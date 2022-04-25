The Monday Roundup: Fare free fallacy, NYC’s big move, rolling coal backlash, and more

Welcome to the week.

Free transit and the climate: If you think making transit free is a good climate change policy, make sure you read this article from Bloomberg that says it only pencils out if it’s coupled with excellent service that competes with driving a car.

Child safety jealousy: A Japanese TV show recently released on Netflix is making American parents jealous because it depicts young children navigating city streets on their own and it’s totally fine and normal.

Big move in Big Apple: New York City Mayor Eric Adams has committed more than $900 million over the next five years to tame traffic violence in his city.

A majority wants to walk in L.A.: A poll found that 83% of Los Angeles County residents want government to invest in more rail lines, and 60% said the city should create more bus-only lanes.

Drive less, rage less: Here’s another reason to drive less and reflect on what driving does to our mental state: Last year was the worst year on record for road rage shootings.

Dirty money: Environmental nonprofit Divest Oregon released a report last week that revealed the Oregon State Treasury holds at least $5.3 billion invested in oil, gas and coal companies. Is this why no one has stepped up to reform ODOT and stop them from expanding freeways all over the state?

Sprawl’s shadow: Freeway economist Joe Cortright says our analysis of the multi-billion dollar I-5 expansion project between Portland and Vancouver should include the role of people who have moved into exurban areas to avoid taxes and then want to drive their cars back into downtowns.

You get an e-bike! And you get an e-bike!: The latest programs to offer cash rebates for electric bike purchases are from EWEB (an electrical utility) in Eugene and the city of Denver, Colorado.

Direct-to-consumer woes: A woman is suing Rad Power Bikes because she said the assembly instructions for her bike failed to warn her about a loose stem that caused her to crash.

Rolling coal backlash: The driver of a truck who intentionally rolled coal on a bicycle rider and then posted about it on Facebook, got a big surprise and begged for mercy when people began to post negative reviews and boycott his business for his irresponsible, selfish, and childish behavior.

