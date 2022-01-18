‘Purple Line’ would alleviate I-5 congestion without widening freeway, veteran activist says

Posted by on January 18th, 2022 at 3:59 pm

Proposed Purple Line would be an alternative to I-5 through Rose Quarter and central eastside.
(Graphics: Association of Oregon Rail and Transit Advocates)

How do you solve a problem like congestion?

“If people had a better way of using public transit, they wouldn’t be in their car in that corridor.”
— Jim Howell, rail advocate and freeway fighter

As we know, the Oregon Department of Transportation says the answer to the traffic on I-5 between the Rose Quarter and OMSI is to expand the freeway. This has been a contentious plan for years, and has now faced even more scrutiny from activists and more assistance from Metro Council and the governor’s office.

Environmental activists say ODOT hasn’t done a sufficient job assessing the environmental impacts of this expansion project and looking into reasonable alternatives, like transit. No More Freeways PDX is suing ODOT on these grounds. But what could this transit alternative look like?

Enter the proposed MAX ‘Purple Line,’ which would run from Hayden Island to the South Waterfront, providing an alternative that the transit advocates behind the proposal say would unclog the freeway and patch up holes in the regional light rail system. It was a solid idea when we first looked into it eight years ago and it’s been bouncing around the inboxes of influencers and policymakers ever since.

Jim Howell, who we’ve called ‘Portland’s Idea Man,’ is the veteran transportation activist and retired strategic planner for the Association of Oregon Rail and Transit Advocates (AORTA) who dreamed up the “Common Sense Alternative” to the Columbia River Crossing and has led the charge behind the Purple Line concept. He agrees with the sentiment that ODOT still hasn’t done enough too consider alternatives to freeway expansion in the Rose Quarter.

In addition to transit, the proposed Purple Line would also add a parallel ‘bicycle freeway’ in the form of a neat elevated cycling and pedestrian platform that would, at one point, run above the Union Pacific rail tracks in the central eastside (see image below). Howell has compared this element of the plan to the High Line in New York City: a former freight rail line-turned public park and tourist attraction. A similar concept in Portland would bring business and recreation opportunities as well as improved transit.

Eventually, Purple Line proponents want to take it all the way down to Tigard or Wilsonville, but addressing the Rose Quarter is the first priority.

“ODOT has never dealt with any kind of alternative to widening the freeway,” Howell says. “If people had a better way of using public transit, they wouldn’t be in their car in that corridor. If you could reduce demand on the freeway in this corridor, [ODOT] wouldn’t even be thinking of spending a billion dollars to widen it there.”

Howell says there are two alternatives to freeway expansion in terms of reducing congestion: adding congestion pricing or providing a transit alternative (or both). Howell, along with many other activists and transportation experts, point out that not only is the increased capacity approach of adding more lanes to I-5 indicative of a long-term commitment to car-centric transportation – it also wouldn’t even reduce congestion in the long-run.

Without a transit alternative accompanying congestion pricing, only half of the transportation reform equation would be solved.

“We don’t only have to make it harder to drive, we also have to make it easier to use public transit,” Howell says.

Slides from an AORTA presentation on the Purple Line.

Right now, you have to cross the river twice and go through downtown in order to take the MAX through the Rose Quarter area. The Portland Streetcar covers this distance on the east side of the Willamette River, but Howell says it ineffectively links up with the MAX. He sees the Purple Line as a way to fulfill Portland’s potential to have great public transit.

Howell, who was on the front lines of the fight against the vanquished Mt. Hood Freeway, knows freeway projects can die, and he says he expects the Rose Quarter project to stall for quite some time, and hopefully change course in the future.

“I’ve been involved in killing highways for 40 years,” Howell says. “This project is going to waste millions and millions of dollars and go nowhere until ODOT gets good leadership.”

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff.

RipCityBassWorks
Guest
RipCityBassWorks

Even better: run just the Yellow Line to Hayden Island and run the Purple Line along Lombard to St Johns. Finally a quality transit connection for a section of Portland that is sorely lacking it.

13 hours ago
Psmith
Guest
Psmith

It would be better to put the freight and passenger rail (Amtrak) line in an underground cut-and-cover tunnel through the Central Eastside, so the trains don’t continue to block all the streets for long periods of time. Then put the light rail line on top, where the freight trains run now, since those don’t block the streets more than a few moments, and you would want the stations to be at street level. I also think you might want that line to continue south along the Orange Line alignment, avoiding downtown entirely. The Yellow Line could be the one that goes downtown, and this line would be a crosstown that avoids downtown. Not everyone wants to go downtown!

Also, I absolutely don’t like this idea of forcing a transfer between light rail and the Vine bus on Hayden Island. If we ever want Vancouver to feel like an integrated part of the region, it should be connected by light rail. It would be so annoying to have to transfer between bus and light rail for no reason on Hayden Island, just short of downtown Vancouver which is a more major destination. Also, we simply shouldn’t replace the I-5 Bridges without including light rail. What a waste to spend all that money and not do that one obvious thing.

13 hours ago
Doug Allen
Subscriber
Doug Allen

I think the Purple Line proposal is a good balance between the ideal and something affordable. It would work about the same if light rail were extended to downtown Vancouver, but some reasons to have the transfer at Hayden Island are to save money and the fact that Clark County residents don’t seem to want light rail.

This proposal would actually work fine with the existing bridges if bus bypass lanes were built so that buses had priority to enter I-5 southbound from downtown Vancouver, and enter I-5 northbound from Hayden Island. Then there could be a direct connection between C-Tran’s BRT service and the MAX Yellow Line, without risk of major delays to the BRT. And cost a fraction of what the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project would cost.

The current situation requires two transfers, one between the “Vine” BRT and C-Tran’s route 60 in Vancouver, and another between route 60 and the Yellow Line at the Delta Park station. C-Tran does this to keep the BRT from getting bogged down in I-5 congestion.

6 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

It would be better to put the freight and passenger rail (Amtrak) line in an underground cut-and-cover tunnel through the Central Eastside

I agree this would solve a lot of problems, but if you want to bury the UPRR tracks, you need to find a place to run the mainline trains for the year or two it will take to construct. This would be a very expensive, difficult, and disruptive process.

Portland has neither the vision nor the money for such a project.

3 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

This makes so much sense that surely it will be wholly ignored by the planners that be. I’m so jaded at this point.

13 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

It only makes sense if you know nothing about how the vast majority of people think and act.

People don’t like using transit, especially in a place like Vancouver with a low population density.

11 hours ago
Luke
Guest
Luke

People DO like using transit–when it’s run well. That just doesn’t happen in America because we plan our cities crappily and run our transit accordingly.

6 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

No they don’t. People like getting around in the comfort of their own cars and they like how it takes them door to door whenever they want.

1 hour ago
SD
Guest
SD

If there was a way that this could bloat the ODOT budget and enrich ODOT associated grifters, the purple line would already have been built.

10 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Transit boosters always promise that and it never happens.

11 hours ago
Don Courtney
Guest
Don Courtney

Portland has a density of 5k people per square mile, until that increases, rail transit is not going to be popular. One cannot point to somewhere with population density like this that has a busy rail system. NYC is 60,000, Paris same, Vancouver, London 20k. Even Seattle is 8k. And they built a train that goes exactly where you want to go unlike our useless one that takes 11 miles to go from Lents to downtown which is 5 miles away. Even before the trains got filled with scary situations, the per mile ridership was low, really low. The thing is propped up by income taxes.

And frankly, with the way the city is now with screeching activists fighting for more camping rights, the glacial pace of apartment construction with the city’s typical lazy response being to change zoning (who has the money to pay $250k to build an ADU in their backyard?) our population is not increasing—Seattle city limits is already 800k. And no, our home values are not increasing as I often hear people argue, last year 6%, Beaverton, Clackamas and the rest of the USA at 19%. I have seen this by comps, many parts of Portland have flatlined, my moms house near Gladstone, split levels are pushing 700k from 350k three years ago.

Who knew, constant protesting by people who just hate injustice so much more than everyone else, mistake volume for coherency and love ineffective, virtue signaling regulations, and hate business means we get stuck with aging infrastructure and stagnant housing.

10 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

NYC population density is 27k per square mile, not 60k, and it’s a much, much bigger city. Better comparisions exist. For example, Stockholm is much closer in size (under 1 million municipal population with 2.4 million in the metro area, similar to Portalnd) and density (13,000/sq mi), yet has over 2 million transit trips per day by 900k riders, 44% on the Stockholm Metro with 10 radial lines, and another 11% on the commuter rail system. That’s a substancial portion of all trips: 43% modal share for transit.
Certainly it would help if Portland would allow enough new development to triple the central city population density to match Stocholm, and we would also need to build another half-dozen rail lines, including 2 more central city tunnels – but we are already halfway to Stockholm.
And this isn’t the only similar example:
Copenhagen has 2M and 700k city pop, 12k per square mile, and 36% transit mode share + 30% cycling. They have 6 regional train lines and 5 metro lines.
Prague has 2.7 million in the metro area, 1.3m in the ciyt, and a density of only 7,000 per sq mile in the city, but a 52% public transit mode share (See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Modal_share).
Lisbon has 544k in the city and 3M in the metro, 14k per square mile in the small central city, and 46% of trips are by transit.
Edinburgh has 30% of trips by transit, in a core city of 1/2 million at 4700 per square mile, and does it with mostly buses and commuter rail.

7 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

I’m enjoying this discussion, from Paris. The Wiki modal share chart you link to is a good resource, but people should be aware of the dates the data were gathered—column on the far right. Most of these figures are pre-pandemic. The data on Paris, in particular, is from 2010. A lot has happened since then, including Plan Vélo I, and the launch of Plan Vélo II. During the pandemic Paris has seen >50% increased bike count numbers at its meters. Plan Vélo II plans to remove 70% of on-street car parking. The goal is to make the city 100% safely cyclable.

https://www.paris.fr/pages/un-nouveau-plan-velo-pour-une-ville-100-cyclable-19554

2 hours ago
Luke
Guest
Luke

There’s a definite lack of transit-oriented development, here. I still see loads of station areas that haven’t been significantly redeveloped to accomodate more people than have likley been there since before the MAX even existed. Hell, take the Blue line through Beaverton and Hillsboro, and there are plain old empty lots next to stations. This issue of land being squatted on by private owners waiting til the end of time for a bigger payoff is a national issue when it comes to reorienting our cities away from cars and towards transit. Changing the zoning was necessary, but it’s not enough. We need some actual punitive recourse against people who are depriving urban areas of investment and tax revenue.

6 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Please please please don’t think The Vine to Hayden Island option will be as good as The Max to Downtown Vancouver option. The Vine’s articulated cars fail to reach its core station in any type of traffic congestion and anyway in ice/ snow conditions.

9 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Do keep thinking creatively…like moving the Amtrak Station/ repairing the BNSF Bridge, keeping the new Purple MAX lines to the east of the Willamette (and running longer trains – avoiding the limitation of downtowns blocks) and adding a few sections of triple/ four track to run express or add storage capacity.

And there should be an additional rail siding / small repair facility in Vancouver or in Delta Park…just for resiliency….in case a big earthquake cuts off the north from the west and south.

9 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

The Westside Rail from Wilsonville to Beaverton was billed as the way to avoid widening of 217 and daily ridership was projected to be some really high number. That was slashed to a lower, but still unbelievable, number and even that was never realized. Ridership peaked at something in the neighborhood of 1500 daily riders and it costs a fortune to operate.

We reached peak transit ridership in 2019 and may never get back to those numbers again. Between COVID and downright scary happenings on transit and at transit stations, people are simply unwilling to risk riding. Same thing with cyclists abandoning multi-use paths that have been taken over by the campers.

8 hours ago
BreadBoi
Subscriber
BreadBoi

WES has the potential to be a useful and popular service, but it’s hindered by the double whammy of infrequent service, and having a desolate wasteland of parking lots and stroads surrounding each of it’s stations. It’s possible to fix these issues, but it requires cities to legalize walkable development around stations, and for it to be run frequently like MAX.

1 hour ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

thank you

1 hour ago
