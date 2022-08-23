Comment of the Week: Waiting for trains

“Union Pacific appears congenitally unable to manage trains in Brooklyn Yard without disrupting neighborhoods and transit throughout the Metro area.”
Trains were all the rage last week, and I’m beginning to think that good comments travel in packs. Readers’ response to Taylor Griggs’s article, City will seek federal grant to study southeast train crossing delays, was strikingly knowledgeable. Portland is lucky to have such well-informed residents.
Out of the crowd, Ruth’s comment stood out because it was a strong and simple tale of the disruption the trains cause her—from someone who has spent hours waiting for trains to pass. The comment’s power comes from the contrast between her calm description of the problem and how maddening it must be to experience it.
What’s the lesson? Writing is not about merely expressing your emotion, it’s about leading your reader to feel it.
Here’s what Ruth wrote:
I’ve e-mailed TriMet twice on this very topic. Both times before plans were finalized. I cross these tracks (pedestrian) twice a day, every day I work. I call if the train is not moving. My phone shows I call between two and eight times a month. This on a four day work week basis, so eight crossings a week usually.
My record wait (after MAX went in & before the return of a pedestrian overpass) was one hour and 50 minutes. And traffic was already stopped & backed up in front of my workplace more than three blocks north of the crossing when I left work.
It is not so much the trains moving through that are a problem, though UP has pretty much doubled the length of the longest making even a moving train a non-trivial wait. It is the ones that park on the tracks. UP is using SE Portland and likely NE, NW, N PDX (and probably Milwaukie) as an extension of Brooklyn Yard.
UP logistics appears congenitally unable to manage trains in Brooklyn Yard without disrupting neighborhoods and transit throughout the Metro area. Perhaps it is time for UP to dismantle Brooklyn (better: turn it over to the Rail Historical Society) and move switching out somewhere into empty countryside. There, they can park the trains for extended periods without blocking multiple crossings & polluting multiple neighborhoods.
Thank you Ruth! You can read Ruth’s comment, and the whole informative thread, under the original article.
Well, UP owns the tracks and right of way. For probably the last 100 years or so. Freight trains don’t run on schedules, the go when they’re ready. It’s like moving next door to an airport that been operating for years, and complaining about the noise.
That’s an attitude I see often–“If you don’t like the impacts (noise, glare, traffic, crowds, smell…) you shouldn’t have moved next to a (park, street, airport, restaurant, school…).
But it works two ways. If UP didn’t want people to push back against their blocking streets used by thousands of people, they shouldn’t have put their railroad yard so close to a growing city.
But both views are really beside the point. The relevant issue is the disruption to people being able to use the streets, as described so well in Ruth’s comment. It’s legitimate for people to expect that that be fixed.
The UP was founded in 1862 and it or it’s predecessor railroad was there long before the city. The railroad didn’t “put their railroad yard so close to a growing city,” the city grew around the railroad.
Lots of people on this site complain that trucks should not be used for hauling freight that can better be carried by rail, but when trains interfere with us, we complain about that, too. Can’t win.
Airships.
I guess UP was as shocked as anyone that a city appeared here then.
Thinking trains have some advantages over trucks for some freight hauling doesn’t mean people should accept all negative impacts of freight trains. And ironically, some solutions to reduce impacts (say paying UP to limit street blockages of certain durations to certain times of day) might be welcomed by UP. Wanting to reduce disruptions is not the same as being anti-train.
Actually they put the rail line there specifically because it was the most important city in Oregon and it was where they could make the most money
And it can be fixed!
I am quite sure UP would accept a sufficiently large government bribe to relocate out of Portland. Their trains will still move through, but the most disruptive activity (including all the associated trucking) would occur elsewhere.
How much of your money is it worth?
When you consider the cost of the disruptions to thousands of people and hundreds of properties, and the costs of some mitigations (just several tunnels or overpasses could cost $100 million) it seems it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars to reduce the disruptions. Plus, like you said, it doesn’t have to be all or nothing.
No Jim, it’s not anything like that.
I spent a few years working in the area a little over a decade ago–outside. I used to stop and watch the occasional train go by (and plug my ears, they are loud!). The train didn’t take very long to pass, I thought it was sort of cool.
What’s changed, as Ruth points out, is the length of the trains. Two weeks ago I got stuck on 11th waiting to cross south to Powell. The train slowed down, then it stopped, then it reversed, then it stopped, then it pulled forward again…imagine about 10 minutes between each of these moves.
After about, 20, 30 minutes all the backed up cars put it in reverse and tried to u-turn back onto Division … what a mess.
(I also spent a few years working in the central east side, the trains mess with that area too.)
So it’s really not a problem of an individual complaining neighbor, but rather disruption of the city’s surface streets.
Apart from the conversation about whether UP is being a jerk or whether their federally-subsidized construction in 1862 allows them to blithely disrupt city life and health until the heat death of the universe, can we take a moment and ask TriMet what the hell they’re doing?
They already ran one route (70) over the tracks, and they know how disruptive the UP trains are, and how they’re forced to detour constantly, often missing multiple stops and giving no notice to those waiting.
So now they have a shiny new “BRT” system in the FX. And where do they decide to run it? Across the damn train tracks. So you might save 10 minutes riding the FX compared to the old #2. Or you might be 20 minutes late. Who knows!
(To clarify: The FX could have easily run across the Hawthorne Bridge, as the 2 does. Or it could have run concurrently with the 2, instead of replacing it, and shifted down to Powell at Cesar Chavez, 26th or 21st. Instead they killed the 2, modified the 10 to pick up the slack, and planted their bendy BRT buses at impassible railroad crossings.)