‘Massive mobilization’ against ‘villains’ on tap for Friday’s Climate Strike

Posted by on May 17th, 2022 at 1:53 pm

Group of protestors marching in the street with a banner that reads "Our house is on fire".

You can help them put it out by taking part on Friday. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I found the last Portland Youth Climate Strike to be one of the most powerful events of the year. This time around, organizers appear to be headed for something even bigger.

This Friday, organizers expect thousands of people of all ages to leave their classrooms and jobs and march to downtown Portland to help fight for stronger action on climate change mitigation. They’re calling it: “Not Your Average Climate Strike: Massive Multigenerational Mobilization in Portland.”

They plan to meet at Portland City Hall for speeches and a rally at 11:00 am and then march across the Hawthorne Bridge to Revolution Hall on SE Stark and 13th where they’ll join the Portland Climate Festival around 2:00 pm.

At City Hall, youth leaders will announce their demands and ask elected officials to sign a climate pledge.

This year the strike is targeting what youth activists call Portland’s “top four climate villains”: NW Natural (“a fracked gas monopoly and the single largest fossil fuel company in Oregon”), Zenith Energy (“a fossil fuel transloading facility… misrepresenting its operation as a ‘renewable fuels’ terminal in an effort to greenwash its image”), Portland Business Alliance (“an umbrella organization for many of Portland’s worst climate polluters and anti-democratic actors”) and the Oregon Department of Transportation (which, “continues its status quo plan to spend billions of dollars widening freeways instead of robustly investing in public transportation”). All four of those organizations are, “contributing to the climate crisis through their emissions, using marketing techniques and misleading advertising to confuse the public, and by spending money on lobbying and campaign contributions to undermine the democratic process and opportunities for strong climate action through public policy,” organizers wrote in a statement about the event.

To learn more about the event and the “villains” it targets, read the backgrounder here.

And lest you think this “youth” event is just for young people, think again. JJ Klein-Wolf, a sophomore at Ida B Wells High School who’s helping organize it said, “As much as teens seem like they can do everything on their own, we need strong adult role models and support to continue achieving our goal of a stronger and safer tomorrow.”

Follow Portland Youth Climate Strike on Twitter and Instagram for the latest developments.

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff.

Frank Perillo
Guest
Frank Perillo

Hopefully someone is educating these young people on where some of their favorite things like Nikes and iPhones are coming from and their environmental cost.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Sure, easy to criticize, but at least they’re getting out there and trying to let their officials know they want action. If we all had to wait until we’d been purified to take positive action, the world would be a much worse place.

PBA feels a little out-of-place, on their list of targets, but at least they’re doing something more than complaining on the internet.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago
Brandon
Guest
Brandon

They’re probably aware. Are you assuming they don’t know?

And if you’re concerned about the environment and global warming, why try to call out those who are doing a huge part in bringing awareness to it? Why not call out people who don’t care at all and are oblivious to the issue?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
