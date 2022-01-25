One year after deadly vehicular rampage, violence reigns on Portland streets

Posted by on January 25th, 2022 at 12:39 pm

Paul Rivas’ Honda on Southeast Stark.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“We need to approach the crisis of vehicular violence with the same urgency and all hands-on deck strategies being implemented to address gun violence”
— Jo Ann Hardesty, Commissioner-in-charge of transportation

“Chaos”, “nightmare”, “terrible tragedy”, “horrific”.

That was how people described the actions of 64-year-old Paul Rivas after he drove his Honda SUV through 1.5 miles of southeast Portland neighborhood streets and tried to run over as many people as he could.

“He accelerated and turned even more towards me,” recalled one of Rivas’ 10 victims who was hit while riding his bike on Southeast 18th. “I had nowhere to go, but was sure he would correct himself somehow. Instead he hit me head-on, lifting me and my bike up onto his hood as he accelerated more.”

That person was lucky. Jean Gerich did not live to talk about what happened one year ago today. She was out on a walk, happy to have recovered from an ankle injury and to have received her first Covid-19 vaccine when she was struck and killed by Rivas. Dozens of people showed up on a rainy night to remember her.

Advertisement

This violent rampage forever changed the lives of its victims. It should have also forever changed how we tackle our collective goal of street safety. But it mostly came and went, dismissed as a one-off “accident” by a man who was easy to point a finger at. Like I shared a day after it happened, Rivas’ murderous acts were not new and they’re likely to keep happening as long as our streets and our society remain so dysfunctional.

One thing that has changed is how some of us talk about traffic violence.

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the transportation bureau and is making a push for re-election based on her record of street safety projects, told me recently that the Rivas incident fundamentally changed her outlook. When I interviewed Hardesty for our podcast last month, I asked her to name one thing she’s done as a result of the Rivas rampage. She mentioned PBOT’s work to “daylight” intersections and to give crosswalk users a head start through intersections — both of which are projects PBOT started long before Hardesty took office.

Given that unsatisfying response, I emailed Commissioner Hardesty to give her another chance to address what happened on January 25th 2021. Here’s what she said (emphases mine):

Advertisement

“This horrible tragedy totally changed my thinking on the necessity to urgently address and talk about vehicular violence. I had never used that language until this incident. Now I believe that language is important to ensure drivers understand the weight of their responsibility operating a vehicle with the potential to cause great harm during a crash. We saw over 60 unacceptable traffic fatalities last year throughout Portland, but this incident was especially sinister as they intentionally killed people utilizing their car as a weapon.

We can improve street safety overall by design and with appropriate enforcement of our traffic laws. That’s why in my first year as Transportation Commissioner, I’ve prioritized fixing our highest crash corridors and rapid street safety improvements – mostly in the long-neglected neighborhoods of East Portland. While those investments are not in the same area as last year’s tragedy on inner Southeast Stark, they will be helpful in mitigating crashes in those neighborhoods. I would love to bring these kind of improvements throughout the City – but I will also prioritize based on the resources available and the data we analyze.

As a proponent of accountability and transparency in policing, sometimes I get mischaracterized as not believing in any kind of law enforcement, which is not true at all. I hope this individual is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for the murder and harm they committed. It should go without saying that I support PPB enforcing serious traffic violations. Currently less than half of PPB employees are assigned to patrol and 911 response. I’ve been pushing for a re-alignment that allows more officers to be dispatched to Portlanders immediate needs.

This is also why we need more speed safety cameras and traffic light cameras to help enforce our traffic laws. I’ve been pushing for the policy changes that will allow us to do that as we wait for supply chains to produce more of these cameras. Once we get them, PBOT will be ready to install them.

The combination of improved safety infrastructure and enforcement for serious traffic infractions is what will bring more calm and peace to our streets. I’m grateful my Council colleagues supported my $450,000 request for rapid street safety improvements last year, but we must acknowledge that is a drop in the bucket compared to the millions we are investing in mitigating gun violence, despite a similar number of fatalities resulting from both crises. We need to approach the crisis of vehicular violence with the same urgency and all hands-on deck strategies being implemented to address gun violence. If we do that, we can help ensure another tragedy like what occurred one year ago isn’t able to happen again. My colleagues are beginning to understand the gravity of the traffic violence occurring on our streets and I hope advocates will push the entire Council, including myself, to make this a top City priority in 2022.”

Advertisement

Sadly, we don’t even need to rely on what Rivas did to help us see the epidemic of traffic violence in Portland. In the past year, it’s been around us every week (note the date on the above Tweet). It comes in different forms, like speeding and drunk driving and hit-and-runs, but it is just as violent and deadly to the people who feel the devastating impacts.

Much like this problem remains acute, our system is still trying to bring Paul Rivas to justice.

After pleading not guilty to the 31 charges (including eight felony murder charges) against him, a judge deemed Rivas unfit to stand trial in May 2021. According to court documents and sources at the District Attorney’s office, Rivas was later evaluated by the State Hospital and found able to stand trial two months later. Today he remains in custody without bail and is scheduled to appear again in August with a jury trial set to begin in September.

While consequences for Rivas and justice for his victims is important, we focus on him as the cause of this violence at our own peril.

The question we should ask ourselves is: If our society and our streets create the perfect storm for vehicular violence, does it really matter if it’s intentional or not?

Front Page, Opinion
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

17
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
9 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
15 Comment authors
AaronSteve Scarichfishyfishy123WattsFDUP Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

As well-meaning as our City Commissioner is, I must look with a skeptical eye. A couple things, as you said were already being done before they were assigned PBOT. Also, a long list of things that we as non-car users want to hear that have had nothing but talk done.
I only wish they could have done more well before now with elections coming. To me, it just appears to be electioneering. Of course, that’s what a politician does, but nothing said makes me want to vote for them.

I’ll be looking at the other candidates much closer.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

Oregonians’ laissez faire attitude towards the drug epidemic one of the major contributing factors to, among many other problems, our crisis of traffic lawlessness. It doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots on that, but, for some reason, Oregonians keep making it easier to be a drug addict and decreasing the consequences for their behavior.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

You do realize that there are consequences from drug addiction regardless of what laws are enacted or enforced, right? Having an addiction sucks, and although I can’t speak from experience, I’m pretty sure that there is not a universe where being addicted to drugs is “easy”. Oregonians’ attitude toward the drug epidemic isn’t laissez faire. It’s a recognition that a heavy handed punitive approach doesn’t actually work, as has been demonstrated in a number of jurisdictions such as Portugal.

Let’s say you arrest someone for using drugs. Do you know what happens to that person? They go to prison, which in the United States is an exceedingly harsh environment. It doesn’t take a psychiatrist to realize that they won’t thrive in that environment, and that their addiction disorder will only be exacerbated. Then, once they’re released, they now have a record, which will make employment and housing more difficult. Lack of employment and housing further exacerbates addiction.

You should explain your reasoning as to how this punitive approach would fix traffic lawlessness. Show your work. Include statistics that prove that traffic lawlessness is worse in Oregon than in other states with more stringent drug laws, and that demonstrably prove, if our crisis is indeed worse, that it is worse specifically because of decriminalization of drugs and treatment of those with an addiction disorder, as opposed to any number of other factors. I know you can’t do that since you didn’t actually put any thought into your comment.

Addiction is a medical and psychological issue, and should be treated as such.

And I will laugh at you or anyone who says “oh, but they shouldn’t have started using drugs in the first place.”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The complete lack of enforcement is not helping things. Like it or not, the threat of fines and/or prison do have an impact on driver behavior. It won’t stop people from doing 5 to 10 over routinely, but it will impact some of the more extreme cases we see around town (people completely ignoring stop signs, red lights, etc). Obviously, the rampage above has more to do with mental health than traffic enforcement. I don’t see any comments from our commissioner about hiring officers to rebuild the PPB traffic division.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

It is going to take a major shift to automated enforcement to see any major improvement, now that we have four issues compounding this deepening period of chronic unsafe streets:
– Those most affected by roadway violence are seen as ‘at fault’ or the ‘price of doing business’ due to most thinking there is no alternative;
– Cops generally don’t get into policing & the academy to enforce traffic laws;
– The mis-use of traffic enforcement by the ‘policing industry’ as a class / race based control tool has undermined its effectiveness for traffic safety; and
– Now we cannot even hope for ‘smart cars to save us’ – based on more and more details about ‘Telsa et al’ software settings allowing users to detuning their AV’s traffic safety behaviours…

Did I miss anything else?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Philips
Guest
Philips

I think it is clear the only crisis we have in Portland is that of competent leadership in city hall. These people have systematically ruined one of the most pleasant, livable cities in the country with pandering and grandstanding instead of doing the hard work of making sure the city and all bureaus are run effectively.

They have failed at the most basic of tasks; to ensure a safe and orderly city, in favor of a bacchanalia of identity politics and virtue signaling.

It’s telling that the first and most important response Hardesty cites is her own shift in language. Sorry, but this kind of disorder doesn’t care what you call it. It is the natural result of a virtually no traffic enforcement and a completely unaccountable PD intent on a work slowdown.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
K. Ped
Guest
K. Ped

Phillips,
I nominate that for comment of the month!!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

Hear! Hear!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

And in Vancouver/ Clark County…sadly similar:
“Pedestrians narrowly avoided being struck by a pickup being driven recklessly Monday morning in east Vancouver before it crashed into cars and two houses, according to the Vancouver Police Department.” – The Columbian
https://www.columbian.com/news/2022/jan/24/vancouver-police-say-pedestrians-nearly-hit-by-erratic-driver/

‘The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man deputies said ran from a fatal crash hit-& run Sunday in Hazel Dell (NE Highway 99 and 88th St.) Investigators said the driver of a gold Ford F-250 pickup that had been reported stolen in Washington County, Ore….’- The Columbian
https://www.columbian.com/news/2022/jan/24/publics-help-sought-in-fatal-hazel-dell-hit-and-run/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
austin
Guest
austin

Only slightly related – mainly posting because of how angry it made me: on NextDoor yesterday, a mother posted that a car pulling out of a bar parking lot almost hit her kids and then drove onto the sidewalk, hit a light pole and drove off. Out of the several comments on that Nextdoor post, two people told the mom that her kids should have been wearing brighter clothing.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
fishyfishy123
Guest
fishyfishy123

It’s amazing how many posters instinctively defend the driver and blame the ped/cyclist. I suspect it’s from a suppressed knowledge that they themselves do not drive safely and routinely blame others for their mistakes and poor decisions.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Hardesty is running for re-election? Hilarious, good luck with that.. We have the worst run city in America right now, with traffic that is our of control, no enforcement to speak of at all, mostly due to her….
She is running on that???

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

no enforcement to speak of at all, mostly due to her….

Tear Gas Ted runs PPB, not Hardesty.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Minimizing Hardesty’s role in running the city is patronizing. She is a full-on member of City Council, and has (or had) outsized power due to her early popularity and the sense she was more in-sync with the times than her colleagues. Circumstances have changed, she hasn’t adapted, and Hardesty is now badly out of sync with Portland voters.

You’ll probably call be a racist for saying it, but Hardesty has been a big contributor toward the strained relationship between city leadership and the PPB. And that is going to cost her dearly in November.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

We all know Hardesty doesn’t run the PPB, but she will probably be making hay of the fact that she has also been abused by the PPB as a selling point in the election, so thanks / no thanks officer Hunzeker.

The PPB needs some serious reform, and not just more warm bodies in uniforms, before there is any real change in PDX. The same goes for the Commission form of gov’t in PDX. FWIW, the City Charter reform survey is on-line now.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I think focusing on people who intentionally causing harm with their vehicles is a bad look. The majority of people who die on our streets this year will be victims of vehicular crimes that society has normalized like speeding, blowing stop signs, not looking for pedestrians, driving without the proper lighting equipment, and realistically drunk/drugged driving.

If we really want to make streets safe, there are plenty of evidence-based, easy and cheap ways to do it. The only caveat is that safe streets come at the cost of slowing down motorists and that’s something PBOT is simply unwilling to do. So PBOT will continue on its Quixotic quest to build fast, safe streets.

And I’ll also point out again that PPB and OSP both used their lobbying arms to kill a bill in the last legislative session that would have allowed cities to greatly cheaply expand automated traffic enforcement. Law enforcement communities are playing an active part in making sure our roads are dangerous.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

Very little attention is ever paid to the perpetrators of these crimes. Does anyone really think that a gang-shooter or a dangerous driver has not committed similar acts multiple times before? I have seen numbers as high as an average of 400 times driving drunk, before they get their first DUI citation. Same with gang shooters; does anybody really think this was there first crime? or the drivers who go rogue and mow down pedestrians and cyclists? There are many many warning signs, but our so-called criminal justice system has become an revolving door for low-level perps, who eventually become killers. Look at European nations, that jump all over first-time offenders. Their rates of serious driving crimes are fractions of ours. Everybody there knows that the motor vehicle is considered a dangerous weapon. You can play nice all you want, but there is a price for blanket ‘mercy’.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests