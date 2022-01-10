The Monday Roundup: Black women heroines, GoPro vigilante, fake bike commutes, and more

Happy Monday everyone.

Here are the most noteworthy items our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Just accept it: I think Portland could learn from this clever, five-stages-of-grief framing of the imminent shift away from car-centered cities.

Resiliency: The colossal breakdown of major driving corridors due to last week’s severe winter storms is Exhibit A on how fragile a transportation system is when it’s based almost entirely on moving single-occupancy vehicles.

Confronting cycling’s whiteness: Learn about the transformative work of Brazil’s Lívia Suarez, whose Casa de Frida has become not just a welcome space for Black and brown bike riders, but the hub of an influential movement that’s helping make biking better in her hometown.

Metro on climate: Don’t miss this breakdown of what City Observatory’s Joe Cortright calls Metro’s “failing” climate strategy, which claims the agency need to act much differently if they plan to cut emissions in a significant way.

Filmed by bike activism: The Guardian has a closer look at a British man who has used a helmet-mounted camera to report over 1,000 drivers to the police for a variety of infractions.

Metro council candidate: Ashton Simpson earned coverage in the Willamette Week where he shared his frustrations over what he sees as inequitable investment in east Portland that continues to lead to too many deaths and injuries.

The Great EV Imbalance: A Portland-based writer points out in this Wired article that the current financial incentives for e-bikes aren’t nearly robust enough — and shares some delicious quotes about why our heavy focus on EV-cars is very flawed.

$216 million for bike plan: The French city of Milan hired a Dutch consulting team to create a bike plan that will spend big to reach 20% cycling mode share by 2035.

Fake it till you make it: The Washington Post extols the virtues of a “fake” bike commute to help with your mental and physical health in our working-from-home era.

Influence of social media: An event that asked would-be participants about their social media reach spurred veteran racer Geoff Kabush to question the cycling industry’s allegiance to influencers.

Tesla tunnel snafu: A must-read breakdown of how Elon Musk’s tunnel loop in Las Vegas broke down with bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Thanks to everyone who sent us links!

The colossal breakdown of major driving corridors due to last week’s severe winter storms is Exhibit A on how fragile a transportation system is when it’s based almost entirely on moving single-occupancy vehicles.

What solution does this incident point to? Buses and would be equally stuck, and Amtrak has 14 hour delays even without snow. I suppose on the bus, at least, you can eat your fellow passengers if things get dire.

Is this an argument for more convenient local and regional air travel? Hyperloop? A network of snow-proof Boring Company tunnels? SpaceX point-to-point rocketry?

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Like many transportation problems we face Watts, the answer is smarter land-use. Proximity is the key to a resilient system. Highways are a symptom of the disease of sprawl and cars are what enabled these long distances.

But if we did focus on mode.. I have a hunch that a high-quality train system would be much more resilient (let’s not use Amtrak as a comparison).

