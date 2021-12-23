Weekend Event Guide: Dead streets, Christmas coffee, and more

Hi everyone!

It’s that time of the year already. As you consider upcoming events, please keep in mind that snow (oh yes! snow!) and low temps are expected in the coming week so there’s a chance events could be cancelled.

Whatever you celebrate these days, happy holidays!

Friday, December 24th

Friday Night Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

It is the night before Christmas. Guest ride leader. Dress up/down to your favorite/least favorite holiday attire. Bring lights. More info here.

Saturday, December 25th

Christmas: Dead Streets Ride – 9:30 am at Oregon Convention Center (NE)

“Time for the Coolest, Most Chill Christmas Tradition. Meet up at the Martin Luther King Jr Statue for the most carless ride you’ll ever see Downtown Portland and Close-in PDX.”More info here.

Christmas Morning Coffee Quest – 10:00 am at Sellwood Park (SE)

Tired of opening presents and ready for a ride? This short, easy loop will take you from Sellwood into downtown Portland for a coffee stop at the Pioneer Square Starbucks. Afterwards it’ll go around some inner SE neighborhoods and back at the starting point. More info here.

Sunday, December 26th

Seltzer Squad Riding League: Kickoff Ride – 10:00 am at Irving Park (NE)

This is an inviting fifteen-miler to burn off Xmas calories starting at Irving Park, heading down the West Riverside Path with a warmup stop at Tea Chai Té in Sellwood before looping back up the East Side Prom. More info here.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Weekend Event Guide