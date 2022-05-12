Weekend Event Guide: MTB clinics, Bud Clark celebration, Overlook ride, and more

Hey everyone!

Plenty of bike-related clinics are posted on our calendar this weekend, and more will keep coming as we get into mid-spring. Also, Portland will celebrate the life and memory of Bud Clark, with more than one group ride converging at the venue on Sunday.

After a lot of rain this week, there’s a chance for a bit more sun and dry weather in the next three days — including in places like Oregon City, Beaverton and Hillsboro, where some of the events take place this weekend.

Friday, May 13th

Green Geckos Mountain Bike Clinic – 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Gateway Green (NE)

NW Trail Alliance is teaming up with professional instructors to offer mountain bike lessons for kids aged 8-11. Participants don’t need advanced skills, but must be able to stand and coast on pedals, as well as have basic turning and shifting abilities. There’s also the possibility to borrow a mountain bike and helmet if kids do not have one of their own. Registration is required. More info here.

Friday the 13th Ride at Ladds – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

Because you were asking for it, this special edition of the Friday Night Ride celebrates that we’re halfway to Halloween, strategically on Friday 13th. There will be a costume contest, and this ride will merge with the Midnight Mystery Ride (MMR). More info here.

Saturday, May 14th

Monthly Overlook Neighborhood Ride – 10:00 am at The Stacks Coffeehouse (N)

The Overlook Neighborhood Association (OKNA) organizes this beginner-friendly, family-friendly ride. It is a great way to converse about transportation-related issues and solutions as well as the future of getting around in the neighborhood. Folks also have the chance to meet and chat with neighbors while also creating an excuse to go for a good cup of coffee. More info here.

WeBike May Ride: Beaverton – 11:00 am at Beaverton Farmers Market

WeBike’s ride is back with their monthly events opening safe and encouraging spaces for all genders, gender non-conforming people, Two Spirit, and cis women. This weekend is the turn for Beaverton, as they’ll cruise through quieter and busier roads around and across Tualatin Hills Nature Park. The loop journey ends at the food cart pods for lunch. A RWGPS route is provided. More info here.

Sunday, May 15th

Bicycle Repair Clinic – 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at WashCo Bikes Community Bike Shop (Hillsboro)

A clinic aimed for all folks willing or in the need to learn basic and common bike maintenance and repair skills. All what’s needed is to bring your bike, and WashCo Bikes’ instructors will teach you how to keep your bicycle in proper conditions. More info here.

Green Geckos Mountain Bike Clinics – at different times at Newell Creek Canyon Nature Park (Oregon City)

Not once but twice for the day, the NWTA & Elaine B. Bikes offer more chances to participate in the same clinics as on Friday, this time at the Newell Creek in Oregon City. The available time slots go from 10 am-12 pm and from 1 pm-3 pm. Registration is required. More info here.

Bike Procession to the Celebration of Life for Bud Clark – 11:00 am at the Goose Hollow Inn (SW)

Former Portland Mayor who supported many bike projects and a biker himself, Bud Clark is having a celebration event of his life after passing away earlier this year. The event will take place at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 1pm. Also in his remembrance, the Street Trust are organizing a pre-event tour ride by places of significance in Bud’s life, departing from the Goose Hollow Inn. More info here.

PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee Ride – 11:00 am near the Gateway Transit Center (NE)

The BAC is going outdoors for a meeting/bike ride to learn more about infrastructure and encourage socializing with new members and interested advocates! The ride is 12 miles long and your family and friends are invited. More info here.

