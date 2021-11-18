PBOT will add posts to prevent car parking on new NW Flanders bike lane

When Portlander Will O. got tired of seeing people park their cars in the bike lane on Northwest Flanders between 13th and 14th, he flagged the issue for the city on PDX Reporter. “But ultimately,” he shared in an email to transportation bureau staff last week, “this feels like it needs to be resolved with infrastructure.”

It turns out, the city agrees.

Advertisement

Will walks and bikes on the recently completed NW Flanders bikeway and said it is “routinely filled with cars” on that block just east of the Ned Flanders Crossing. “More often than not, I am forced to navigate around a parked car and into oncoming traffic,” he shared to the PBOT staffer. “This is especially true at peak evening traffic times, when a safe route is most important.”

Today Will received a response from PBOT. They plan to install white plastic posts along the bike lane on this block to discourage parking. The work is planned to be completed in December or January. The PBOT staffer said they have also flagged the issue with their parking enforcement team in hopes that it can get extra attention in the evening hours.

Do you use the Flanders bikeway? How’s it working for you?

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter or via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com or phone at 503-706-8804 (texts ok).











Front Page, Infrastructure

nw flanders bikeway