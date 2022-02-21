The Monday Roundup: Seniors on bike share, making loud cars illegal, driving blind, and more

Posted by on February 21st, 2022 at 2:12 pm

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable items our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Corker killed in Portland: A woman was shot and killed and several others were injured during a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday night in northeast Portland. According to several news sources the woman was standing in the street directing traffic around the marchers prior to being shot.

Cars are too loud: As someone who lives near a freeway onramp I am cheering as Paris has turned on their first “noise radar” tool that can identify and cite people whose cars are too loud.

Driving blind: A study in Toronto used eye-scanning technology and found that more than half of drivers don’t check for other road users before turning right — confirming a dangerous behavior that far too many of us are already familiar with.

Good for them: The Washington legislature is moving a bill that would tax Oregonians on the import of fuel refined in their state. The idea is strongly opposed by Governor Kate Brown.

Advertisement

Just say no to more freeway spending: Elected officials, activists, and regular Oregonians showed up to a special meeting of the Oregon Transportation Commission last week to make one point clear: Oregon should use new federal infrastructure funds on more projects that improve biking, walking, and transit — instead of the freeway expansion status quo.

Bike share for seniors: A nonprofit in Raleigh, North Carolina used social rides and financial incentives to help boost bike share rides by nearly 200% among riders 55 and older.

Focus on cars, not drivers: “To err is human, but traffic deaths are not inevitable if regulators and automakers protect people from the worst consequences of their mistakes,” writes author Jessie Singer in this excellent piece in The Atlantic about how to curb the rise in pedestrian deaths.

Anti helmet law: Bowing to pressure from advocacy groups who said enforcement of the law unfairly hurt Black and other people of color, King County Washington finally put an end to their all-ages mandatory helmet law. Good riddance! (It’s too bad this didn’t happen while Seattle still had a bike share system.)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week!

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

29
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
24 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
18 Comment authors
WattsTakeTheLanesorenabombOrig JF Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Matt
Guest
Matt

What a shame that a site that is supposedly championing safer cycling is against one simple piece of equipment that can save a person’s life.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

This site isn’t against helmets. This site thinks mandatory all-ages helmet laws are really bad.

Vote Up27Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Concordia Cyclist
Guest
Concordia Cyclist

Sorry, but riding a beach cruiser at 3 mph on a sunny day in a greenway without a helmet is much safer than the jogger running the same street at a higher speed.

Are you suggesting all joggers and fast walking pedestrians wear a helmet? They do indeed cross streets (and these days are often in them).

The problem is having a draconian, inflexible law routinely used by police to harass people and it doesn’t make anyone safer. Anyway, voluntary helmet usage is at near 90% in both locations, so its a law looking for a problem to solve.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
19 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

The study linked below suggests that helmet laws increase helmet wearing, and thus save lives. Unsurprisingly, the effect is smaller in communities where helmet use is already high. Given that helmet use seems to be correlated to income, it stands to reason that lower income communities derive more benefit from such laws than do higher income communities in terms of prevented injuries and deaths.

I almost always wear a helmet when I ride, regardless of legal obligation. Personally, I’m agnostic about laws; they offer me no protection, and put me in minor legal jeopardy on the rare occasions I don’t use one. I generally support other mandatory safety requirements, such as seatbelt and motorcycle helmet use, though I am a bit more ambivalent about mandatory ski helmet use.

Intellectually, I’m more on the side of legal mandates, but I think in my heart I’m on the side of freedom.

In a recently published Cochrane systematic review, Thompson et al provided evidence that bicycle helmets reduce the risk of head injury between 63% and 88%. The review also revealed that bicycle helmets provide equal protection for crashes involving motor vehicles (69%) and crashes from all other causes (68%).

Overall, helmet legislation increased bicycle helmet use.

Legislation was consistently associated with an increase in helmet prevalence; however, variability is present.

The effect of legislation appears smaller in areas with a higher baseline proportion of helmet use and areas with high socioeconomic status.

Limited evidence exists on the role of helmet legislation for children on adult helmet wearing proportions; one study suggested no effect.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2564454

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Opus the Poet
Guest
Opus the Poet

Yeah, bike helmets are basically only designed to keep you from fracturing your skull in a zero-speed fall, with incidental protection against skin abrasion (technically a “head injury” if the skin is on your head). CPSC certified helmets don’t even protect against the most common injury, concussion. Now if the motor vehicle is moving at less than 12.5 MPH it protects in collisions with MV, faster than that is less than that as a ratio of the square of the speed of impact. You might not die if you get hit in the head by a car or truck up to about 20 MPH but TBH motor vehicles are pretty low fatality weapons up to 23 MPH anyway. That’s the crossover speed where guns and cars are equally likely to kill you when they come in contact with random parts of your body, 9% fatal. I have years of experience with bike wrecks November 2008 through March 2016 covering bike issues in my blog.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
abomb
Guest
abomb

If you switch out a few words in this anti helmet mandate argument it would sound like a lot of the anti vaxxers arguments for something that saves lives.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
X
Guest
X

Yes people get hurt riding bikes sometimes. However, nobody ever had to bring in a reefer truck for all the bodies. See the difference?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
abomb
Guest
abomb

I know and totally agree there is a difference.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I always assumed the main benefit of helmets with crash with a motor vehicle was the secondary impact of hitting your head on the ground after being struck and knocked off your bike.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago
soren
Guest
soren

A significant percentage of that “data” represents sport/recreational cycling which makes up a large fraction of bike trips in the USA and other anglo-colonial regions. In sharp contrast, helmet use is less safe in regions where the majority of trips are utilitarian because most people who wear them are engaging in sport/recreational riding.

Although the Netherlands is probably the safest country in the world for cycling, helmet wearing among Dutch cyclists is rare. It has been estimated that only about 0.5 percent of cyclists in the Netherlands are helmeted.

However, according to Dutch Government data (Rijkswaterstaat, 2008), 13.3 percent of cyclists admitted to hospital were wearing helmets when they were injured.

https://www.cyclehelmets.org/1261.html

Perhaps the desire to legally mandate that people wear styrofoam coolers on their heads when riding to a grocery store is rooted in the perception of cycling as some sort of dangerous sport rather than as a basic means to get from point A to B.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I’ll be okay with compulsory adult helmet laws when we add compulsory helmet laws for driving or riding in a car, for walking, using a ladder, and for taking a shower in a shower-tub enclosure. Until then, let’s stop discouraging riding by making it less appealing and shaming victims of traffic violence and infrastruture shortcomings.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
X
Guest
X

Yes. Of the various cyclists of all stripes that I know, the one who most often wears a helmet outside organized races is the one who had the head injury. In the shower.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

And the helmet laws are often used as a pretext for police stops, which we all know ends in disproportionate harassment of certain socioeconomic groups.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Focus on cars, not drivers:

I guess this a “yes and”. I don’t see how the government can realistically make design changes that make a collision with the guys driving 50 in a 20 on my street survivable or blowing stop signs not happen.

If we implemented these standards today, it’d take 15+ years to get to a point where the majority of the cars on the road had them. Cities have the ability to prevent pedestrian deaths today, with the vehicles already on the road.

Instead of focusing on cars, advocates should focus on the intentionality of how dangerous road designs are. People aren’t dying on ODOT roads because ODOT didn’t realize they were going to be dangerous. People are dying on ODOT roads because freight access and allowing motorists wide-open stretches to go as fast as possible are ODOTs main priority and they will continue to choose that over what they consider expendable human lives until they are forced to change. Just look at the St. Johns Bridge. ODOT has more than enough space to build safe access for non-motorized users, and bridge capacity itself rarely causes congestion, but it’s still incredibly dangerous and uncomfortable to walk across an iconic bridge and access the thousands of acres of nature on the other side. What’s a dead cyclist or pedestrian every now and then as long as we have as much room as possible for cut through traffic from Washington I guess.

It’s not a major deal in Portland because of how built up the city is relatively, but how about not allowing drinking establishments to have parking lots? So many easy things we could do to protect people if our transportation agencies valued human life.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
18 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

If we implemented these standards today, it’d take 15+ years to get to a point where the majority of the cars on the road had them. Cities have the ability to prevent pedestrian deaths today, with the vehicles already on the road.

Instead of focusing on cars, advocates should focus on the intentionality of how dangerous road designs are.

Focusing on road design is definitely important, but fixing everything that needs fixing has a much longer time horizon than 15 years.

We probably need to do both, and also enforce existing laws against bad behavior.

PS And no, ODOT did not make their roads “intentionally dangerous”; they made a tradeoff between cost, time, safety, and other values that they felt was appropriate. With different values and in a different era than when most of our legacy infrastructure was designed, most of us (on this forum, at least) probably wish they had weighted factors differently. I’m less confident that drivers in East Portland want their streets to be narrower and slower, even if they’re safer, but I would love for PBOT to narrow mine.

Should my views about safety (which probably mirror yours) take precedence over what other people want in their neighborhood?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
17 hours ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

Instead of focusing on cars, advocates should focus on the intentionality of how dangerous road designs are.

I highly recommend listening to the latest episode of the War on Cars (with Jessie Singer on as a guest): https://thewaroncars.org/2022/02/15/there-are-no-accidents-with-jessie-singer/

She argues that this sentiment is exactly what the automakers want us to be focused on, in order to absolve them of any culpability or wrongdoing. That rather than focus on the actual instrument of danger and demand that the manufacturers of such change, the fixes all have to be done on the public dime – fixing our roads/etc. To put it another way, every time we focus on the streets instead of the vehicles, that’s money out of the public coffers instead of the auto industry’s.

That said, I don’t disagree that our roads need to be fixed. But I also think we could enact change even at the local level with some creative and aggressive city-level legislation, like Paris is doing with its noise radar. What if Portland simply started charging large fees for driving big, non-commercial trucks in city limits? Or triple/quadruple/10x the parking fees for these vehicles, particularly in neighborhoods where on street parking is priced (and those trucks take up at least two spaces anyway)? And when I say “what if”, I’m really asking – is there anything legally preventing the city of Portland from doing so?

Of course, political will is another question altogether. You might say any of these ideas are unlikely to see the light of day, and I wouldn’t disagree. But so goes any uphill political fight.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

But I also think we could encourage vehicle changes even at the local level…

Missed my edit window. Naturally, fixing roads would be a local level change…!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

She argues that this sentiment is exactly what the automakers want us to be focused on, in order to absolve them of any culpability or wrongdoing. That rather than focus on the actual instrument of danger and demand that the manufacturers of such change, the fixes all have to be done on the public dime – fixing our roads/etc. To put it another way, every time we focus on the streets instead of the vehicles, that’s money out of the public coffers instead of the auto industry’s.

I’d argue that by focusing on the cars themselves, we are doing exactly what they want. Our roads, as designed, are just massive public subsidies for auto infrastructure. They couldn’t sell their products without the public having spent the money to build the roads. By focusing on car design, we are saying that we will continue to design roads to be deadly and its their job to mitigate that through technology.

What do you think the auto companies would rather have? Mandates that force them all to adopt the same technologies and standards but otherwise our streets are business as usual or a street revolution where cities move to complete streets that exclude huge amounts of subsidized parking, have slower speeds, make walking and rolling convenient, and have public transit on them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David S.
Guest
David S.

Cars are too loud: As someone who lives near a freeway onramp I am cheering as Paris has turned on their first “noise radar” tool that can identify and cite people whose cars are too loud.

Except that would require citing someone. We have a tough time doing that in Portland.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
David S.
Guest
David S.

Emergency room physicians have also expressed concern about the law’s repeal. Dr. Steven Mitchell, medical director of the emergency department at Harborview Medical Center, said his opposition to the repeal is rooted in his daily experiences with people who’ve suffered a head injury.

Medical professionals are against the removal of the helmet law but the advocacy groups win the day because helmet laws discriminate against POC? Is this real or imagined? Seems like all brains would benefit from a helmet in case of a crash.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Nice Things
Guest
Nice Things

Helmets are an impediment to biking. All brains benefit from more biking. No brains benefit from police harassment.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Interesting how folks call for repealing this law or that law because of how police “harass” folks.
Why hasn’t the discussion involved teaching police to “not-harass” folks? Seems like a better more productive thing to do that just taking all the inconvienent laws off the books.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

It’s not about whether or helmets are better than no helmets. Dr. Steven Mitchell is looking at this from the lens of someone who treats people with TBIs. Of course his POV is going to be mandate helmets. Thats going to be his area of expertise and concern. He’s not going to consider the other health and social benefits of cycling that are lost when people don’t ride. Other people are looking at it through other lens. We know helmet laws depress the amount of people riding bikes and we know the enforcement is arbitrary, leading to what amounts to a pretextual stop mechanism for police to arbitrarily question people.

Public policy is all about balancing risk and reward. Getting more people on bikes has a greater positive benefit than having less people on bikes but they are all wearing helmets.

You’d be safer if you wear a helmet and a 5-point harness in your car. Should the government mandate that you do so? You’d be safer wearing a helmet and knee pads when you walk down the street. Should the government mandate you do so?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

we know the enforcement is arbitrary

Do we know that? The data described in the article did not consider rates of compliance, without which it is hard to know if enforcement is in fact disproportionate.

Getting more people on bikes has a greater positive benefit than having less people on bikes but they are all wearing helmets.

I am sympathetic to this line of reasoning, but have never seen data to substantiate it. If such data exists, it would make this argument much more compelling to people who aren’t already committed to riding.

You’d be safer wearing a helmet and knee pads when you walk down the street. Should the government mandate you do so?

I’m curious if you also support repeal of seatbelt and motorcycle helmet laws; if not, where do you draw the line between where individual freedom stops and collective responsibility starts?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
X
Guest
X

It’s nothing to do with POC. Where did that come from? Helmet laws give the idea that cycling is dangerous for people of any color. When will emergency room staff check in with the news that young people die in cars more than any other way?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Orig JF
Guest
Orig JF

This has nothing to do with the medical benefits of wearing a helmet. I don’t doubt that if you go around asking the average person if wearing a helmet or not is safer, the answer would be “yes, it should be.”

This is to prevent law enforcement from pulling over a person riding a bicycle and asking for ID, ask to search them (which the person has a right to say no, but when police ask, generally people adhere to the request), and issue a citation that goes on their record and can be used against them in any future potential enforcement of criminal sentencing.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Caleb Lavan
Guest
Caleb Lavan

Mandatory Helmet Laws are bad policy because they discourage bicycle riding. One of my first economics papers, written for a cost benefit class as an undergraduate way back in 2002, was about this very topic. From memory, there was pretty good evidence from Israel and Australia in the late 1990s that mandatory helmet laws decreased bicycling and the costs of decreased bicycling (in health terms) outweighed the benefit of decreased head injuries. I am sure there is better and newer data in the last 20 years, but I doubt the basic conclusions have changed.

This is in addition to all the other problems with discriminatory enforcement and the other costs of enforcement. Helmet giveaways in schools is a far superiors policy if you want to actually help bicyclists instead of blaming them when they get injured.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
TakeTheLane
Guest
TakeTheLane

Why not turn these stops into a means of providing access to free helmets to those who complain they cannot afford one? That’s what police are for, to keep people safe from harm, right?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests