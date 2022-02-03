Weekend Event Guide: Word is Bond, Transit Equity Day, Winter Light Festival, and more!

Hey everyone!

The arrival of February brings a lot of important events, including Black History Month and the Winter Lights Festival. Below is our selection for this weekend. For even more ideas check out our event calendar.

Recurring event: Midnite Bicycle League Challenge

This event go through February 14th. The idea is to encourage folks to ride at night, anytime (no need to wait till midnight!), anywhere, three times of at least 3 miles each ride until the end date of the challenge. There’s two weekends left. Registration is required. More info here.

Friday, February 4th

Youth vs ODOT & Bus Riders Unite! Rally – 4:30 pm at TriMet Lost & Found (SE)

This week’s Youth vs. ODOT rally has been moved for Friday as folks will join Bus Riders Unite! (OPAL Environmental Justice) on Transit Equity Day in the joint fight to show how transit justice is an environmental issue. All is as part of the commemoration of the Transit Equity Day. More info here.

Illuminated Bike Ride – 6:30 pm at SW Montgomery St & 6th Ave

For the first time in two years, the Portland Winter Light Festival is back! And its kickoff start will be marked by a bike ride around the city central area. Put on your most fabulous mask, decorate your bike with your brightest lights, and bring your friends and family! More info here.

Saturday, February 5th

In My Shoes: Black Male Youth Storytelling Project – 9:45 am at Piccolo Park (SE)

“In My Shoes” is a storytelling campaign in celebration of Black History Month by the community of Word is Bond, where young Black men share their voices, dreams, and experiences on where they live. These sharing spaces will be brought through 9 walking tours across the Portland Metro Area. On the way to the two first walks, located on the Lents and Mt. Scott neighborhoods, a bike ride has been organized starting and ending back at Piccolo Park. Registration is required to attend the walks and punctuality at the ride venue is strongly encouraged. More info here.

Rules of the Road Legal Clinic – 10:00 to 11:00 am. Online

The Street Trust is organizing this free course to learn about your rights and responsibilities while bicycling. As a legal clinic, it will cover Oregon bicycle and pedestrian law, insurance information, and what to do if you’re in a crash. More info here.

North Portland Winter Lights Festival Tour – 7:00 pm at Sumner-Albina Park (N)

Nic Cota is leading this bike ride for folks to stroll around the Winter Lights Festival exhibit spots on the North Portland neighborhoods. More info here.

Sunday, February 6th

Cycle Cats Vancouver Loop – 9:00 am at the Vera Katz statue on the Eastbank Esplanade (SE)

This week the Cycle Cats bike club will host a no-drop fast ride towards the Burnt Bridge Creek Greenway Trail and Salmon Creek Trail on NW Vancouver, WA. More info here.

BikeLoud NE/N Chapter ride and meet up – 11:30 am at Irving Park (NE)

Join BikeLoud & Co as folks will ride the Going greenway towards Cully Central. The aim is to plan their summer Mini Parkways event up, discuss advocacy opportunities and hang out. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

