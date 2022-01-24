The Monday Roundup: Tour de Pizza, e-bikes outsell e-cars, and more

Urgency in London: The mayor of London is showing the type of bold leadership we need in Portland. He’s going public with a plan for driving fees in order to clean the air and tackle climate change.

Indoor no more: Indoor cycling giant Peloton said a steep drop in demand will lead to a pause in production of its popular indoor bikes.

What Americans really want: With all the attention on EV cars, most people might not realize that EV bikes have vastly outsold their four-wheeled counterparts in the past two years.

Words matter: Great to see national transportation safety leaders doing the right thing by forcing NHTSA to ditch its “94% of crashes are human error” language fallacy from its documents.

Thread of the Week: California land-use and housing activist Matthew Lewis shared an important thread on something I like think of as drivers’ privilege:

Bike-transit magic: We talk a lot about free transit in Portland, but what about trying a program that adds free bike share to a transit pass? That’s what Prague has done with so much success they’ll make it permanent.

Tour de Pizza: I know a lot of you can relate to how fun it would be to ride to all Portland’s great pizza joints by bike, like these University of Chicago students are doing.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A former professional bike racer turned advocate, Chris Boardman, has been named the first ever Cycling and Walking Commissioner by the UK government.

Youth v. ODOT goes national: Portland’s youth climate activists continue to garner attention for their anti-freeway stance with this profile in Bloomberg’s CityLab.

Portland priorities: Civic leader Candace Avalos penned an article for The Oregonian with what she feels are the three things Portland needs to get right in 2022.

