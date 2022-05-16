Whoever you are for — or against — please vote!

Posted by on May 16th, 2022 at 3:13 pm

The future of our planet and city depend on your vote.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Now is not the time to detach from democracy. In fact, it’s time to engage.

I know there’s a lot of news that feels overwhelming in its heaviness and heartache right now — on a local, regional, statewide, national, and global scale. But if we don’t vote, we lose touch completely and we let other people — often those with more power and money and privilege — decide the direction of our city, region, state, country, and world.

If you haven’t already, please crack that voter’s guide that’s on your kitchen table and take the time to vote. There are a lot of voting guides out there from other news sources (Google is your friend), so there’s really no excuse to not have a basic sense of who the candidates are and what positions are open.

Remember: Election day is tomorrow, Tuesday May 17th.

Ballots must be received at any county elections office in Oregon or Official Ballot Drop Site location by 8 p.m. or mailed and postmarked by Tuesday, May 17th to be counted. The map below shows official ballot drop sites in Multnomah County and you can learn more at the official elections website.

Thanks for voting! You are democracy.

Front Page, Politics

Steve
Guest
Steve

Amen!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Let's just say I want all incumbents OUT.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I think it's wild that people see major systemic problems that are decades in the making and then get mad because somehow it's the fault of someone who's been in office for just a few years.

I too am sick and tired of shit, but I don't think the problems we face are "throw the incumbents out" type of problems and I think people need to understand that these problems don't just go away quickly – no matter who's in charge. Like, people are running a "tough on homeless" platform and I wish folks would realize that "tough on xyz" is a large reason why we are in these messes to begin with.

Hard things take time to get through. People need to get over the instant gratification and choose people who have the hearts and minds to do it right.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

..people are running a "tough on homeless" platform and I wish folks would realize that "tough on xyz" is a large reason why we are in these messes to begin with.

The "tough on homeless" policies of places outside Portland are part of why Portland is in this mess — that, and us allowing hard drugs and taking a two-year break from enforcing most laws.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

You're also assuming we all align with the people in city hall. We don't.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

has anyone found any good voting guide summaries? League of women voters and City Club each link to videos. I was looking for a summary of positions, maybe endorsements…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

What we have here, reading this blog, is an informed citizenry. Your votes are of higher value than those who choose to be uninformed. yes vote

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
