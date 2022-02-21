The Monday Roundup: Seniors on bike share, making loud cars illegal, driving blind, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable items our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Corker killed in Portland: A woman was shot and killed and several others were injured during a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday night in northeast Portland. According to several news sources the woman was standing in the street directing traffic around the marchers prior to being shot.

Cars are too loud: As someone who lives near a freeway onramp I am cheering as Paris has turned on their first “noise radar” tool that can identify and cite people whose cars are too loud.

Driving blind: A study in Toronto used eye-scanning technology and found that more than half of drivers don’t check for other road users before turning right — confirming a dangerous behavior that far too many of us are already familiar with.

Good for them: The Washington legislature is moving a bill that would tax Oregonians on the import of fuel refined in their state. The idea is strongly opposed by Governor Kate Brown.

Just say no to more freeway spending: Elected officials, activists, and regular Oregonians showed up to a special meeting of the Oregon Transportation Commission last week to make one point clear: Oregon should use new federal infrastructure funds on more projects that improve biking, walking, and transit — instead of the freeway expansion status quo.

Bike share for seniors: A nonprofit in Raleigh, North Carolina used social rides and financial incentives to help boost bike share rides by nearly 200% among riders 55 and older.

Focus on cars, not drivers: “To err is human, but traffic deaths are not inevitable if regulators and automakers protect people from the worst consequences of their mistakes,” writes author Jessie Singer in this excellent piece in The Atlantic about how to curb the rise in pedestrian deaths.

Anti helmet law: Bowing to pressure from advocacy groups who said enforcement of the law unfairly hurt Black and other people of color, King County Washington finally put an end to their all-ages mandatory helmet law. Good riddance! (It’s too bad this didn’t happen while Seattle still had a bike share system.)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week!

