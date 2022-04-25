The Monday Roundup: Fare free fallacy, NYC’s big move, rolling coal backlash, and more

Free transit and the climate: If you think making transit free is a good climate change policy, make sure you read this article from Bloomberg that says it only pencils out if it’s coupled with excellent service that competes with driving a car.

Child safety jealousy: A Japanese TV show recently released on Netflix is making American parents jealous because it depicts young children navigating city streets on their own and it’s totally fine and normal.

Big move in Big Apple: New York City Mayor Eric Adams has committed more than $900 million over the next five years to tame traffic violence in his city.

A majority wants to walk in L.A.: A poll found that 83% of Los Angeles County residents want government to invest in more rail lines, and 60% said the city should create more bus-only lanes.

Drive less, rage less: Here’s another reason to drive less and reflect on what driving does to our mental state: Last year was the worst year on record for road rage shootings.

Dirty money: Environmental nonprofit Divest Oregon released a report last week that revealed the Oregon State Treasury holds at least $5.3 billion invested in oil, gas and coal companies. Is this why no one has stepped up to reform ODOT and stop them from expanding freeways all over the state?

Sprawl’s shadow: Freeway economist Joe Cortright says our analysis of the multi-billion dollar I-5 expansion project between Portland and Vancouver should include the role of people who have moved into exurban areas to avoid taxes and then want to drive their cars back into downtowns.

You get an e-bike! And you get an e-bike!: The latest programs to offer cash rebates for electric bike purchases are from EWEB (an electrical utility) in Eugene and the city of Denver, Colorado.

Direct-to-consumer woes: A woman is suing Rad Power Bikes because she said the assembly instructions for her bike failed to warn her about a loose stem that caused her to crash.

Rolling coal backlash: The driver of a truck who intentionally rolled coal on a bicycle rider and then posted about it on Facebook, got a big surprise and begged for mercy when people began to post negative reviews and boycott his business for his irresponsible, selfish, and childish behavior.

Thanks to everyone who sent us links this week!

cc_rider
Guest
cc_rider

Soucie told the Star-Telegram in a phone interview that he was “vaguely familiar” with the video but didn’t “know all the details.” He said that he didn’t think the video was captured in McKinney, but near the city. He didn’t deny that he was the driver in the video, instead saying he didn’t want to comment.

“The only thing that I would say to that is don’t let someone’s personal actions affect the place of business where they work at,” Soucie said, saying he didn’t want to comment any further over the phone on the video or the response from the community.

‘I don’t know what video you’re talking about, and if a video exists, it wasn’t me, and if its obvious its me, please don’t try and make me face any consequences for my actions’

What a loser.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

I looked up his biz on google. The only thing worse than what he did, are the very recent 5 star positive reviews from his buddies/customers and their cyclist-hating vitriol. “Harmless prank” “Cyclists are cancer” “enemy of my enemy is my friend” “Damned if I don’t hate cyclists from the bottom of my heart”…ugh.

Frack Texas!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

It ain’t just Texas. It’s America. I bet you’d see similar rhetoric from people around Oregon, and many in Portland.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I think this is the key quote, at least for me from the Free-Transit article:

“If you take bad American transit that costs $1.50 and make that bad service free, that won’t move the needle enough to make a climate impact.”

Until TriMet, and well the regional governments, vastly improve service people are still going to drive. There needs to be more dedicated bus lanes and a push to make the service “safe” in the eyes of the people who currently think it is “un-safe”.
For me personally, I hate taking the MAX, but downtown parking is so expensive, and my work subsidizes my monthly pass, I take it. If parking was cheaper I do that instead in a heart beat.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I was on the Max on Saturday, and saw one woman down most of a bottle of tequila between Lloyd Center (where she got on) and Skidmore Fountain (where she got off, thankfully). And another guy (apparently high or drunk or both), after about 5 minutes of trying, finally got his cigarette lit and started puffing away in the middle of the train. Other passengers were clearly uncomfortable, but no one was willing to risk a confrontation to ask him to stop.

All in all, a tamer trip than usual.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

I’m so glad we eliminated fare enforcement.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Yeah, and I like the people who claim that by having the train driver it makes the ride safer . . .
I just shake my head and realize they’ve likely never ridden the train.

Yeah, I would never risk a confrontation either, I value my life too much.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Roberta Robles
Guest
Roberta Robles

I can confirm, when we started the no fares push, it was not for climate change objectives it was for equity based objectives. It came out of the push to get fare guards to stop going after people of color and that one issue when a Latina had a different last name told to cops vs what was on her id. I was on the call.

Nobody ever did a back of the envelope about how that would SUBSTANTIALLY change the entire public transport network on a whole range of levels.

Nobody ever did the math on what that meant for the network improvements. We just assumed it would speed up network since ticket fares slows it all down.

Obviously filling up the entire public transit system with people just trying to stay warm or on drugs had some unintended impacts to the ‘rideability’ of the system.

This is what happens when a bunch of “purists” don’t listen to the technical experts sitting next to them. I’m looking at you AVT.

I’m not a ‘purists’ I’m a technical experts with decades of experience, and 5th generation Oregonian. I’m not sure how playing the stock market makes R.A. a community leader.

AVT land acknowledgements, without the inclusion of any Indigenous voices on decision making matters, is a sham of inclusivity.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
