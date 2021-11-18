PBOT will add posts to prevent car parking on new NW Flanders bike lane

Posted by on November 18th, 2021 at 1:19 pm

cars parked in bike lane on NW Flanders

Cars parked in contraflow bike lane on NW Flanders just west of 13th.
(Photo: Will O.)

When Portlander Will O. got tired of seeing people park their cars in the bike lane on Northwest Flanders between 13th and 14th, he flagged the issue for the city on PDX Reporter. “But ultimately,” he shared in an email to transportation bureau staff last week, “this feels like it needs to be resolved with infrastructure.”

It turns out, the city agrees.

Will walks and bikes on the recently completed NW Flanders bikeway and said it is “routinely filled with cars” on that block just east of the Ned Flanders Crossing. “More often than not, I am forced to navigate around a parked car and into oncoming traffic,” he shared to the PBOT staffer. “This is especially true at peak evening traffic times, when a safe route is most important.”

Today Will received a response from PBOT. They plan to install white plastic posts along the bike lane on this block to discourage parking. The work is planned to be completed in December or January. The PBOT staffer said they have also flagged the issue with their parking enforcement team in hopes that it can get extra attention in the evening hours.

Do you use the Flanders bikeway? How’s it working for you?

Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

This white plastic post stuff is completely inadequate and will just result in the bike lane being full of garbage and broken plastic posts since the city generally fails to sweep the narrow bike facilities after they have placed the posts. You can see how awful and trashy it will look at a similar facility on NE cully and 57th avenue between fremont and mason. They are proposing doing this in front of my property on 72nd as well to save money vs the previously planned physically separated bike path. I for one do not want something that will look like trash and not accomplish the goal of keeping the bikeway clear in front of my home. The city needs to actually spend the money to create truly physically separated infrastructure here, and in the meantime they should focus on immediate towing with fines large enough to cover the cost of frequent patrols.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

If they use Jersey barricades or something else more substantial, it will still be a big challenge to keep the bike facility clean, maybe more so. Plus Jersey barricades aren’t any more visually appealing than the white plastic wands.

Lots of homeowners and businesses just dump their leaves in the bike facility all over town, MODA center / Convention Center are both prime offenders, but it’s fairly ubiquitous.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mark Remy
Guest
Mark Remy

Over the summer I was leading a small group ride heading east on NW Flanders in the area described. As we made our way, I saw a dude parking his Tesla in the bike lane. (Like, directly over the wide, bright-green, painted strip that designates a bike lane—it was clear as day to me.)

I slowed as we approached and told him (politely, I swear), “Hi there, that’s a bike lane.”

He pointed to a sign or something, mumbled a few words of retort, and sarcastically thanked me for my concern. I let it go and rode on, partly because I was with a group and partly because the dude was SO SURE he was right, it planted a seed of doubt in my mind.

A week or two later I revisited that block for a closer examination. I was right. Dude had parked in the bike lane.

In conclusion: Hooray for anything that adds clarity in situations like this one.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
George
Guest
George

Just on my commute this morning I had to maneuver around three cars parked in the Flanders bikeway. Hope this helps, but I wouldn’t be surprised if cars decided to just drive over the flexible posts.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Used it twice before I decided Johnson is still so much better. A coworker decided to go back to using Everett. Flanders is very pretty but not effective.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Social Engineer
Guest
Social Engineer

Cool story. What route does your coworker take in the opposite, uphill direction?

Johnson also dead-ends at 9th so it’s not a comparable route.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
one
Guest
one

I use this route twice a day Monday- Friday.

EVERY morning I have to ride through the leaf blower army who blow fine particles into a cloud for much of my route between 5th and 14th, resulting in itchy burning eyes which is a slight irritation.

While they get all of the leaves off the sidewalk, they make a wet pile of mess clogging the bike lanes especially between 12th and 14th that make the lanes impassable.

This long pile is a giant, wet, skidding crash waiting to happen.

If no-one has gotten hurt here in the past week, I’ll eat one of my tires.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

When My office was on SE 11th and Madison, I was often frustrated by cars blocking the Madison bike lane between 11th/10th and parking along the south side (which forces cars into the next lane, and the cars in that lane into the bike lane! They would occasionally come ticket, but that misses the point- the vulnerable road user has already been exposed to increased danger! Instead of being a safe route, the obstructed bike lane becomes extra dangerous. Portland refuses to take parking seriously. In Vancouver BC, if you are parked illegally, you get towed, right away. It is very effective and clearly prioritizes safety over parking convenience.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

PBOT improved that stretch somewhat — the bike lane is curbside now and at least painted green — but it’s still an issue when someone can obstruct the bike lane “because I’m just picking up food real quick” at the carts there. (It happens even more in the stretch on 12th between Hawthorne and Madison, which almost seems designed to be intermittently blocked by deliveries and pick-ups.)

By the time parking enforcement arrives, they’ve left.

Unfortunately the only mechanism right now is for PBOT to do a “study” of the location, which means sending a staffer out for several hours to observe what happens over time. And of course it often takes them months to do that, even after they’ve established a location is worth studying.

PBLs wouldn’t have solved every car-in-bike-lane issue, but it sure would have reduced their frequency…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I worked at that location until last August. The parking in the bike lane actually got worse after the “improvements”, I suspect because of reduced parking on Hawthorne and an increase in popularity of Asylum Cart Pod. I definitely emailed with the PBOT project manager about the location on Madison between 11th and 10th and on 12th between Hawthorn and Madison. They asked for extra enforcement and I did see some tickets but not enough to actually create a reliably safe route for someone on a bike. IMO, PBOT is just fundamentally not interested in safety- they are so committed to not making any one upset or uncomfortable they refuse to make obvious, inexpensive fixes

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
PTB
Guest
PTB

Similarish to your Vancouver anecdote. I lived briefly in a snowy, upper Midwest city. When “snow emergency’s” would happen there were rules about where to park and when. I didn’t have a car and it seemed confusing, but I didn’t actively deal with this. Anyway, if you were parked where they were to plow, you were towed with *no hesitation*. I admired this about the city. It was like, “we’ve laid it out for you, you didn’t pay attention, we have a job to do, it’s what we’ve told all you citizens we’d do, to do this job as best we can it means your car can not and will not stay here…sorry.” If you were towed, housemates were towed, it sucked but you made sure it never happened again.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

It will help, to some extent, but the help will be limited. Just a couple of days ago I saw a car driving right down the bollarded bike lane along SW Jefferson (i.e. in front of the Amazon hub/locker place), like it was the driver’s own personal street.

If Flanders is really meant to be a bike arterial, it needs to be treated like one with real infrastructure (diverters, curb bulbouts, etc.). As always PBOT will cry poverty, in the midst of the $62 million “windfall” (Oregonian‘s word) of tax revenue.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

I wonder how well the epoxy for the vertical delineator base will last if installed during the wet winter months. (What does the manufacturer recommend as best practice?…and thus will the work be “guaranteed” by the contractor?)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

Doesn’t really matter if the base stays glued down or not when the wands will all be snapped off by drivers. Take a look along cully/57th, many broken and damaged posts, the remnants of which are often littering the bike lane creating additional hazards.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Alan Love
Guest
Alan Love

FYI, the direct line to Parking Enforcement is 503-823-5195. If you call during business(ish) hours they are generally pretty responsive. You leave a message the make/model/license plate and they will respond.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Xavier R.
Guest
Xavier R.

What about some enforcement? Write some tickets for a week straight and the problem will be solved. Oh right PBOT and Hardesty don’t believe in that.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

A ticket doesn’t really fix the problem, they just need to authorize some predatory towing companies to enforce the lane and the probably will be solved quite quickly.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

How well marked is the interior of the bike lane itself? All I can see in the photo is the two yellow lines, which should be enough unless what’s on the other side doesn’t look like a traffic lane. I drove lower eastbound Hawthorne coming off the bridge for the first time in a long time the other day and it felt like a confusing mess. As a driver, if I have to figure it out while driving it, it’s too complicated. As a biker, I remember how weird that stretch is, where you’re dumped onto a four lane fast moving car area that felt really sketchy. Glad they did something but the solutions need to be intuitive.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
