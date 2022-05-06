I-5 crossing project selects slightly narrower width as politicians look for silver linings

Posted by on May 6th, 2022 at 1:16 pm

The design selected as the preferred alternative will have two “auxiliary lanes” across the Columbia River.

This week the Interstate Bridge Replacement announced they’ve selected a highway design that includes two “auxiliary lanes” that extend across the Columbia River alongside the three through lanes on I-5, leaving behind a design that included four auxiliary lanes that matched the design of the failed Columbia River Crossing project from 2013.

“The action you took today is closer to our objectives than the option you rejected, but we are not all the way there yet.”
— Chris Smith, Just Crossing Alliance

This slightly smaller footprint for I-5 definitely appears to be a concession to the voices pushing for the new highway to be “right sized”, but also stems from the project’s traffic models that show a minimal improvement in vehicle travel times for peak southbound traffic from an additional auxiliary lane. Rather than vehicle throughput, the IBR team has been framing the auxiliary lane as being primary for safety, to prevent rear-end collisions caused by merging drivers.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty framed the choice as a win. “We wouldn’t have come this far if it wasn’t for the young climate activists and other community volunteers who have helped us hold this project accountable,” she said. But she was clear that she wasn’t endorsing all aspects of the project, but trying to maximize positive outcomes for Portland.

“Our job as a city has been to help the state make a project that does not undermine the City of Portland’s environmental and racial equity goals. Today we see a recommended alternative that is not perfect, and it’s not what we would have designed, and it likely could result in a marginal increase in automobile capacity,” Hardesty said. “We finally have before us a project recommendation that appears to be acceptable, with certain conditions that will help us make sure that the project delivers on its goals”.

Hardesty pointed to the increases in public transit service, reduced impact on Hayden Island, and investments in walking and biking infrastructure in northeast Portland as the biggest reasons Portland is signing off. She said that the pricing element of the project will help “restrain” emissions.

Metro Council President Lynn Peterson seemed even more eager to frame this as a big win, referencing the number of lanes that were planned on Hayden Island as part of the Columbia River Crossing. “17 lanes on Hayden Island down to three through lanes and a ramp-to-ramp configuration is significant progress and I want to take note of that,” she said.

But it’s important to note that the project is still incredibly early in design, and we haven’t seen renderings showing the true scale of the project, including what the partial interchange planned on Hayden Island will look like. We’ve seen with the Rose Quarter project how a project’s true footprint can be disguised until much further along in the process.

The IBR team is now touting a climate impact of 36,000 metric tons of GHG, or 89.4 million miles traveled by car per year. This number comes from an assumption that 4% of traffic on I-5 will use light rail instead. But the project team has already acknowledged that they don’t think the extension of the MAX Yellow line to the Vancouver library will be enough to meet demand for transit across the river. In addition, if travel times on I-5 improve thanks to those trips going to light rail, it’s likely that other drivers would simply fill that gap. The IBR’s “climate framework” doesn’t account for induced demand like this. We’ve asked some questions about these touted emissions gains but the IBR has told us it will take a week to get answers. For context, 36,000 tons is 0.08% of just the annual transportation emissions in Multnomah County.

Less happy with this announcement were state legislators, particularly on the Washington side. “This new project is actually worse than the old project,” Senator Ann Rivers said in a legislative committee meeting Friday. Senator Lynda Wilson concurred with Rivers. “We’re reducing this thing to practically what we have right now. It’s getting smaller and smaller, the footprint is getting smaller because we want less cars on the road…this isn’t going to get us there,” she said. Wilson wanted to know why the bridge was not being designed around autonomous vehicles. Wilson has been the most outspoken critic of light rail among the group of legislators who will buy off on the project.

Also not ready to jump on board is the newly-formed Just Crossing Alliance. Chris Smith, representing the group in public comment in front of the Executive Steering Group, said that “the action you took today is closer to our objectives than the option you rejected, but we are not all the way there yet.” Referencing the idea that transit demand couldn’t be fully met. “We want to leave no transit rider behind…we’d very much like to understand where those constraints are so we can help advocate to remove them and help maximize the transit potential of this project,” he said.

Other members of the coalition were more blunt. “The Columbia Bridge replacement is an opportunity to undo the past harm our transportation decisions have brought to underserved communities. Unfortunately, neither bridge alternative takes this opportunity seriously,” Paulo Nunes-Ueno of Front and Centered, a Washington coalition based around environmental justice, said Friday.

It’s likely that leaders like Lynn Peterson who are attempting to thread the needle on this megaproject will see criticism from both sides as evident that they’re heading in the right direction. A project design like this one was likely locked in many months ago when the decision to move forward with the 2013 Columbia River Crossing record of decision. But with so many more details left to be worked out, there are plenty of curve balls that could still get thrown toward this project.

Front Page, Infrastructure

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

pigs
Subscriber
pigs

> Wilson wanted to know why the bridge was not being designed around autonomous vehicles
What does this even mean? What a joke…

5 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

It means considering the implications of a fairly probably and imminent change in the fundamental structure of our transportation system.

I have no idea how automation would impact the bridge design, but I am pretty certain I want folks to think about it before spending a megabudget on a megaproject like this.

4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Since AVs are completely unregulated, and we have no Federal, state, or local standards controlling them, there is no way to “design for AVs”. It’s an absurd question.

3 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

I fully support her position. We should wait until the majority of the vehicle fleet is fully automated. At that point, we should design a new bridge around automated vehicles. Until then, the I-5 bridge will do the job.

4 hours ago
Jonathan K
Guest
Jonathan K

I don’t understand the logic for putting the local access bridge on the east side. Put it on the west side, using the same bridge as the light rail. Easy access to/from I-5 NB exit and I-5 SB entrance lanes as well. And leave the Marine Dr. bridge and ramps alone–they’re odd, but they work fine.

4 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

I was looking at that myself. I think the local access bridge may be reusing one of the existing bridges. The new bridge is to be built slightly west of the existing one.

Also keep in mind that the new bridge will have a clearance of 116 feet above the river I don’t know what the maximum grade is that MAX can handle, but I imagine the station on Hayden island will be quite a ways above the street level.

4 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

How does one drive from Portland to access the businesses on Hayden Island with this limited interchange configuration? I see no ramp from I-5 northbound to Hayden, and no southbound ramp to return. The only obvious route is off at Expo center, and a circuitous route adjacent to the LRT, then under, over the east side local access bridge, and then back to all of the businesses on the west side of I-5.

This configuration should just be called the “Tax Free Shopping for Washington Residents” option, as it appears that they are the only users being considered.

3 hours ago
Jonathan K
Guest
Jonathan K

Correct, access is via the Marine Dr. ramps. The revised ramps they’re showing look needlessly complex, but big picture, it’s definitely the right decision. Cars from Portland can drive the final 2,000 ft. on local streets, the extra 1 minute won’t kill anyone.

Freeway planners used to put ramps at random, often just 1/4 or 1/2 mile apart (see I-405 south of downtown). This is bad since it leads to a lot of local trips on the freeways and creates merging conflicts. The other option they were looking at that included a full interchange on Hayden Island included braided ramps –> extra cost and bigger footprint, it’s good they aren’t doing that.

37 minutes ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Hardesty claims the 3+ lane configuration is “a win”, and Peterson claims we need to embrace these megaprojects.

They are both wrong.

Clearly, neither of these officials has the vision or leadership we need to make the emissions reductions the future demands.

4 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Unfortunately I don’t see much of anything in the way of climate-focused leadership from any of their opponents, either.

3 hours ago
Joe Cortright
Guest
Joe Cortright

WSDOT and ODOT are really planning a 10- to 12-lane bridge: Their plans call for a 164-foot wide structure which can easily accommodate 10 or 12 lanes, not just a single auxiliary lane. This is the same con they pulled on the old CRC. Let me explain:

It’s been widely reported that the IBR project is moving ahead with plans for adding “just one auxiliary lane” in each direction to I-5. The implication is that they’re only building enough capacity to expand the existing I-5 bridge from its current six lanes (three in each direction) to eight lanes (three plus a so-called “auxiliary” lane in each direction).

This claim is false. It is a repetition of a false claim made for the preceding project–the failed Columbia River Crossing. In 2010, in response to objections from the City of Portland and Metro, ODOT and WSDOT announced that they were reducing the size of the CRC bridge from 12-lanes to 10 lanes. But in reality, all they did was change the references in the project documents to that number of lanes, while literally erasing every single reference to the actual widths of the bridges and other structures they intended to build. A public records request showed the actual plans for the bridges–which were not published–were exactly the same size (180 feet in width) as they were for the 12-lane version of the bridge.

The limited materials released by the IBR project to date make it clear that they are engaged in exactly the same deception today. As before, they say that the two options involve adding one or two auxiliary lanes in each direction, for a total of eight lanes or ten lanes. They never specify the actual width of the structure that they intend to build. But in a cryptic note in their presentation, they do refer to the width: The so-called ten lane bridge (two auxiliary lanes each direction) is said to have the same “footprint” as the 2013 LPA. For the record, that footprint is 180 feet. For the so-called eight lane bridge (one auxiliary lane in each direction), the footprint is described as “2013 LPA Minus 16 Feet”) which works out to 164 feet wide.

With standard-width 12 foot wide freeway lanes, this 164 foot wide bridge would accommodate ten traffic lanes (120 feet), with 11 foot shoulders on either side of the travel lanes, or as many as twelve travel lanes (144 feet) with five foot shoulders on either side of the twelve travel lanes). (Alternatively, the 164 foot width would allow construction of 12 travel lanes with 2 foot wide left shoulders and 8 foot wide right shoulders, which would be common, if not generous for an urban bridge). So while they’re calling it an eight-lane bridge, it’s really a 10 or 12 lane bridge.

1 hour ago
Jonathan K
Guest
Jonathan K

Thanks, this is good to know and it doesn’t surprise me given the Rose Quarter con. It also helps explain why they’re so intent on replacing the perfectly serviceable 8-lane Portland Harbor Bridge.

34 minutes ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

We need to get the politicians and decision makers to make their recommendations on the basis of width, not just lane counts. Have you spoken with commissioner hardesty or Lynn Peterson to make sure they are asking hard questions about dimensions?

12 minutes ago
Bogus
Guest
Bogus

The claim that “auxiliary” lanes aren’t the same as adding freeway lanes is bogus spin. If it quacks like a freeway….
The total absence of any sort of price estimate is astounding.

24 minutes ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

*I understand why the “powers that be” punted and picked a LRT alignment tight to I-5. BUT while this might be the ‘easy medicine’ for their project period, it will sorely miss out on Federal funds investment to rebuild Vancouver’s downtown core away from its 1920s to 1970s auto focus and closer to some of the pedestrian planning that the City paid for with Rai Okamoto’s 1976 vision plan (reaction to the Vancouver Mall construction). Now the City will have to fund the Main Street reconstruction and other work using more local funds…and a more limited vision.

[*The briefing document was not an easy thing to find…I had to dig through 3 web sites. (BP please add a link.)]

Reporting from Vancouver: my partner attended a downtown community meeting last night where she was told that current polling within in Clark County is running in favour of LRT 4 IBR, as a super majority (~70%). This is a combination of folks are just tired of bridge congestion and another new generation** has moved to Greater Vancouver (many with experience living with the MAX or similar systems).

And for our Portland friends and readers of BikePortland…please bike over (or take CTRANs 105 Express bus) and visit the new Vancouver south of 22nd Street and see all the new housing** and mixed use buildings in the Uptown/ Downtown/ Waterfront …and spend some money too. [PS. Niche2 will be opening in mid June ;-)]

https://www.cityofvancouver.us/cdd/page/waterfront-development-project
https://www.c-tran.com/routes/105-i-5-express

14 minutes ago
