Pondering Amtrak while riding European high-speed trains

— This post is part of BikePortland Staff Writer Taylor Griggs’ trip through Europe. See previous dispatches here.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been very impressed with the bike infrastructure in the European cities I’ve visited so far. But throughout my travels over the last couple of weeks, I’ve realized that separated bike lanes and carfree streets — while lovely and quite enviable — aren’t actually the element of European transportation that could convince me to try to permanently emigrate abroad. The rail system, on the other hand? That’s a different story.
I’ve expressed my enthusiasm for Amtrak on BikePortland before, and I’ll do it again: I’m charmed by American rail travel. I like its quirks and the sense of community it fosters, and I’ve seen some of the most memorable, awe-inspiring natural scenery of my life from the Amtrak observation car. But after seeing what dignified train travel looks like, I have to say that some of that affection has diminished…or at least evolved a bit.
It’s not entirely fair to compare intercity train travel in Europe and the United States because the European countries have a clear geographical advantage: their cities are actually close together. The entire continent of Europe, including western Russia, is just slightly bigger than the lower 48 states in the U.S., and many of the major capitals — London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna — are located fairly close together, at least by American standards.
But it’s not just about city proximity. Even if we can’t pick up and move the major American cities closer together, there’s still a lot we can do. In Europe, trains actually come on time, are scheduled multiple times a day and are fast. Many European countries have invested in high-speed rail. The trains stop in small towns, not just big cities, making it possible for people living in the countryside to travel without a car. Taking the train is the fastest and most efficient option for getting from one city to another a lot of the time, and countries like France are making it mandatory to go by rail instead of flying in an effort to combat carbon emissions.
Earlier this week, I traveled from Copenhagen to Paris, which took about 13 hours on the train altogether (I made a stop in Hamburg to split up the trip). These cities are about the same distance apart as Portland and San Francisco, but a nonstop Amtrak trip to the Bay Area from Portland takes about 19 hours — much longer than it would take to drive.
Imagine if we had high-speed rail! Following in the footsteps of my colleague Lisa Caballero, I rode France’s TGV high-speed rail earlier this week and was similarly struck by how far behind we are in the U.S. It is exciting to see the advances in discussions for ultra-high speed rail in the Pacific Northwest and I am also glad Amtrak is lowering fares for travelers on the Cascades route. But it’s depressing to think about how long it will take these projects to come to fruition, if they do at all.
And then there are the delays. U.S. passenger rail is dictated by the freight industry (which has a surprisingly large grip on the entire American transportation sector, including locally). Amtrak and Union Pacific — the rail company that hauls freight all over the American west — have to share the rails, which means that they’re constantly battling for access to the tracks.
Even though passenger rail is supposed to have preferential right-of-way over freight, Amtrak trains are constantly held up by Union Pacific, sometimes for hours on end. (A passenger train was just stuck in rural South Carolina with limited food supplies for more than 20 hours last week.) After seeing how people in Europe react when their train is a few minutes late (which has really not been common — usually they are exactly on time), it’s seems all the more ridiculous to me that we put up with this kind of thing in the U.S.
Of course, this past holiday season’s airline meltdown showed that all modes of transportation are subject to failure at times. But the federal government has never paid as much attention to passenger rail as they have to subsiding airlines, and it’s extremely obvious.
I love traveling, but I also feel it’s my responsibility to limit my personal carbon emissions as much as possible. Our planet cannot sustain the amount of air travel Americans are doing, but with the system that we have it’s also unrealistic to expect much else.
I will keep riding Amtrak for the views, the charming experience and to avoid flying. But based on past experiences, like one egregious situation in which I was stuck on a train in the desert for 15+ hours, missed my connecting train and had to shell out $200 for a last-minute one-way flight, I know I can’t do it if I have anywhere I need to be in a timely manner. So I will continue to be one of a few Americans who takes the train. And although I’m fine going it alone from time to time, I’d really prefer others were able to join me on this one.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
One of the flip sides of those truly excellent passenger trains in Europe is that way too much frieight is moved by truck there compared to the USA. Europe has freight trains, but at a much smaller scale than in the USA, both in the percentage of freight carried and of the trains themselves, some of which is made up by better inland waterway and canal barge traffic. The equally extensive highway systems in Europe are packed with huge semi traffic.
But yeah, I too love the passenger trains in Europe, particularly the Mittle Rhine and Alpine routes, Railjet in Austria, the Great Eastern in the UK, and the modern TER trains that go village to village in France.
I took a train in Switzerland where you could literally ski from the doors of the train.
Hey I rode Amtrak from Portland to the Bay Area last weekend (in coach!), and loved it. I took the train in part because it was the choice that gave me the most time (I was just there for the 3 day weekend). Leaving Portland at 2:20 on Friday, I got into Martinez at 8:00 am the next day – if I had driven I would’ve gotten in well after midnight and gone straight to bed – so no real difference there. On the way back, I left at 10:30 PM on Monday, and got back in Portland at 3:15 or so – since I could work from the train this wasn’t a big issue. If I had driven, I would’ve had to leave the bay earlier on Monday to get home before Tuesday morning. I had to sleep in coach, but that’s not so bad in my book.
But to improve service, I think there are some real tangible things we should focus on.
I’d throw nationalization in there too – but I think that would be a bit of a longer lift politically speaking. Also have to throw in that BNSF and Union Pacific have a duopoly over western freight rail shipping – although both Canadian National and Canadian Pacific also compete in the long haul market between the larger PNW region (including Vancouver) and the Midwest/South.
I think the (very old) Superliner passenger cars on Amtrak’s long-distance trains have a supposed, allowed top speed of 100 mph unlike the other ones that Siemes and Talgo can build to go 125 mph (being pulled by a locomotive). More double and triple tracks would be nice along with improving pinch-points.
Since the freight companies own the rails, and Amtrak borrows them, they’ll have to negotiate priority. However, I’m sure they could get it for a check with a suitable number of digits. Or they could build their own tracks, as is happening in California. That project should be done in time for the 2100 presidential election.
[Or they could just buy BNSF for $200B and prioritize things however they want.]
Just doing these two would make a huge difference in the quality of Amtrak service. Unfortunately, they’d require the FRA to make the rail monopolies do 1 of two things that they are deathly allergic to. 1) Make capital investments in infrastructure to build longer sidings or 2) Not run monster trains.
Taylor, spot on!
Though the situation (excluding geographical distance) we as a nation are stuck with is that things would be different if the Feds / Congress treated passenger rail funding like airports.
And the other thing is related to the historical legacy of AMTRAK founding…the rail companies (especially in the west) were given large chunks of land to provide both passenger and freight service to but then were allowed to abandon passenger service with minimal out of pocket “fines”. The land was not returned to the Feds. And I doubt anyone (other than Biden) assumed / expected AMTRAK or passenger rail to still exist (and be as important) in 2020 vs the expected Jetson personal jet age just dawning.
Amtrak has a really strange history for sure – but the rail companies did provide Amtrak with a fair amount of initial assets (rolling stock mostly). And of course Amtrak got them out of their legal obligation to provide passenger service on the routes that hadn’t already been abandoned by then. For land grants, I think there are systematic abuses that far outweigh passenger rail consideration – considering that the land grants were typically intended for the household farm, and almost universally ended up in corporate holdings west of the Mississippi. I don’t think the federal government would be able to expropriate the land even if they wanted to (but I’d be happy if they tried!!!!).
The issue of the feds looking at rail travel as “needing to turn a profit” while air travel and interstate highways get buckets of cash with no strings attached is maddening though I agree.
Let’s be honest, except for the Acela Express*, Amtrak is a tourism-dependent train service that mostly serves vacationers, train-aficianados, and numtots.
*a slow 13 stop regional line that is not in any way a modern express line.
Do you have any relevant statistics to back this up? I’m evidently a train aficionado, but would say most of the people I see on Amtrak don’t really fit the bill you’re describing. It’s a pretty diverse crowd (I saw pretty much an entire Amish community on the Empire Builder last summer) and for the most part, people seem to be traveling for any of the reasons anyone travels. Students going to school, leisure, work, moving, etc.
Using transit in Europe is amazing. I was in Switzerland in Oct/Nov 2022, and was able to use the SBB (Swiss Federal Railways) app to plan a route from my location to a museum in a town 45 minutes away.
The app provided a detailed walk/bus/train/bus/walk route that got me door to door, and sold me the transit passes I needed. I even had an option to add on a day-long transit pass in my destination city. Imagine using one app to get from NE Portland to an art museum in Salem, all via transit, with one purchase and multiple departure & arrival options!