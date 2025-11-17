People on Bikes: A mild fall day on Springwater Corridor

Browse the gallery below. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Saturday was another gorgeous fall day in Portland so I pulled over while on a ride to shoot some bike rider action portraits — or what I like to call people on bikes. It’s a series I’ve been doing for many years and have shared images from all over the U.S. and beyond.

On Saturday I was out and about working on Highway 43 (story later) and when I was done I stopped at the lower gate of River View Cemetery for a few minutes. Streams of riders came by from every direction. I ran into a few BikePortland fans, which is always fun, and I took advantage of the nice view looking east toward the Sellwood Bridge. It was crawling with cyclists! I decided to pull over just south of the Ross Island Bridge to see what I could capture. The result is an interesting mix of people and their bikes. I love being able to freeze the frame and observe what other folks are riding, how they’re riding it, and what they’re wearing while doing so.

Since this is a carfree path, you’ll notice a lot of fast riders with their colorful kits. What else do you notice? Do any of the riders remind you of yourself? How do these folks differ with who I captured in the first installment of this series in 2011?

If you know of a spot that would be good for this series, let me know! Look back through the People on Bikes archives here.

Browse the photos below…

