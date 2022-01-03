Metro vote Thursday could be pivotal in push for Interstate Bridge project

Posted by on January 3rd, 2022

View northbound at I-5/Marine Drive interchange. (Source: Google Maps)

It’s not clear how much leverage local leaders will have to press for major changes after this point.

This Thursday (1/6) Metro Council will vote on whether to allocate $35 million to the Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) program, funding that would allow the five-mile highway project to move forward into a “preliminary engineering” (PE) phase, a precursor to full design. This vote, which was originally scheduled to take place in early December but was delayed after Metro failed to give adequate notice of the hearing, will be a rare public hearing on the project and one of the few junctures where elected officials will take an official stance on whether the estimated $4.5 billion expansion of I-5 between Oregon and Washington should move ahead.

The outcome of the vote is not really in doubt. So far no regional electeds have voted against more funding for the project, with Councilor Mary Nolan and their outspoken questioning of major aspects of the project serving as an outlier.

Councilor Juan Carlos Gonzalez, who voted yes on an earlier stage of the same funding allocation at Metro’s Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation (JPACT), has said his vote this week is dependent on the answers to two specific questions:

First: “Can you confirm that there has been no definitive decision made on project design including the [Locally Preferred Alternative], and that the PE phase will work with community to identify project elements and co-create design?” The LPA will be the final design of the project that is subjected to environmental review. No definitive decision has been made, but there is a rush to get one by the end of June. So far all three designs for the highway itself on either side of the river look very similar to the LPA that was arrived at ten years ago with the Columbia River Crossing (CRC) project: none differ in their capacity for traffic, with ten traffic lanes each.

[Traffic] volumes were about 15,000 vehicles per day below where the assumptions in the CRC predicted they’d be in 2019.

The second question: “Can you confirm that this phase of PE will analyze alternatives that include congestion pricing, induced demand, high capacity transit and GHG emission reduction?” This is the primary ask that Metro President Lynn Peterson and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty have made of the project team: to conduct modeling that shows what the impact of additional transit investments, paired with progressive congestion pricing options, would be. (We should be seeing the result of the modeling in the next few months.)

“When I see the modeling the comes back, I want to see that we’re committed to multimodal transportation, that we’re not allowing traffic to be diverted into neighborhoods… that we’re not only interested in funding a bridge, but we’re funding the other transportation components that are attached to the bridge, so it is my hope that when you come back with these options, that will be the make-or-break moment for us,” Hardesty said at the JPACT meeting in November. But it’s not clear how much leverage local leaders will have to press for major changes after this point.

The committee that will ultimately sign off on the project, made up of state legislators from both states, isn’t asking very many questions about the project apart from “how fast can it be built”. It doesn’t include any vocal skeptics like Councilor Nolan. Rep. Khan Pham, who wrote a letter to Metro asking them to hold off on funding, doesn’t serve on the project’s legislative committee. Other climate change-focused officials, like Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, clearly see the Metro vote as a pivotal moment. Jayapal wrote via Twitter November 22nd that, “… any funding of the IBRP be conditioned upon an agreement to develop alternatives that show a commitment to addressing climate change, including through a holistic analysis of robust transit options and equitable congestion pricing focused on curbing gas emissions and reducing vehicle miles traveled.”

While we wait for results of modeling on these issues, the project team has previewed some of the data being used to generate them. Traffic volumes, last updated in 2005 for the CRC, show that traffic on the I-5 bridge grew just 0.3% per year since that time — and those are pre-pandemic, 2019 numbers. That’s just a fraction of the annual growth (1.3%) projected for the CRC and means volumes were about 15,000 vehicles per day below where the assumptions in the CRC predicted they’d be in 2019.

Freight traffic is growing at a much faster rate than general purpose traffic (chart at right), which only increased 4.3% total over those fourteen years. So far, dedicated space for freight across the river hasn’t really been a part of the discussion but given the centrality of freight in discussions about the future highway, perhaps it should be.

Traffic on the I-205 bridge has grown faster than on I-5, but still not as fast as the CRC forecasts assumed either. Together both bridges are about 30,000 vehicle trips behind where the CRC said they would be. This points to taking any future predictions of dramatic increases in traffic with a boulder of salt.

In the next six months, the IBR team is looking to get elected leaders to sign off on what the project will look like. The original timeline for that was the end of March, but the questions being asked by people like Councilors Nolan and Gonzalez are requiring more time to answer. That additional time may prove vital to improving the IBR, or we may just end up delaying the return of the CRC.

The IBR at Metro: Thursday, January 6th from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. Zoom link and meeting materials here.

kernals12
Guest
kernals12

This expansion will make Portland a more livable place. It says a lot that Portland is getting fed up with the anti-car lobby.

15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

It sounds more like it will make Vancouver a more livable place for those who frequently drive to Portland by car, at the cost of livability in Portland.

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

And five billion dollars.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

The expansion makes the Vancouver suburbs more livable to people in cars. It does little to make Portland more livable and does quite the opposite to the neighborhoods surrounding. The added pollution from induced demand makes everywhere less livable for everyone.

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Most Portlanders own cars

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I own two in my household of four because America makes it necessary sometimes. I rarely drive either car but do so when necessary. You’ve swung and missed. The expansion will not make “Portland a more livable place,” it will do quite the opposite.

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

God forbid ODOT makes it easier for motorists to get around. And yes, reducing congestion and facilitating mobility does increase livability. I found that out when I went to Phoenix and encountered exactly one traffic jam in 2 days of almost continuous driving (on a section of Freeway ADOT is planning to widen).

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

Cars seem to already be very dominant in Portland, and we certainly do not want to be like Phoenix. Phoenix probably won’t be very livable by the end of the century.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Phoenix probably won’t be very livable by the end of the century.

Agreed; you don’t want to be a southwestern desert city with a fickle water supply in an age of climate change. But this would be equally true even if Phoenix had no cars, so it’s a bit of a non-sequitur.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Most of the Portland Area is like Phoenix, just with freeways that have half as many lanes.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

“facilitating mobility does increase livability” – yes it can do that, provided it’s not mobility designed only for automobiles über alles. There are other transportation options, especially in a Metro area.

“reducing congestion … does increase livability.” Only if fewer people drive does it reduce congestion. Adding more lanes just fills in with more congestion. It’s like digging in wet sand. It will always fill in with more. This is mathematically and historically proven over and over. One cannot build their way out of congestion.

Regarding Arizona, good luck walking, riding, or busing to any destination in that kind of auto-dominated sprawl. Not that too many people will find Arizona very livable in 20 years as the Colorado River continues to dry up.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

““reducing congestion … does increase livability.” Only if fewer people drive does it reduce congestion. Adding more lanes just fills in with more congestion. It’s like digging in wet sand. It will always fill in with more. This is mathematically and historically proven over and over. One cannot build their way out of congestion.”

It’s extremely easy to debunk this. How much traffic do you get on the street outside your house?

15 years ago, Washington DC was in a similar situation. It had an extremely congested 6 lane bridge. They then widened it to 10. Traffic in 2019 on that bridge was a mere 25% higher than it was in 2001 despite a 66% increase in capacity (and a 29% increase in the population of the DC area).

“Regarding Arizona, good luck walking, riding, or busing to any destination in that kind of auto-dominated sprawl.”
I don’t like riding or busing. But Phoenix has plenty of places for walking.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Jeff S
Guest
Jeff S

Phoenix livable? That’s a stretch of the imagination. To me it’s a prime example of exactly how not to build out a metropolis.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

I was there in September. I encountered precisely one traffic jam in a two day period when I was driving pretty much from sunrise to sunset. Phoenix is a modern marvel. It is a metropolis of 5 million with very little congestion. And contrary to the mantra of the chattering classes, it did it not with bike lanes, or congestion pricing, or trams, but with freeways with 8-10 lanes.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

I’m a car owner and an opponent of freeway expansion and the increased sprawl that it would inevitably facilitate.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

There is nothing more tone-deaf than whining about sprawl amidst a severe housing shortage.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

Are you proposing that people live on the freeway? How is paving over more land going to solve Portland’s housing needs? Put billions of dollars into public housing projects, not redundant road capacity that is just going to turn into gridlock at rush hour.

You don’t have any connection to Portland. You live in Massachusetts. Why do you troll this blog?

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Paving over land doesn’t help Portland’s housing needs. Put houses on land does.

Have you ever read about Cabrini Green or Pruitt-Igoe?

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

This is Portland. When we want more housing, we don’t build highways, we build bike trails so people will have a place to camp. We discourage people living on highway lanes.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

There are plenty of examples of successful subsidized housing developments.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
nate
Guest
nate

I think you misspelled Vancouver. This project does absolutely nothing for anyone who actually lives in Portland other than facilitate more traffic and pollution.

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

It makes it easier for Portland residents to drive to Vancouver.

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Every time I go to Vancouver, I wish I had a convenient alternative to do it without relying on a car.

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Then save up and buy a helicopter

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

That’s your answer for people that are interested in transit options. But if it’s a question of tax payer handouts for people that like to travel in private vehicles, you’re all for opening up the spigot, no matter the cost.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

People in private vehicles come much closer to paying their way than those on public transit.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

They don’t pay a lick to mitigate the externalities of their lifestyle: 30k-40k fatalities per year caused by collisions (and many times that number injured or maimed), obesity, asthma, lead and mercury pollution, carbon emissions, massive amounts of public space wasted for subsidized vehicle storage that could otherwise be shared public spaces, massive amounts of time spent sitting in lengthy commutes, environmental destruction caused by fracking fluid disposal and tar sand extraction, toxic emissions from petro chemical processing plants, carbon emissions from concrete manufacturing, conversion of open space into sprawling sub divisions…

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Alex
Subscriber
Alex

@Jonathan – this doesn’t seem like a useful comment to allow through. Any insights into how this is useful to the conversation?

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks Alex. I’ll watch their comments and consider moderation. In general though, “useful” isn’t a high priority metric when I consider what stays/goes. That’s because useful is in the eye of the beholder.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
JimK
Guest
JimK

There is no viable alternative. That is why cars are so popular – they are convenient, door to door, fast, and lower cost than the actual cost of transit (users only pay about 30% at the farebox).

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Though I have a car that I enjoy driving at hand, I very rarely use it. I’ve found “viable alternatives” for almost all of my regular trips (shopping, drinking, visiting, commuting, etc.)

So “there is no viable alternative” is demonstrably false.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
kernals12
Guest
kernals12

Do you have kids?
Do you have friends or family members living in the suburbs?
Does your house have a big yard?
How many cars are parked on your street?

So yes, you can get by without a car, but you have to give up a whole lot of things that most people would rather not do without.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Yes, yes (though not in Portland, but I generally make-do without a car when I visit them), no, my street is typically 50-60% parked up, depending on time of day.

I don’t feel that I’ve given up anything of real value. I’ve just made decisions that allow me to get by without a car. For example, commute is always one of my very top priorities when looking for jobs or choosing where to live, and distance was a deciding factor when picking a school for my kids.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Every time I go to Vancouver, I wish I had a convenient alternative to do it without relying on a car.

It is inconceivable that this project will be built without extending light rail to Vancouver. So if you want better transit (or biking or walking) options, this project will provide them. It’s hard to see how we’ll get those things without expanding auto capacity.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Very few people in Portland need to drive to Vancouver. It’s definitely not worth five billion dollars to me.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
JimK
Guest
JimK

1. There are a lot of people who live in Portland and work in Vancouver.
2. Trucking is being harmed by congestion. Not surprisingly some of those company are based in Portland.
3. Farms & industry all over Oregon (& Washington) rely on road transportation.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Yes, agreed…likely the vote will allow the project to move to next stage…and more important discussion on:

Two things to talk about to your elected representatives AND IBR public comment sessions:
– vote for the “No Interchange Option” = I-5 fewer lanes per the topic ‘Hayden Island/Marine Drive Options’
– vote for MAX service to cross the Columbia, as the alternative option (CTRAN BRT) frequently fails to operate to both its Turtle Place downtown hub station AND with its full capacity 60FT buses during any ice or snow event (and often during Washington Street traffic jams too). For example, just last week it happened again, per KGW: “In Clark County, C-Tran announced that the Vine had switched to regular 40-foot buses rather than the extended vehicles the rapid transit line normally uses, and the downtown Vancouver Turtle Place bus station was closed.”

Next Meeting:
https://www.interstatebridge.org/get-involved-folder/calendar/cag-january-6-2022-meeting/

15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

The interesting thing that “we” see at our family bar in Downtown Vancouver every ~3 years are new waves of ‘Portlanders’ moving to outer adjoining areas as their life situation changes…public schools get a little ‘less better’, housing gets a bit ‘smaller’, retail zones depressed by ‘too much boarded up windows’, and now they can Zoom to work and relocate to a state with no income tax etc. This seems to have added a $200k premium.

Perversely this middle market demand may be now recreating a reverse commute scenario…as our youngest son is looking for his first “adult” [on his own] housing and he reports it to be more affordable in Portland and so he might be “reverse” commuting by car to his Battle Ground software engineering job. He would rather live in Vancouver’s Downtown…as he has for 18 of his 23 years…but most of the newest market housing here is more expensive.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
