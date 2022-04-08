Drivers behaving badly: Wanton disregard for bike lanes (Video)

Let me start by saying I’m someone who usually is pretty relaxed about people blocking bikeways with their cars.

I understand there are much bigger issues facing us today and it’s often not that big of a deal to just slow down, go around, and continue on my day.

But sometimes, it’s just like, “Damn! This is getting ridiculous!”

Yesterday was one of those times.

(This is just wanton disregard for other road users.)

I rode east on my neighborhood protected bike lane, North Rosa Parks Way, and in the matter of just a few blocks there were drivers who had decided to park in the bike lane. After the first one, I sort of brushed it off. Then when it happened again a few seconds later I took out my camera. Then, up ahead, was another one! The cherry on top was a huge truck that drove right over the bike lane curb and was just sitting there, at a busy intersection, as bike riders were forced to swerve out of the lane and into a lane with 30-plus mph car traffic.

Keep in mind this is, in my opinion, one of the best protected bike lanes in all of Portland. It’s very popular and works relatively well — except when people act like it’s not even there.

And this type of thing happens hundreds of times every day, throughout the city. It doesn’t surprise me this is happening in a society that has become increasingly self-oriented and less law abiding (it also doesn’t help that the Portland Police love to broadcast the lack of traffic law enforcement); but that doesn’t mean we have to accept it.

Bottom line is we need to do more to address this. Cute little curbs, meager plastic wands, paint, and unenforced laws are clearly not enough.

As with many issues we face, it’s not a technical problem, it’s a political will and bureaucratic priority problem.

Here are two suggestions:

  • In places with high delivery truck traffic, the transportation bureau should designate specific freight loading zone areas (in the driving space, not the biking space whenever possible).
  • We need to use more robust materials to protect cycling space. If we had more, larger concrete barriers, steel bollards, and so on, this would not happen as often.

Have you noticed an uptick in this type of thing? Any thoughts on how we can prevent it from happening as much?

I have increasingly noticed this in our burg, too. Today was the time I’d had enough, again. The lawn keepers were working just yards away. I walked over where they could see me, pointed at their vehicle, held up my phone and dialed police dispatch. Had their machines been quieter when I started, I would have let them know I was about to call.

The Corvallis dispatch office has taken my calls routinely. They probably do send out some parking enforcement or community service adjunct officers, who may arrive in time to warn or ticket the offending vehicles.

Cameron
Guest
Cameron

I don’t want to defend them, but has that truck just broken down and they’ve misguidedly moved into the bike lane to get out of the main thoroughfare? Their hazard lights are on, the driver seems to be in the cab and they don’t seem to be in the process of delivering anything (tailgate is up).

David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I note that in the picture, the curbs are in fact a mountable design, that the heavy truck is doing exactly what the curb designers had intended the driver to do. The barriers you have there won’t stop a big SUV but they do block small cars – as far a SUVs and delivery trucks are concerned, you might as well have only paint or candlesticks there for all the good they are going to do. Only tall barriers will block such a vehicle or else sharp 18″ curbs like you see in coastal communities that get a lot of hurricanes.

When I was in DC last fall, I noted almost no blocked bike facilities, but DC has much wider streets and they do have lots of loading zones too.

maxD
Guest
maxD

This happens all over town! The bike lane on SE Madison between 11th and 10th regularly fills up with parked cars. The bike lane on SE 12th between Hawthorne and Madison. Every time there is an event idling cars inexplicably wait in the bike lane even though by pulling over they only block the bike- they do not create any usable space for anyone else. Cars regularly use and obstruct the Greeley bike lanes and the Going MUP. If you really want to to selfish disregard being flaunted in the face of basic safety, visit any bike box with a ‘no turn on red’ sign. They are universally ignored

Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

I saw a doozy yesterday. A driver in an SUV traveling along a marked crosswalk in order to access the gap in its pedestrian refuge, so they could make an illegal right turn onto a one-way street going the opposite direction. They had to cross an abundance of green paint to do this.

ivan
Guest
ivan

That stretch of Madison is so infuriating — so obvious people would try to park there, yet after spending a ton of money shifting around lanes and adding things like bike streetlights when the Rose Lanes went in, they did nothing to protect this lane.

The bike lane between Hawthorne and Madison on 12th is even worse — they specifically designed it so that delivery trucks could pull into the lane and up on the sidewalk (note gaps in plastic wands and green paint), but 90% of the time it’s private vehicles who park there “just for a minute” while they get something at the food carts.

Weird how there isn’t a higher share of people riding bikes, y’know PBOT?

