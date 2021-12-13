The Monday Roundup: Transit kindness, age of distraction, riding solo, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable items our writers and readers came across in the past seven days.

Always thank your bus driver: Transit expert Jarrett Walker says the bus driver shortage that led to major service cuts at TriMet is a serious problem and that kindness — to drivers and TriMet — is one way we can help make it better.

ODOT lying about climate plans?: City Observatory founder and economist Joe Cortright highlights ODOT’s double-speak when it comes to promises made to the public about greenhouse gas emission reductions versus what they tell bankers and potential investors.

Cascadia’s climate change problem: Grist has a solid overview that explains why, despite strong intentions, the Pacific Northwest hasn’t moved the needle on greenhouse gas emissions (notably, the long article includes the word “transportation” only once).

The traffic myth: Any city that is re-allocating road space away from car users needs to prepare for the inevitable backlash that we are starting to see in London, where people claim that “bike lanes cause congestion.”

E-bike tax credit: Latest major coverage of the e-bike tax credit in the Build Back Better bill includes comments from one of its familiar champions: Portland Congressman Earl Blumenauer.

Public safety threat of the year: The same week that Time Magazine named Elon Musk “2021 Person of the Year” the NY Times has a story about how Tesla drivers can play video games while driving. But it’s really not that big of a deal says a counterpoint from Vice, given the general culture of distraction the entire industry is guilty of.



Clara defends: Portland’s adopted queen of ‘cross Clara Honsinger defended her US National Cyclocross title with a dominant win in Illinois.

Ride solo, ride safe: Ride With GPS has a great roundup of tips for how to conquer your fears of riding by yourself.

Few cars, more customers?: Despite all the gains we’ve made weaning small business owners off their parking addiction (thanks to Covid-inspired plazas and patios), it’s likely that most people associate more car parking with more customers — but that narrative isn’t exactly accurate says David Zipper in his latest for Bloomberg.

No more freeways (literally): This Austrian super minister is a superhero because he killed a massive freeway expansion mega-project on the grounds that he didn’t want to live with regret and be part of a project that “poured concrete over our future.”

Video of the Week: Streetfilms has a wonderful new video about the new bike boulevard on 39th Avenue in Queens (that looks a lot like some of our neighborhood streets here in Portland):



