Do we even need so many advisory committees?

April 26th, 2022

people sitting in chairs around a table in a conference room

Committees. We love them, we hate them.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“Use committees as an opportunity to work on the inside, with an outside lens.”
— Vivian Satterfield, Verde

Our state and region are awash in transportation-related committees. Advisory groups, working groups, commissions, advisory committees — you name it, we’ve got it. There are probably over 100 committees between the Oregon Department of Transportation, Metro, City of Portland and Multnomah County alone.

A panel at this morning’s Oregon Active Transportation Summit (hosted by The Street Trust) took a closer look at committees with an eye toward redistributing power.

The conversation was moderated by Maria Sipin, a former ODOT employee who has a long career in community organizing in the public health and transportation fields and now works with the nonprofit Safe Routes National Partnership. As someone born in the Philippines, she expressed frustration with being asked to sit on various government committees, “as a token member to satisfy checkboxes” or being part of ones that, “are just some symbolic assembly of people that might not have a whole lot of power in the end.”

To delve more into these issues, Sipin brought together two young community organizers who sit on a lot of committees, as well as a more veteran leader in the transportation space.

(Panelists left to right, top to bottom: Maria Sipin, Lillyanne Pham, Danny Cage, and Vivian Satterfield)

Lillyanne Pham, 24, has sat on many PBOT and ODOT committees over the years and currently works with Historic Parkrose, a neighborhood prosperity initiative. She came up with a dozen questions (below) she wishes every government staffer would consider before they create a new committee. The questions ranged from technical things like whether or not they can pay for members’ time to more existential questions like, “Why do we need [blank] committee?”

(Source: Lillyanne Pham)

Vivian Satterfield with community development nonprofit Verde NW, has a decade of experience in Portland working on environmental and transportation justice issues and was recently featured in a New York Times article. One of the big lessons she’s learned about how to get the most out of time served on committees is to see them as an, “opportunity to work on the inside with an outside lens.” “Don’t be too navel gazing and focused on only what the committee’s goals may be, because it must serve a larger purpose.”

Asked what government and agency staff could do to make committees work bretter, Danny Cage, a young organizer who came up through the Sunrise PDX and counts as his most recent victory the Portland Public Schools Climate Policy he helped shepherd into existence, said he was a bit intimidated by all the “fancy words” he heard at first. “I did not know what at ‘FTE’ or a foundation even was two years ago.” “There are a lot of times people are too afraid to ask what something means. I am not afraid to constantly stop and be like, ‘Can you explain this? What does this mean? Give me the large picture of what we’re talking about’.”

Hosting events in the community, hosting meetings at more accessible times and places, and partnering with younger people in culturally specific communities were just some of the advice from panelists on what could make committees better.

And Satterfield had perhaps the most important takeaway for any agency staffers listening in: “Not everything has to be a committee.”

Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Fascinating story in the WSJ a week or so ago about the two nations very likely to undergo internal collapse are Russia and the United States. Russia because of its totally corrupt dictatorship and looted economic structure. The U.S. because of its divided and moribund political system, and crumbling institutions that increasingly work only for wealthy interests. Wouldn’t it be a hoot if the U.S. and Russia swapped places. The U.S. becomes some kind of dictatorship as Russia goes democratic. Stay tuned!

8 hours ago
Hippodamus
Guest
Hippodamus

As someone who staffs and sits on several committees, they are kind of a waste of time. Often there is no real power to the committee and it serves to pass information along to constituencies. From the staff side, I often can’t get good feedback from non-experts on a committee (when talking about technical issues, not community values), but my policy body won’t do anything unless several committees have weighed in.

7 hours ago
Will
Guest
Will

At least in Portland, a single transportation committee would be excellent. Combine the BAC, PAC, FAC and related budgetary committees into a single thing.

7 hours ago
mperham
Subscriber
mperham

The 1944 CIA field manual on how to sabotage an organization:

comment image

7 hours ago
Ross Williams
Guest
Ross Williams

There are probably committees that end up being useless. But you can point to all sorts of major decisions that have changed dramatically under the pressure of the “experts” having to explain to people who don’t already share their experience and assumptions. The point of advisory committees is not to serve the committee members, its for them to serve the community.

BTW, I don’t think the CIA existed in 1944 but if it did it wasn’t writing manuals about how to disrupt meetings. It was working with the resistance to defeat Japan and Germany. If they wanted to disrupt a meeting it was more likely to train people in the use of hand grenades.

5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The CIA predecessor was the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), which was active in 1944:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Office_of_Strategic_Services

3 hours ago
Ross Williams
Guest
Ross Williams

One other thought. The only power of advisory committees is the wisdom of their advice and their ability to persuade. For people who see their membership on one as a source of personal power they are inevitably a frustrating disappointment. And usually not frustrating only for them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

You get out of committees what you put into them. Most people act like sheep on committees (baah baah, I don’t understand baah I won’t say anything becaahse I don’t waant to maake waaves) because they put nearly nothing into them, just time and a warm bum. I find committees wonderful opportunities to manipulate others and agencies to get what I think my community needs, be it the community I live in or the one I associate with (for example, bicyclists who use bicycles for transportation).

Democracy is a messy imperfect process, and committees/commissions/authorities are necessary evils within the inequitable structures of functioning democracies.

5 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I put this out there because I don’t know . . .
But let’s say back in the 60s and 70s did nothing get done in Portland because they didn’t use a lot of committees? Were our elected officials not able to make the decisions and choices we elected them to do like they can’t seem to now?

Democracy is a great thing, don’t get me wrong, but when too much process is added, and the feeling that you have to have 100% buy in on every decision puts up massive roadblocks to getting anything done.

We elect folks to make those decisions for us. We elect those that support the ideas we support. Do they do everything we agree with? I highly doubt it. But I’d hope the politicians I elect can do at least do many of the things I agree with. And well, if they don’t, I don’t vote for them next time.

Just my 1/2 cent.

3 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Sounds like we need a committee to determine if there needs to be a committee

3 hours ago
