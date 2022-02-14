The Monday Roundup: Bike buses, reckless drivers, advocate personalities, and more

Welcome to the week!

Here are the most noteworthy items our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Bike buses on the rise: There’s so much to love about the boom in bike-to-school buses, but this piece is also notable for how it says some adults in San Francisco love to hop on the morning ride even without kids just because it’s safe and fun.

Some drivers just DGAF: This piece in the NYT jibes with my thinking about how the current anxieties and “fraying social norms” of American society play a huge role in the rise of dangerous driving and deaths on our roads.

Freeways are fossil fuel infrastructure: The Biden infrastructure package will be a colossal failure if we spend the money on more freeway capacity, says the NY Times in an article that makes excellent points about induced demand that mentions our homegrown anti-freeway movement.

Fewer drinks, fewer deaths: A new report from NHTSA says that traffic fatalities in Utah went down after that state passed a law to lower the BAC threshold from .08% to .05%. Oregon has proposed a similar law but it has failed to pass the legislature.

Which one are you?: I feel like this rundown of the three types of cycling advocates is pretty spot-on, don’t you?

Body image and cycling: Former BikePortland Podcast guests Marley Blonsky and (Oregon resident) Kailey Kornhauser were featured on OPB’s Oregon Field Guide show for their work on changing the narrative around what a “cyclist” is supposed to look like.

Drive less, save lives: David Zipper makes the case that switching trips from driving to other (safer) modes like transit should be a key part of our approach to Vision Zero.

Heavier e-cars: As we talk about the future of EVs, let’s not forget the impacts larger and heavier cars will have on our planet and lives.

In defense of open streets: Advocates in New York City are standing watch and ready to defend their open streets against political whims. Portlanders should take note.

“Jaywalking” laws suck: As if we needed more evidence that some laws focused on pedestrians are nothing more than tools for police to harass vulnerable people.

Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Okay. I have a solution to the bigger trucks/bigger freeways crowd. Ten buck gas and rationing. With oil approaching $100/barrel, maybe there’s a glimmer of hope?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

SUV/Truck culture is so deeply ingrained in some parts that they will cut nearly every household expense before they give up their gas-guzzlers. It would take years of prolonged high prices to see much movement in this space.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Years ago when gas went above $4/gallon there was some movement out of vehicles into public transit.
Unfortunately, we don’t have a viable/useful public transit in Portland anymore so doubt the price spikes will have much effect.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
54 minutes ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

RE Jaywalking laws: The person in question crossed against a red light. I’m not sure why laws prohibiting this “suck”. In fact, it seems pretty reasonable to me, especially on the sort of 4-lane urban road (like Powell) where the incident took place. We ask everyone else to respect signals — why should people be exempt when they are on foot?

If we eliminated every law that could possibly be used to harass someone, the first to go would be any sort of traffic law. I am not signing up for that; things are already crazy enough.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Here’s a shocking idea . . .
How about train the police to NOT harass people instead of repealing every inconveinant law out there?
/s
I know, it’s rocket science people . . . rocket science.
s/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
soren
Guest
soren

If we eliminated every law that could possibly be used to harass someone, the first to go would be any sort of traffic law. I am not signing up for that; things are already crazy enough.

I could not disagree more with this nihilistic stance. We desperately need additional laws to ensure that violent drivers adhere to their basic ethical responsibilities. For example, strict liability laws put the onus on drivers to avoid killing/maiming “law-breaking” pedestrians and these laws work very well indeed in nations with lower levels of cage homicide.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago
soren
Guest
soren

Very strange to see Mr. Maus linking to a thoroughly pro-EV piece:

Thankfully, attitudes are starting to change. Last month Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQXX, a sleek prototype saloon, which it claims can travel 1,000 km (621 miles) on a single charge and weighs a mere 1,750 kg

If cycling aficionados genuinely cared about safer roads they would be advocating for lighter and safer EVs, not for their never-going-to-happen abolition. There is no reason that a low-occupancy EV should weigh more than ~1000 kgs and many should/could weigh less than 500 kgs. As the piece notes, the main reason that both ICE and EV cages weigh so much in the USA is that hyper-individualistic consumers use vehicle size as a way to communicate status (similar to the bulbous red pouch displays of the male frigate bird: https://www.audubon.org/news/hear-wild-way-magnificent-frigatebirds-attract-mates).

Average weight of an EV compared to an non-EV vehicle in the USA:
comment image

https://www.caranddriver.com/features/g36420161/evs-compared-gas-powered-vehicles-performance/

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

Using that graph and omitting the context from the link you cited is misleading at best, so I will provide it here for you:
“EVs are heavier than comparable combustion models; for example, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E weighs 500 pounds more than an Edge. But EVs have yet to appear in the heaviest vehicle categories, such as pickups and large SUVs, so, for now, their average curb weight is still slightly less overall.”

The fundamental reason EVs weigh more than ICE cars is that the overall mechanism to power them weights more. This will be a smaller issue as battery technologies continue to progress but that doesn’t change the reality that we currently live in.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
