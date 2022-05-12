Family Biking: Baby’s first ride

Posted by on May 12th, 2022 at 1:37 pm

Person in the street on a bike pulling a child trailer and with children in a front cargo box smiling.

On the road again!
(Photos: Johnson Family)

Child seat in a front cargo box of a bicycle with a baby inside.

All snuggled in.

Good news: We finally celebrated baby’s first bike ride!

It took some work, some tears, and some special parts and orders, but we finally got a car seat set up cozily (and securely) in the front box. It’s exciting and happy to be riding again. I’m huffing and puffing, that’s for sure, but I’m smiling. I do that more often when I ride a bike.

Yes, I am toting four kids around, with the addition of the trailer, making room for five or even six kids total: the baby plus two little ones can ride in the front box, two in the trailer, and, um, quite hypothetically, one seated on the back rack. (I saw a photo of Emily Finch with a similar set-up to which my first reaction was: I would never pull that many kids! And look, here we are, one year later. Who’d have thought?)

Advertisement

I’m still getting the hang of it… and I admit I am wondering if an electric bike is in our future. But I feel pretty excited to be able to pull this family, under my own power, for now. We’re not fast. We don’t go far. But we’re riding.

As for biking-with-baby: there’s a lot more to say about that. I expect a mix of happy encouragement followed by, “Biking with a baby? Have you lost your mind? No common sense! What is the world coming to?”

I’m looking forward to that conversation. But this week, I just want to savor this victory, enjoy our celebration, and ride my bike.

Family Biking, Family Biking Column, Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
alicia johnson Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
alicia johnson
Guest
alicia johnson

very impressed!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests