ODOT installs plastic curbs and posts at deadly NE 82nd and Alberta crossing

Posted by on January 12th, 2022 at 8:21 am

In April of last year two people were hit and killed by drivers while trying to walk across Northeast 82nd at Alberta. As the most popular route between a busy motel and a neighborhood market, the intersection is very dangerous. Speeds on 82nd (an Oregon Department of Transportation-controlled “orphan highway”) are high, the road is straight and not well-lit, and a slight downhill to the north creates a wide-open feeling for drivers that seems to encourage a lack of caution and care for others.

After Stephen Looser and Anthony Tolliver were killed, ODOT faced stiff pressure to do something — anything — to make the crossing safer. Elected officials called for emergency interventions and activists held a rally to draw attention to the ticking time bomb in ODOT’s hands. A few weeks after the deaths, ODOT lowered the speed limit and promised additional funding to create a safer crossing.

In September ODOT crews built a new crossing treatment at the south end of the intersection. They broke up the curb to make a ramp, installed a yellow “people crossing” sign, and screwed in $9,000 worth of plastic posts and curbs to create a median island.

When I shared a short video of this on Instagram on Monday, some readers were unimpressed. “That seems like it’s a tiny marginal improvement and that so much more must be done,” typed one commenter. “In order to get to the island you have to frogged [frogger] across 2 lanes of 45 mph traffic…This is not making it any better but possibly not making it much worse,” said another.

I reached out to ODOT Region 1 Public Information Officer Don Hamilton to learn more.

He said what’s on the street now is just a temporary update that was put in place quickly last fall before the construction window closed for the year. “The second phase is now in design with construction scheduled to take place this summer. The final design will include a flashing pedestrian crossing beacon, new ADA ramps, and a concrete median island,” Hamilton shared.

“We recognize the need for further improvements at this location,” he added.

We’ll be watching.

Even though ODOT and the City of Portland have finally agreed to transfer control of 82nd, we cannot wait for that funding and planning to be completed before we take immediate measures to protect people who use this street.

Frank S.
Guest
Frank S.

Apparently plastic is the new wonder material giving us infallible protection.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
 
Guest
 

Glad that this is just temporary and is going to be a concrete median island next year. Concrete is way better than plastic. And overall I love median islands whenever I walk or run somewhere: they pretty much turn the act of crossing one wide road into the act of crossing two narrow roads (with the added benefit of only crossing one direction of traffic at once). Much, much safer and easier to cross with them. I’d like to see these median islands everywhere.

I find this temporary situation to be quite ugly, but it’s better than nothing and should only be here a few months until ODOT pours the concrete. Now if only PBOT would also learn that these plastic wands should only be temporary measures, and we need more permanent concrete islands/protection…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

Except even concrete does nothing to address the multiple threat condition.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Maybe they can add a beg button that says “wait”. Wait. Wait. Wait…

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Rudy V
Guest
Rudy V

$9000 for some plastic sticks. At those costs no wonder we get nothing for our money. Does PBOT even consider spending taxpayer dollars wisely? Given the personal financial mismanagement of their commissioner in charge I’m not surprised by their lack of concern.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

PBOT spent $0. ODOT spent $9k. I criticize both agencies, but I do try to blame them for their shortcomings separately. I am definitely not a fan of PBOT’s commissioner – for lots of reasons, but that’s a separate issue.

If you think the price was excessive, maybe you should get a contract to install them. You can help spend taxpayer dollars wisely and make some money for yourself.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

PDOT put a bunch of those plastic wands out around 122nd to shorten the left turn lanes for some unknown reason. After a few weeks, many of the wands are now gone.
Why they insist on wasting time, money, and effort on such temporary measures is beyond me.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
CaptainKarma
Guest
CaptainKarma

It needs a concrete block ~1000 KG, to absorb the impact of cellphone users and other impaired drivers. Humans don’t absorb so much.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
