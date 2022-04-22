I-5 project leaders pick light rail as transit option for Columbia crossing

Posted by on April 22nd, 2022 at 10:58 am

The light rail alignment selected by the IBR team runs along I-5 to Evergreen Boulevard in Vancouver.

Yesterday we covered the announcement that the highway footprint for an expanded I-5 between Washington and Oregon had been narrowed down to two options: an expansion nearly identical to the 2013 Columbia River Crossing project and an option with one fewer “auxiliary lane” in each direction. At the same time as that announcement, the project team also announced they have narrowed down the options for high-capacity transit between Expo Station and Vancouver to one.

After studying 11 different options for either light rail or Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the option recommended to move forward is a light rail line that is directly adjacent to I-5, avoids heading directly into downtown Vancouver and terminates at Evergreen Boulevard, right next to the Vancouver public library.

Since the failure of the Columbia River Crossing project a decade ago, C-TRAN has moved forward with building out its Bus Rapid Transit network, with the 4th Plain line having opened in 2017 and the Mill Plain line under construction now. So why wasn’t BRT selected here? Primarily the ability of light rail to move more riders. Capacity constraints on BRT impact how many riders can fit on each bus, and most riders will be transferring to light rail at Expo Center anyway, adding travel time.

Significantly, the IBR team noted this week that their models are currently forecasting more demand for transit across the Columbia River than any of the options they have studied so far even allow. In other words, the model projects some people who want to take transit will end up driving instead. “Transit demand exceeds peak 1-hour capacity on all modes of transit crossing the river. The mode share numbers shown assumes excess peak 1-hour demand cannot be accommodated and therefore has been shifted back to the auto mode,” a presentation footnote stated.

Advertisement

The Columbia River Crossing project proposed a light rail line running through downtown Vancouver to Clark College on the other side of I-5.

But the choice to run light rail directly along I-5 will likely prompt a lot of scrutiny. Avoiding the downtown core of Vancouver limits the walkshed of the stations, and having a massive highway next to a light rail station intended to attract riders is simply not ideal. But the fact that this alignment would have fewer property impacts was cited as a primary reason it’s moving forward. In addition, a desire not to “duplicate” the BRT service that runs along Washington Street and Broadway was cited. But duplication is not necessarily a bad thing: it reduces transfers and makes transit easier to use. The downtown Portland transit mall works well because so much service overlaps.

At Monday’s IBR Equity Advisory Group meeting, Matthew Serres of Disability Rights Oregon raised concerns about the fact that the light rail alignment won’t provide a direct connection to Clark College, which was planned as the northern terminus for light rail as part of the Columbia River Crossing project. “The decision for high capacity transit must reflect the need to connect Portland east of I-5 in Vancouver,” because such a connection doesn’t currently exist that’s easy for people with disabilities to use, he said.

Of course, light rail is a political symbol in addition to being a mode of transit. At a legislative committee meeting on Thursday, State Senator Lynda Wilson (R-17), who represents the eastern portion of Vancouver, signaled she was ready to vote no on approving the project with light rail included. Senator Wilson, throwing out suggestions that TriMet’s light rail system is in bad financial shape, repeatedly expressed skepticism that light rail would have a lower cost-per-rider because it has higher capacity. “I don’t think laying rail is going to be cheaper in the long run than buying another bus. I don’t see how this ever pencils out,” she said.

Wilson was joined by Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, who represents the entirety of southwest Washington in Congress. “I could not be more disappointed by today’s announcement that I-5 bridge replacement officials are advancing two final project options that do not include Bus Rapid Transit, while both would extend Portland’s light rail system into Clark County,” she wrote in a Facebook post Thursday night. “This decision flies in the face of Southwest Washington voters who have soundly and repeatedly rejected bringing Portland’s light rail to Washington state along with the massive cost, river traffic limitations and public safety concerns that come with it.” Light rail bringing additional crime to an area is a conservative trope that frequently pops up in discussions of transit expansion here and elsewhere. But the pushback on light rail in Clark County is likely contributing to the final decision not to deviate from I-5’s footprint there.

Representatives from both TriMet and C-TRAN came out in strong support of the option to terminate at Evergreen, and it seems likely that many other elected officials weighing in on the project overall will defer to those agencies when it comes to the high capacity transit alternatives. Whether politics can derail the decision now remains to be seen.

Front Page, Infrastructure

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

14
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
8 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
Adam PieniazekStephan VertalEthan JTrike GuyDouglas Kelso Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

As a MAX user for the past 20+ years, I’d vote for BRT every time. So much more flexible than a fixed mode train.
Train breaks down, it blocks tracks, and no one moves.
Bus breaks down, next bus picks up stranded passengers and goes around and on its merry way.
I’m pro-transit, just not pro-train for in-city transportation. Long distance would be great to have high speed trains crisscrossing the country (even the world).

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

But BRT does not stimulate real estate investment profits as well as LRT.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

LRT, much like bike infrastructure, is a lot more efficient when it’s fully separated from private car infrastructure – whether it’s above or below ground (or the cars are just prohibited in the same space). I’ve never been to a city with expansive, well-used rail transit that wasn’t also separated (Chicago, Paris, London, NYC, San Francisco (Muni & BART)). Basel, Switzerland might be one exception with surface trains in the street, but they also had much lower car addiction there, with many residents living car-free (this was the first place I experienced car share). It’s almost like we should put the cars underground (like six feet underground if you know what I mean). Until then, yes, BRT seems like the more efficient and economical system to get up and running – in the short to medium term. But I feel like any successful BRT line should eventually get replaced with a rail system which has a much lower total cost of operation in the long run (trains have much longer life spans than buses, as do the rails compared to asphalt).

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Trike Guy
Guest
Trike Guy

While I understand that LRT has a much lower cost of operation and will eventually pencil out as cheaper overall (how long does it take for the lowered cost of operation to balance out the higher cost of implementation?) – As a long term MAX rider (Since the westside got MAX – over 20 years if I’m not mistaken) I regularly run into the massive flaw in LRT – a broken down train stopping *everything* up the line. Unless you’re lucky enough to have it happen at a spot where the train can be taken out of the line, or bypassed – you are *STUCK*.

Also, while the original Type 1 trains are technically still in service, they’ve been overhauled several times and I’m not sure we wouldn’t have been better off with new ones sooner (those Type 6’s would sure be nice to have in their place).

Worse, TriMet communicates *so* poorly in these situations that someone like me who has the option to ride around the break often doesn’t because you keep hearing “we’ll be here for just s few minutes” and it’s not until an hour has gone by that you realize you should have just put your helmet on and ridden off (last Friday on the Green Line was a classic example of this).

A nice full (think the rush hour standing room only trains from downtown to Beaverton) MAX train transports a very large amount of people at very low cost. But these days they run at about 1/2 capacity at their fullest.

If BRT allowed us to more fully integrate CTran and TriMet trips (and get higher capacity service to more places on the east side and out the SW corridor sooner) then it’s the correct choice for this.

OTOH – maybe the project will get scuttled by including LRT – that’s not a half bad result either.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ethan J
Guest
Ethan J

The solution to not enough people is to drastically improve where the MAX goes, ie, bring it to more people. Start with the SW corridor, move on to Forest Grove and Cornelius (There is literally an unused line out there that’s ready, and the project would be less than $300M). Go out to McMinville along 99W, out to Tigard through Oregon City via the Yellow Line (and merge the Orange Line with it).

This would cost a lot of money and lots of pushback from Yamhill County, but overall, it would be worth it for everyone.

Also, crazy idea: equip the MAX trains with buffers that would allow them to push a stopped train.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Adam Pieniazek
Guest
Adam Pieniazek

Would love to see an infill station around Sylvan too, with a bus ferrying people from the Raleigh Hills area. Sunset and Oregon Zoo are too far away for anyone living in the area and there’s some dense apartment buildings along/around Beaverton Hillsdale Highway (a light rail on Beaverton Hillsdale would also be a great alternative).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Sam
Guest
Sam

Is there any news on bike/ped improvements? Bike/ped access on the new bridge couldn’t any worse unless they eliminated it completely.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

I would think this was cool if the train was grade-separated and could actually go fast, and every single line didn’t cross the Willamette over a single, 110-year-old bridge with 2 tracks and a maximum speed of 10 (ten!) MPH. We need a tunnel or elevated tracks.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

It used to be every single MAX line over the Steel. Now we’ve got the Tillikum (and the Broadway Bridge takes the streetcar). But yes, when I used to commute from East Portland out to Beavertron, downtown streets (pedestrian or auto collisions) and the Steel Bridge were the all-too-frequently afflicted Achilles heel of the whole system.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Doug Allen
Subscriber
Doug Allen

It is still true that every single MAX train trip that goes over the Tilikum Crossing also crosses the Steel Bridge before or afterwards. No light rail vehicle can travel from a maintenance facility to the Tilikum Crossing without first crossing the Steel Bridge, and the same goes for light rail vehicles at the end of the day. When the Steel Bridge is blocked, Orange Line trains in service can loop back at Union Station, but are unable to access the rest of the light rail network.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ethan J
Guest
Ethan J

A tunnel would be a better option for Portland. I say build a tunnel, move the trains beneath it, and return the surface to buses. The MAX has no business being on the surface streets. The tricky part about underground is that we have a lot of underground waterways in the Willamette Valley, and we’d need to deal with those. It would be much easier to have the Yellow Line not on the bridge.

And while we’re talking about the Yellow line, can we please merge the Orange line with the Yellow line? There is no point in separating them, and it just forces people to transfer.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

If I was designing the transit for this project, I’d take light rail only as far as a one-block transit plaza in downtown Vancouver, south of 5th Street between Washington and Main. Make the 5th Avenue Transit Center the terminus for every C-TRAN bus that runs downtown, including all three BRT lines. It would be cheap as far as LRT goes, and would provide easy transfer from MAX to perhaps a dozen bus lines.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ethan J
Guest
Ethan J

Oh, of course, public safety! The age-old myth that light rail brings crime is alive and well, and totally not a just a highway lobby talking point!

Many studies have been conducted on this very question, and they all find differing results, from increases to even decreases!

Consider this, the MAX has cameras, operators, and riders, all who could act as a witness to a criminal. This is why most crime is committed with cars (which studies and just American culture itself have confirmed). The myth is perpetrated by some of big oil’s many dark-money groups, who use anecdotes from police officers, disgruntled transit employees, manipulated statistics, and freak incidents like the Portland stabbing in 2017.

If it isn’t true, then why is this myth so effective? The answer is racism and xenophobia. Conservatives use this troupe to stoke fears of some “other” that will tarnish the “pure” suburban communities. Transit is seen as “the poor man’s ride,” meaning anyone who rides transit will have all those stereotypes associated with them. Ironic because poverty is a motivating factor in crime, and LRT can reduce poverty.

The MAX does not bring crime. That is a racist lie.

Rant over. I’m sorry about this, I just need to get this out there, because I’m fed up with people saying this.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Stephan Vertal
Guest
Stephan Vertal

If the yellow MAX line is included would it have to stop for bridge lifts for river traffic. Having MAX not being interrupted seems to imply that the bridge is high enough that it does not need to be raised. A taller bridge with no lift function was rejected last time bridge replacement was discussed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests