Weekend Event Guide: St. Johns, Farmers Market, Unity Ride, and more

After last Sunday night and Monday snow madness, we’re expecting friendlier weather conditions this weekend. On Saturday we’re mostly having some rain along the day. For the rest of the weekend, it appears that clouds and some wind will be the main characters, with also some chilly temperatures.

As per the coming events, the list will be short and easy, so we’re also including Monday’s CCC’s Salvage Sale, which started on 4/11 and will be a weekly recurrent event. For more info about these and more events, remember to check out our calendar.

Saturday, April 16th

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton and 41st (multiple meeting locations)

Join fellow bike enthusiasts on a short bike ride starting at multiple locations on the southeast Portland towards the PSU Farmers Market. A lengthy stop is due for groceries, goodies and sharing with other community fellas. An improvised post-ride often follows. More info here.

Bike Loud S/SE Chapter Ride & Meeting – 12:15 pm at The Hampton Opera House (SE)

This month’s Bike Loud S/SE chapter ride will be themed on the new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Division St. as they’ll explore its newcoming safety assets. The journey’s icing on the cake will be at Taqueria Taco Ramos on 122nd ave. More info here.

Unity Ride – 3:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

This will be a faster paced ride but will still have a “no drop” policy (which means leaders will wait and regroup for all riders). End spot is Fields Park on the west side of the river after a 15-mile ride. “Our intention for our group ride is to create a safe and fun riding experience for women, trans folks, and non-binary folks.” More info here.

Sunday, April 17th

St. Johns Sunday Ride – 10:45 am at Peninsula Park Gazebo (N)

Join Jasmine and Spencer Perkins on a bike ride up to and around St. Johns. Coffee, shopping and food stops are the plan of the day. More info here.

Monday, April 18th

Salvage Sale – 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Community Cycling Center (NE)

We’re extending this edition of our WEG to make a proper shoutout to the Community Cycling Center’s bike Salvage Sale going on every Monday. Come by for cheap cheap cheap deals! More info here.

