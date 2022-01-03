The Monday Roundup: Strong mayors, honest car commercials, Don’t Look Up, and more

Welcome back from the winter break! I hope your New Year is off to a good start, and/or you have made peace with a new definition of “good”.

Here are the most notable items our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Strong mayors: The mayor of America’s largest city, Eric Adams, biked to work for his first day in office. And the mayor of the small Bay Area city of Emeryville, California, John Bauters, went viral for a tweet that said he’d remove one on-street parking spot for each complaint he receives from someone who doesn’t want to share the road with bicycle users.

People over cars: The editorial board of the Seattle Times has come out in strong support of an effort to make famous Pike Place Market a carfree zone.

Race and policing: A story by Willamette Week found that a new Portland Police policy to not cite people for low-level traffic infractions has not had an impact on racial disparities.

Big trucks suck: Author Angie Schmitt has a piece in The Atlantic where she makes the case that American automakers (and their customers) are fueling a deadly mega-truck trend and government regulation is the most sensible response.

The French model: Speaking of forcing automakers’ hands, a new law in France will require automakers to include a message in car advertisements that encourages viewers to consider alternatives like biking, walking, and transit.

Honest car commercial: An alternative weekly newspaper in Seattle (inspired by the carfree Pike Place Market idea) says cars are so unhealthy for humans and cities they should be treated like cigarettes when it comes to advertising.

Don’t Look Up: The satirical Netflix blockbuster captures the frustration of climate change scientists and could help more people open their eyes to the ongoing crisis.

Caught phone-handed: A new traffic camera in use on a trial basis in the UK can reportedly catch drivers using cell phones with much more clarity than anything else on the market.

Great context on Covid’s urbanism impacts: Wired has a very relevant roundup of how pandemic-related culture changes have “shifted people’s perceptions of what a city can be”.

Thanks to everyone who shared links this past week.

Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

I’m no fan of the mega-trucks, and I’m in favor of regulating their size, but the “reptilian” argument advanced in the Atlantic piece is repulsive.

Do people drive giant pickup trucks because they’re “reptilian”, evil, less-human types, or do they drive them because that’s the product on offer, and the hauling capacity, though in many cases rarely used, sure is useful when you need it?

Also, the claim that “black and indigenous people are disproportionately hit and killed while walking” may be true, but they no evidence is offered that they’re disproportionally killed by mega trucks.

17 hours ago
Bikeninja
Guest
Bikeninja

I was at the welding store today. Next to me was a guy in a giant jacked up pickup truck trying to unload his welding gas cylinders so he could exchange them for new ones. His truck bed was so high that it made the task very difficult. If he tried to reach the cylinders from the ground they were too high, and if he tried to lower them down when standing ( or kneeling) in the bed the ground was too far down to be practical. So this completely destroyed ( for me ) the argument that these ridiculous trucks are purchased for hauling capacity and not for reptilian ego needs.

16 hours ago
Caleb
Caleb
Caleb

Far as I can tell, the “reptilian” label has nothing to do with anybody being “evil, less-human types” and everything to do with people being creatures of instinct and habit like any other animals. In my opinion, you’ve raised a false dichotomy. People can drive big trucks both to ensure their survival over others in crashes, and because such trucks are on offer and have hauling capacity other vehicles don’t.

the claim that “black and indigenous people are disproportionately hit and killed while walking” may be true

Skepticism can be healthy, but maybe you could start investigating that claim by reading the author’s book on the matter. The Atlantic page has links to it before and after the article, and a search engine query would provide links to the same book on other web sites if you’d prefer to look somewhere aside from Amazon.

15 hours ago
Norman
Norman
Norman

It speaks poorly of The Atlantic that the claim wasn’t backed up in the article itself. Don’t they editorial policies for that kind of thing?

15 hours ago
cmh89
cmh89
cmh89

Do people drive giant pickup trucks because they’re “reptilian”, evil, less-human types, or do they drive them because that’s the product on offer, and the hauling capacity, though in many cases rarely used, sure is useful when you need it?

A 1995 V6 Ford F-150 weighed 3886 pounds and was 71 inches tall. This is what it looked like

https://bringatrailer.com/listing/1995-ford-f150-36/

The 2022 F-150 on the other hand has a height range of 75.2 – 79 inches and depending on the model can weigh anywhere from 4100 pounds to almost 5000 pounds at its heaviest. This is what it looks like

https://www.motortrend.com/news/2022-ford-f-150-electric-everything-we-know/

You can’t say with a straight face that the 2022 needs to look like this. Nothing about the flat grill and high cab is necessary to haul things around. This truck looks like this because truck owners want to look ‘bad ass’ and it’s a danger to everyone around. Have you ever been in one of these things? The visibility is terrible.

As someone who wants a truck but doesn’t want to drive a tank, I’d love it if they made actually practical trucks like the old Tacomas and Rangers, or even the old F-150s and T100

15 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

I’ve never been in one and I don’t think they need to or should be this tall. I just don’t think ascribing personality and moral characteristics to people based on the consumer products they own is a particularly useful pastime.

14 hours ago
cmh89
cmh89
cmh89

I just don’t think ascribing personality and moral characteristics to people based on the consumer products they own is a particularly useful pastime.

I disagree and the marketers at Ford/Tesla/Toyota/Chevy all disagree too. These trucks are designed to appeal to certain personality type who wants their truck to say “I’m masculine”. I don’t think it’s a stretch that the type of people who define their masculinity through driving a monster truck frequently have other personality problems. These car companies are just using toxic masculinity to sell vehicles. I promise that Ford’s customer profile for the massive F-150 lightening is basically a profile of a toxic man.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toxic_masculinity#:~:text=In%20the%20social%20sciences,%20toxic,to%20certain%20traditional%20masculine%20ideal

Sure, some people just need/want a truck and basically all options at this point are monster trucks, but the race to build trucks to be bigger, more aggressive, and deadlier is just a race to win over a group of men who are self-possessed, vain, and have a need to define their masculinity through their possessions.

14 hours ago
Watts
Watts
Watts

These trucks are designed to appeal to certain personality type

You can say that about any of the auto subcultures — classic cars, tricked-out Hondas, low-riders, Teslas, van-life folks, 2000-era Japanese cars, Subarus, etc. I mean maybe, but probably not really. It’s mostly just stereotyping.

And if it works there, it probably works with bicycling niches as well. Which is also just stereotyping.

9 hours ago
qqq
qqq
qqq

But it’s not just stereotyping. Vehicles–and the marketing used to sell them–are created to appeal to specific segments of consumers. You can create accurate profiles of characteristics of people who buy any particular type of vehicle (with the understanding not every characteristic applies to each individual buyer) just as you can with people who consume television programming, or postings on social media, or bicycles.

BikePortland in the past has linked to studies showing how true some “stereotypes” of vehicle drivers are (BMW drivers really are more aggressive, etc.).

7 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

It seems to me that you buy into that stuff as much as some dude who thinks driving a big truck makes him a cowboy.

8 hours ago
soren
soren
soren

Wired has a very relevant roundup of how pandemic-related culture changes have “shifted people’s perceptions of what a city can be”.

This kind of hopium is one of the reasons that urban residents shy away from the radical transformations needed to genuinely address transportation-associated emissions.

Actual data (as opposed to cult-like motivated-thinking) shows that USAnian transportation gasoline emissions were slightly higher in the second half of 2021 than they were in 2019. And this is with most middle/higher-income people “working from home”. What do the fantasists at wired believe will happen when more of the “working from home” elite start commuting to their jobs?
comment image

17 hours ago
Anne
Anne
Anne

You don’t need a fancy camera in the sky. Anyone sitting on a Trimet bus can spot drivers using their phones while driving. Often.

17 hours ago
Craig Giffen
Guest
Craig Giffen

“Shocking findings from the trial”

Yeah, “shocking” is the wrong use of this word because anyone standing on a streetcorner looking in car windows knows this is standard driver behavior and should be expected.

Seeing someone being pulled over and ticketed for texting while driving, now that would be truly “shocking”.

15 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

As for “don’t look up”. The difference between a comet and climate change couldn’t be more stark. Whether 2 objects in motion are going to collide or not is relatively easy to calculate by well established laws of physics.

What the average Earth surface temperature will be on Jan 1, 2122 is a problem with many, many more inputs.

17 hours ago
qqq
qqq
qqq

I’d agree that’s relevant if I thought that, given compelling evidence of a problem, people will rally to focus on a solution. But too many people don’t. They behave in the selfish, denying, distracted ways people in the movie behaved.

15 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

Your “selfish, denying, [and] distracted” is somebody else’s “not very compelling”.

15 hours ago
qqq
qqq
qqq

Yes, that’s my point. That’s why I don’t think the fact that the movie is about a comet instead of climate change diminishes the movie’s message.

In fact, it makes it more powerful. The inability of people in the movie to focus on a solution to the very obvious problem of the comet is entirely believable. So when the the problem is something more complicated–climate change instead of a comet–the odds of people being able to focus on a solution are even bleaker.

14 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

Your logic seems backwards to me. The entirely fictional dumb response to the simpler comet scenario is more “believable” than the fact that people remain un-convinced by “climate change”, with its murkier evidence? Even less clear is the idea that any intervention we might make will be effective. Hell for all we know, much like the covid lockdowns, the proposed interventions might cause tremendous human suffering while being completely ineffective at fighting climate change.

The fictional response in the movie doesn’t ring true either. NASA is already experimenting with comet defense tactics even when there is no known immediate threat.

8 hours ago
X
X
X

Would you say that a giant comet strike is a bad analogy for climate change? I agree. One causes extinction of almost all life, while the other merely wipes out the homes and livelihood of nations or species born in the wrong place.

Should I be more concerned about old people who can’t take the heat now or about what their grandchildren will experience at the end of this century?

13 hours ago
ivan
ivan
ivan

Given that lots of folks seem to enjoy disputing established facts, I’d say there’s little hope we can even agree on what the surface temperature of the earth was on Jan. 1, 2022.

(Also Upton Sinclair’s quip that “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it” comes to mind.)

15 hours ago
jason walker
Guest
jason walker

Mega trucks aren’t the problem. Average Americans driving vehicles far larger than their genuine needs are. But what did you expect with Republicans refusing to approve higher gas taxes, thereby keeping gas cheap, cheap, cheap!

16 hours ago
Caleb
Caleb
Caleb

Average Americans driving vehicles far larger than their genuine needs are.

…in many cases that results in people driving “mega trucks”, so saying they aren’t “the problem” (as if only one problem exists) is not helpful. I’m with you in opposing the GOP, though.

15 hours ago
X
X
X

Don’t forget low interest rates, a bipartisan project since 2009. Our economic policy has been to keep the throttle wide open with interesting effects like increased sales of large vehicles and a lot of development inside and around I-405. Now inflation fears may be flipping the script, so we’ll no doubt do the other thing for 10 years past its pull date.

14 hours ago
Watts
Watts
Watts

said he’d remove one on-street parking spot for each complaint he receives from someone who doesn’t want to share the road with bicycle users.

Great… more politics of pettiness. Remove parking if it makes sense, don’t if it doesn’t. This sort of tribalistic retaliatory posturing really turns me off.

15 hours ago
squareman
squareman
squareman

You should tweet @ him to ask for an apology. /s

14 hours ago
