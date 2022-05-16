Show us your Greatest Cargo Load Ever and win prizes and entry to Disaster Relief Trials

DRT Contest The Greatest Cargo Load Ever!! Enter here One winner receives free DRT entry and DRT/Tern prize pack!

Heard about the Disaster Relief Trials but haven’t signed up yet? Want a free entry and some really cool prizes? Keep reading…

With the DRT just a few weeks away (June 11th), now is the time to firm up your plans and make sure you are a part of this amazing event.

DRT is about two big things: Gaining confidence and skills to respond when a disaster strikes and showing the vast potential of bicycles as emergency response vehicles.

If you’re a regular BikePortland reader, this concept is nothing new to you. We’ve been on this story since 2011 and have covered the rising realization that bikes have great disaster relief capabilities ever since.



Advertisement

This year’s DRT will be at Cully Park (NE Killingsworth/Hwy 30 and 72nd) and will also include a resiliency fair. If you want to be a part of the action and need a nudge to participate, we’re excited to share that we’ve teamed up with the organizers and their sponsor Tern Bicycles for a free entry and prize package.

All you have to do is share your Greatest Cargo Load Ever (a.k.a. #carryshitolympics)!!

To enter, just fill out this short form (via Google) and upload an image or two by May 27th. That’s it!

One winner will receive: Free entry ($30 otherwise), and a prize pack that includes four new-old-stock DRT stainless steel pint cups (below), DRT-branded one-inch spring clamp (for your manifest), and a smattering of Tern merch.

Here’s that entry link again.

Thanks for playing and we can’t wait to see your entries … and see you at the event June 11th!

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Front Page, Rides/Events

disaster relief trials, ds, tern bicycles