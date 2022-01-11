A closer look at the reconfigured, painted, and calmed Lincoln-Harrison-30th intersection

Posted by on January 11th, 2022 at 3:07 pm

Looking southeast across 30th from SE Harrison.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Over the weekend I was able to finally take a closer look at one of Portland’s most impressive displays of traffic calming on a neighborhood greenway: The reconfigured intersection of Southeast Lincoln-Harrison and 30th.

Lincoln-Harrison is a popular and vital east-west link in the bike network. It connects people to Mt. Tabor Park and is just 1,200 feet south of the bustling Hawthorne Blvd commercial district. In late summer of 2017 the Portland Bureau of Transportation embarked on an effort to further enhance it as a people-centered street. At the top of their list for things to address was the wide expanse of pavement where the greenway crosses 30th at an off-set angle.

The intersection was too wide for bike riders, walkers, runners, families with strollers, people with mobility devices, and other vulnerable users to safely navigate. Its off-set configuration and wide turning radii also made it stressful to drive on. The design PBOT came up with took back much of the space away from drivers, limited how and where they could travel, added protected lanes for bike riders, plopped concrete planters to encourage safer driving, and effectively sharpen the turns to decrease car speeds.

For context, below is a before photo looking southeast from Harrison and the PBOT plan drawing showing how they cut it up:

A before/after report shared by PBOT in September 2019 showed that the enhancement was, “a significant success” when it came to lowering the volume of drivers on the greenway.

If Sunday’s traffic was a good representation, I’d use a stronger word than “significant”. As you can see in the above video and photos, the intersection was alive with people while I was there and far more of them were outside of cars rather than in them. Lots of walkers strolled casually through the crosswalks without skipping a beat in their conversations. At one point a group of teens came through and skateboarded in the newly-carfree sections. Speaking of which, a recent neighborhood project painted large swaths of the intersection with a fun array of colors and designs.

PBOT has a long legacy of traffic calming projects on neighborhood greenways. Watch for a story later this week on the three roundabouts they recently installed on NE 108th Avenue.

And this is why we need to calm car traffic on these streets!

Andrea Brown
Guest
Andrea Brown

There was initially a lot of pushback on this diverter but the impact on Lincoln auto traffic was immediate and drastic. The mural was designed and painted by neighbors, but it’s understood that there will be additional opportunities for modification once each corner is made ADA compliant. De-paving the central area has been discussed, with more plantings and perhaps benches or other amenities. There is a great neighbor stakeholder group that are very involved in this, and I hope to see them spring into action once the corner construction is finished.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

PBOT has a long legacy of traffic calming projects on neighborhood greenways. Watch for a story later this week on the three roundabouts they recently installed on NE 108th Avenue.

PBOT has to be dragged kicking and screaming into even the mildest traffic calming measures on neighborhood greenways. Great to see some improvements in the wealthy central city though!

It is amusing though. If PBOT has to do traffic calming on ‘greenways’, doesn’t that just mean they did a terrible job of building the greenway in the first place? “We kinda sorta fixed our mistake” doesn’t sound quite so grand does it? This is a half-hearted attempt to fix the problems caused by their half-hearted ‘greenway’ designation and lack of safety infrastructure on ‘greenways’

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I’m pretty sure that traffic calming is part and parcel of making a neighborhood greenway. They’re like PB&J. Also, as a quick historical note, PBOT started classifying streets by their intended type and function in 1977 and began traffic calming in the early 1980s. In 1984 city council adopted Resolution 33706, the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program which was, “one of the nation’s first systematic approaches to the mitigation of residential traffic problems.”

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
I’m pretty sure that traffic calming is part and parcel of making a neighborhood greenway. They’re like PB&J.

I think that’s true in most cities. Not in Portland though. From the ones I use, the N Central has one piece of traffic calming infrastructure that was added quite a bit after the greenway designation. 90% of N Central is not protected from motorists and is a major speeding cut through for folks going from Highway 30 to I-5 North. N Bryant has no traffic calming infrastructure on it through its length in N Portland. N Rodney I think has one or two blocks protected from motorists. I’m not sure how N Concord is doing these days but when I was commuting it was always jammed-pack full of motorists bypassing traffic on N Interstate. Hell, the section of N Willamette that you highlighted today was a complete cluster of speeding cut through traffic until property owners complained to the city and they finally used traffic diverters. They didn’t care when the motorists were just endangering pedestrians and cyclists.

A city that actually cared about restricting these roads would put traffic diverters every three or so blocks. The city just rolled out the beg barrels because even now, they are still completely unwilling to make it hard for motorists to speed down greenways.

PBOT started classifying streets by their intended type and function in 1977 and began traffic calming in the early 1980s.

Yikes! They’ve been at this for 40 years and have a disconnected, unsafe road system. I guess PBOT has a legacy of failure and traffic violence.

Champs
Guest
Champs

PBOT has to be dragged kicking and screaming

With the possible exception of PPB, you’re describing every city bureau. If it rots and festers that’s fine but if there’s one peep of dissatisfaction with a change, they go running for political cover. It’s no way to run a city.

ivan
Guest
ivan

I walk and bike through here often. I was impressed at the reconfiguration. Ultimately it’d be nice if some of that asphalt were actually removed, or less optimally more planters were added, but I realize PBOT was probably constrained by costs.

Now if they’d just do this kind of significant hardscaping on more places where these greenways cross major streets!

D2
Guest
D2

I kind of wish you could ride two abreast through that lane if you’re with someone, it’s just a bit too narrow for it, but I understand that making it much wider invites car traffic to use it.

Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

This intersection configuration is also a legacy poster child for poorly managed land platting / street placement…back in the early 1900s (?).

It is a challenging layout to do anything affordably especially as the best options: “blow it up’ or close an intersection leg are likely impossible and expensive. [I wonder if a pair of mini circles was investigated as a design option?]

Jim Chasse
Guest
Jim Chasse

This is the only Bikeway that transitions into east Portland. It ends at the I-205 path and with a quick jog will deliver you to the 4M project via the 205 MUP. It was my route from inner SE to Outer east Portland for years. The only LOW STRESS bikeway into outer east Portland. The hill on Tabor is a minor inconvenience compared with the Division route for me.
PBOT has budgeted $2.5 million for upgrading neighborhood Greenways in the inner city (east Portland doesn’t have any old Greenways, but the upgrades are appreciated. Ultimately the 4M project will take you out to the city limits. Unfortunately PBOT wouldn’t spend an extra $11 million improving the route from 162nd to the city limits to make it a true Greenway.

