How to carry your SUP board on your bike (Video)

Portlander Emily Vislocky loves her stand-up paddleboard (SUP) and she loves to bike to the water to use it.

Since we are all about pedaling-to-paddle here on BikePortland, I wanted to share her excellent video that explains exactly how to carry a SUP board on your bike.

I know it’s still not quite perfect SUP season (and have you seen next week’s weather? yikes!), but as you dream about summer, make sure you bookmark Emily’s videos.

And if you’re curious about the specific rack she uses in the video, head over to YouTube for the links in the video description.

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Front Page

