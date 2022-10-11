Our calendar now lists key regional transportation committees

What committee meetings looked like back in the pre-Zoom days – now you can usually watch them from home. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

There are a lot of government advisory committees in the Portland area (too many, some might say) that are open to the public, several of which are extremely relevant to transportation issues. And while they don’t always sound thrilling to attend, a lot can go down at these meetings and they often have a big impact on transportation outcomes in the area.

Due to the pandemic and subsequent mass Zoom adoption, participating in these meetings is now more accessible than ever – you can usually watch them from the comfort of your own couch. But that’s only if you know they’re happening – which you may not, since there hasn’t been a central calendar to keep track of them all.

Until now!

Screengrab of our calendar with only Advocacy Meeting category visible. Check it out here

We’ve just added some of the most important regional transportation advisory committee meetings to the BP Calendar. You can find all the meetings below listed each month:

If you search the calendar by category for “Advocacy Meetings” you can limit your view to just these listings.

To take your activism one step further, sign up to receive email updates for these meetings, which will allow you to see the meeting agenda in advance and be notified about any date, time or meeting location changes. Sign up for email notifications for: Portland Bureau of Transportation, Oregon Department of Transportation, Metro and Multnomah County.

It’s important to show up for these meetings! They allow public testimony and are very welcoming of guests.

Of course we know you’re busy and that’s why we track the agendas and attend all these meetings whenever necessary as part of our service to you; but we figured some of you might like to get a bit more engaged. Let us know if this is helpful, and feel free to suggest other committees we should list.