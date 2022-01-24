The Monday Roundup: Tour de Pizza, e-bikes outsell e-cars, and more

Welcome to another wonderful week of news and other fun stuff.

Urgency in London: The mayor of London is showing the type of bold leadership we need in Portland. He’s going public with a plan for driving fees in order to clean the air and tackle climate change.

Indoor no more: Indoor cycling giant Peloton said a steep drop in demand will lead to a pause in production of its popular indoor bikes.

What Americans really want: With all the attention on EV cars, most people might not realize that EV bikes have vastly outsold their four-wheeled counterparts in the past two years.

Words matter: Great to see national transportation safety leaders doing the right thing by forcing NHTSA to ditch its “94% of crashes are human error” language fallacy from its documents.

Thread of the Week: California land-use and housing activist Matthew Lewis shared an important thread on something I like think of as drivers’ privilege:

Having done my best to piss off a lot of people on this website one thing that stands out is how people who are accustomed to driving their car everywhere have never even really given car culture any thought. Like, no part of it. — (((Matthew Lewis))) enjoys being offline (@mateosfo) January 19, 2022

Bike-transit magic: We talk a lot about free transit in Portland, but what about trying a program that adds free bike share to a transit pass? That’s what Prague has done with so much success they’ll make it permanent.

Tour de Pizza: I know a lot of you can relate to how fun it would be to ride to all Portland’s great pizza joints by bike, like these University of Chicago students are doing.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A former professional bike racer turned advocate, Chris Boardman, has been named the first ever Cycling and Walking Commissioner by the UK government.

Youth v. ODOT goes national: Portland’s youth climate activists continue to garner attention for their anti-freeway stance with this profile in Bloomberg’s CityLab.

Portland priorities: Civic leader Candace Avalos penned an article for The Oregonian with what she feels are the three things Portland needs to get right in 2022.

