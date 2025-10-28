Video: Rainstorm ride and rain gear review

A bit of is no reason to stop riding your bike. I prove it to you in this video as I venture out for a ride during a Portland rainstorm (a.k.a. an “atmospheric river”).

Come along as I do a loop from Peninsula Park (riding through Lake Michigan) to Willamette Boulevard and then down to the Esplanade via Greeley and Interstate, then back home up North Williams Avenue. Along the way I check to see how my local bikeways are holding up, get splashed by a driver, accidentally scare someone, share reviews of some quality rain gear, offer a few rainy riding tips and theories, stop at Migration Brewing for a pint, and bask in the glow of Portland’s amazing fall colors.

If you’re still riding through the rain, let us know how you’re holding up.

And if you want more inspiration, plug into the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s winter ride series. Tonight (10/28) they are hosting the See and Be Seen ride at 5:30.