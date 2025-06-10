PBOT kicks off project to improve bike lanes and crossings on SE 148th

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is ramping up work on a project that will bring safer crossings and upgraded bike lanes to SE 148th Avenue. The project, funded by a $7.1 million federal grant awarded by Metro in 2022, aims to address safety and make it more comfortable for people to walk, access transit and ride bicycles on 148th. PBOT considers 148th one of the city’s most dangerous streets and it has a tragic record of fatal crashes.
The project will add eight new crossings and update the existing bike lane between NE Halsey St and SE Powell Blvd. PBOT is set to build safer crossings at; NE Couch, midblock between E Burnside and SE Stark, SE Alder, SE Taylor, SE Market, SE Lincoln, SE Grant, and SE Clinton. Existing bike lanes will be widened and a buffer space will be added. PBOT says they will use a mix of paint-only buffers and some curb-protected bike lanes.
Despite its substandard bike facilities, this section of SE 148th is classified in the Transportation System Plan as a Major City Bikeway, which means it should be built to encourage a high level of bicycle use. One reason it’s an important street in the network is because it connects to other existing and future bikeways. The better bike lanes planned in this project will connect to a future (already funded) neighborhood greenway at SE 148th and SE Mill and a protected intersection coming to SE 148th and SE Stark (similar to existing one at SE Division).
PBOT released a project survey Monday where they ask the public for feedback on the revised cross-sections.
Their plan involves removing some space on the road currently used as free parking for car users. In wider sections of the road, parking will be removed on one side of the street (see above); but in narrower sections, parking will be removed entirely to make room for wider bike lanes and median islands at the new crossings (see below). As is always the case on projects like this, PBOT makes every effort to retain as much parking as possible.
Total project cost was estimated to be $7.9 million back in 2022, so it’s likely higher now. Metro’s grant was for $7.1 and PBOT was expected to come up with about $800,000 in local match. Back in May, this was one of projects PBOT threatened to delay due to budget constraints; but thanks to the Mayor’s budget proposal that rescued the bureau’s funding situation, that outcome was avoided.
If you care about this section of SE 148th, be sure to take the survey and let PBOT know what you think of their plans thus far. The survey is open until July 15th.
— PBOT project website. Also, I biked this section of 148th with City Council candidate Timur Ender in February 2024. Hear us talk about it and view more photos here.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
This will be massive. Creating AAA riding facilities to/from Powell Butte and connecting up Burnside/Division/Powell is phenomenal!
It would be nice if, in addition to buffer paint, PBOT would make use of traffic zebras or rubber dividers for lower budget “buffered” stretches. Non-curb-protected bike lanes need better delineation between the violence-prone SUV lane and the sustainable-transportation lane.
I think this is great! There’s a few specialty stores I like in the area so it’ll make it easier for me to hit those up after work. TriMet just started running a new bus line on 148th too.
Pretty excited for this. I’ve found myself in the 100s on sketchy bike lanes a few too many times and any upgrade is welcome in my book. Seems like pretty good value for the budget to me as well – though of course I wish we had more money to spend to make the bike lanes even better
on the side where they are keeping parking, why isn’t the bike lane parking protected? I think there was another project (Broadway maybe) where the preserve door zone bike lanes and I am wondering why there isn’t more of an effort towards parking protected lanes?