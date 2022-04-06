How to carry your SUP board on your bike (Video)

Posted by on April 6th, 2022 at 1:08 pm

Portlander Emily Vislocky loves her stand-up paddleboard (SUP) and she loves to bike to the water to use it.

Since we are all about pedaling-to-paddle here on BikePortland, I wanted to share her excellent video that explains exactly how to carry a SUP board on your bike.

I know it’s still not quite perfect SUP season (and have you seen next week’s weather? yikes!), but as you dream about summer, make sure you bookmark Emily’s videos.

And if you’re curious about the specific rack she uses in the video, head over to YouTube for the links in the video description.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests