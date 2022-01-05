Metro lays out ‘values, outcomes, and actions’ required for Interstate Bridge project support

Just a day before voting on whether or not to give the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) $35 million to continue planning the Interstate Bridge Replacement project, Metro Council has published a document that outlines conditions for their support.

In materials uploaded for Thursday’s meeting, Metro has included a five-page statement titled, “Metro Council’s Values, Outcomes, and Actions for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program” (PDF below). It offers significant detail on four separate values and says plainly that Metro’s support for allowing ODOT to continue the project’s federal NEPA process (which they need the $35 million for) is, “contingent on a clear commitment” to them. “This document reflects the project outcomes that Metro Council expects from the project and the actions Metro Council is requesting from the IBRP team in order to achieve those outcomes,” it reads.

Here are a few notable passages:

  • In the “Advancing racial equity” section, Metro says that before the project team selects a Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA, a major conclusion in the NEPA process), they must, “conduct and present the findings of in-depth analysis of the benefits and impacts to BIPOC, low income, and other transportation disadvantaged groups for design options and develop performance measures and screening criteria to reveal the anticipated benefits and impacts to these groups.”
  • In the “Resiliency and economic prosperity” section, Metro says the project team must, as part of the finance plan, “Engage professionals with expertise in financing massive complex transportation infrastructure construction projects to conduct and deliver the results of an investment-grade traffic and revenue study of the design options.”

  • The “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality” section is the meatiest of the four. Metro makes a demand that “high capacity transit” – which they define as either light rail or bus rapid transit with a dedicated lane — is included in the project. Metro has also included a specific GHG reduction requirement, saying that, “The design for the bridge clearly contributes to the State’s goal of reducing GHG emissions to 75% below 1990 levels by 2050.” (It’s unfortunate they say “for the bridge” since this project is five miles of highway lanes and interchanges in addition to a bridge.) This GHG language was likely added at the insistence of Councilor Mary Nolan who came out as a strong skeptic of the project due to climate concerns when it came to council back in October.
  • The “Actions” listed in the GHG section include a demand that the project team develops and evaluates “at least” one design option that will, “substantially increases transit ridership and active transportation throughout the project area.” Other ways they require the project to address emissions is to assume future congestion pricing in the corridor that manages transportation demand, aims to “improve traffic flow to 30-35 or better” and minimizes the number of lanes on the bridge. That they mentioned a minimum traffic speed and offered a relatively weak “minimize” when it comes the big question about lanes is worth noting. Did ODOT help write that section perhaps?

Given the publication of this document before the meeting, Metro is planting seeds for their support of the IBR project funding. And it’s highly unlikely they’d issue a statement like this without it already being agreed to by ODOT.

Councilors will lean on this document heavily Thursday as justification for supporting freeway expansions in an era where they’ve become extremely controversial and unpopular with many voters.

Youth activists with Sunrise Movement (one of whom is on the cover of the Willamette Week right now) have substantially increased pressure on Metro councilors ahead of this their vote. Ahead of a planned protest at Metro headquarters in Portland this afternoon, Sunrise released a statement saying, “Sunrise youth are asking Metro to reject the funding until ODOT pledges to study alternatives to expansion for replacing the bridge, as well as asking Metro to include specific language about reduction of carbon and driving trips in their plans for the expansion.”

It appears Metro may have found a way to satisfy these activists and ODOT at the same time.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 10:30 am (Zoom link here) and this topic is listed as Resolution No. 21-5206. You can read the full Values Outcomes and Actions document below:

kernals12
Guest
kernals12

“assume future congestion pricing in the corridor that manages transportation demand”

The gall of a government body to enthusiastically support a regressive tax increase as a condition of their support.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

Congestion pricing is the love child of a user fee with the basic law of supply and demand. As demand goes up so to does the value and subsequently the price of the service. The clutching of pearls at the notion of a sliding scale user fee denies an understanding of basic economics

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

You don’t need to control demand if you provide enough supply.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

Infinite increases in SOV capacity is not a positive or sustainable goal

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
John C
Guest
John C

Deck over the Columbia I guess.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
one
Guest
one

It is regressive to overfund the auto industry which benefits those with access to opportunity, while we underfund transit and biking and walking infrastructure for those who can not afford a car.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
soren (sorin)
Guest
soren (sorin)

First of all, replacing the bridge is hardly a priority. Why is it that so-called climate champions want to replace a major highway segment in the midst of ongoing ecocide (with all the direct and indirect GHG emissions this entails)? Over a decade period, the risk of a major earthquake is infinitesimally small and we have far more urgent crises to address. (White upper-income people love to worry about earthquakes.)

Secondly, it’s not “congestion pricing” at all; rather, it’s a regressive 1970s era highway toll. And to add insult to injury, Portland rejected implementation of genuine “congestion pricing” as part of the POEM process (and instead prioritized regressive parking fees).

All extant examples of congestion pricing are restricted to a small urban area (typically a central urban area, or roads that lead to a central urban area) and the misuse of this word for tolling of an interstate highway is greenwashing propaganda.

Wikipedia has a good discussion of existing congestion pricing projects here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Congestion_pricing#Cordon_area_and_area_wide

Practical implementations of road congestion pricing are found almost exclusively in urban areas, because traffic congestion is common in and around city centers. Congestion pricing can be fixed (the same at all times of day and days of the week), variable (set in advance to be higher at typically high-traffic times), or dynamic (varying according to actual conditions).

Thirdly, the regressive highway toll being proposed will be used to subsidize the SUV-driving of upper-income people by being constitutionally restricted to funding of roadways (highways):

https://www.oregon.gov/odot/tolling/Pages/About.aspx

When “progressive” transportation activists claim that these funds will be spent on transit or other non-highway-associated spending they are lying.

PS: It’s also my opinion, based on many years of organizing, that Portland’s progressive transportation “scene” is often unintentionally or intentionally anti-poor.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Peter
Guest
Peter

Very insightful & useful context, thanks Soren.

> All extant examples of congestion pricing are restricted to a small urban areas…

I’m curious what you think about this, from further down the same source you cite –

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Congestion_pricing#Urban

> In July 2010 congestion tolls were implemented at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. The Bay Bridge congestion pricing scheme charges a US$6 toll from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. During weekends cars pay US$5. The toll remained at the previous toll of US$4 at all other times on weekdays.[156] According to the Bay Area Toll Authority fewer users are driving during the peak hours and more vehicles are crossing the Bay Bridge before and after the 5–10 a.m. period in which the congestion toll goes into effect. …

A bridge between SF and Oakland seems like a close comparison for the Portland / Vancouver situation, no? And while those tolls aren’t dynamic (changing with traffic conditions), they achieve the [traffic engineers’] desired effect of shifting the time that trips are taken. (Of course, the BART fee structure seems regressive compared to the CA freeways: two-way on the train is more expensive than the drivers’ toll.)

Would you classify the Bay Bridge tolling structure as “congestion pricing” (since it charges more during the “peak hours”)? (I’m guessing not, since it charges less during “off peak” time even if congestion happens to be high.)

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
soren (sorin)
Guest
soren (sorin)

I’d characterize the bay bridge toll as conventional tolling just like the proposals in the Portland area. I should have used “almost all” instead of “all”, but I think the comprehensive list in the wikipedia piece still speaks for itself.

FWIW, I’m not opposed to conventional tolling in the Portland area but only if it were specifically linked to a campaign to remove constitutional restrictions on revenue spending.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

This planning document is so watered down that it’s been seltzered.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Peter Welte (Contributor)
Member
Peter Welte (Contributor)

Wow, a few compelling things in this Metro doc –

– minimizing the footprint of I-5 (esp. over Hayden Island)
– Reduced GHG emissions during construction by using low-carbon equipment, construction materials and other innovative construction methods.
– “variable rate tolling … prior to completing the project”
– yada yada yada

But – it appears none of that matters.

Going on a limb here, but upon close inspection it seems the purpose of this document is to placate casual readers rather than demand real action. It tries to look like it calls for a lot, when actually it calls for much less.

The first paragraph appears to admit that what follows isn’t introducing anything new (just re-introducing outcomes from elsewhere):

> Metro Council’s support… is contingent on a clear commitment to the outcomes listed below from the Bi-state Legislative Committee, the Executive Steering Group, Community Advisory Group, Equity Workgroup, and technical committees. [emph mine]

This seems odd, given the title claims the document will speak about “Metro Council’s Values, Outcomes, and Actions”.

The second paragraph to the five page doc is also key:

> Specifically, Metro Council expects the IBRP Project Team to assure that bolded Actions below are addressed…

In other words: “This document is a beautiful organic fruit basket, but ODOT just needs to look at the pre-chewed potatoes in the bottom”.

Looking at the climate section specifically, a desired outcome is that “the bridge clearly contributes to the State’s goal of reducing GHG emissions to 75% below 1990 levels by 2050”, but there is only one action Metro Council is specifically asking for:

> Develop and evaluate at least one option that… substantially increases transit ridership and active transportation throughout the project area.

Thus, ODOT could “evaluate” an option that quintuples transit use but claim it doesn’t meet one of the pre-existing “Purpose and Needs” from 16 years ago (2006).

According to this doc, that is quite literally the only climate “action” they’d need to take to walk away with $35 million from Metro.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
