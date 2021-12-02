Weekend Event Guide: Breakfast on Bridges is back, ugly sweaters, and more!
Posted by Maritza Arango (Events Editor) on December 2nd, 2021 at 10:31 pm
Hi everyone!
The calendar is a bit thin this time of year. But there’s still stuff to do. Here’s our hand-picked selection of rides and events for the next three days…
Friday, December 3rd
Breakfast on the Bridges Returns! – 7:00 to 9:00 am on the Steel, Hawthorne and Tilikum bridges
Free coffee, goodies and conversation (if you want it) to people biking and walking across three of Portland’s bridges. The first B-on-B since February 2020! More info here.
Bike Loud PDX: West Chapter Ride – 1:00 pm at Director Park (SW)
Bike Loud will lead this ride with special guest, PBOT Central City in Motion Project Manager Gabe Graff. “Review projects impacting bikes downtown and learn how to comment on and support future infrastructure projects for people who bike.” More info here.
Saturday, December 4th
Ugly Christmas Sweater Ride – 10:00 am at Hopworks Urban Brewery (Vancouver, WA)
“Join us for Dialed Cycling Team’s 6th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater charity ride! Wear your UGLIEST Christmas Sweater for this ‘rain or shine’ ride. A prize will be given to the best ugly sweater, best decorated bike, and best overall ensemble, so have fun with it! We will have a mid-ride pit-stop at Hidden Rosters Coffee in downtown Camas for some warm drinks.” More info here.
Sunday, December 5th
Bike Loud PDX: West Chapter ride and meeting – 1:45 pm at Director Park (SW)
“We will host a 50-minute ride and then hold the Bike Loud West chapter meeting. This chapter covers issues West of the Willamette River. We’ll plug you into existing advocacy efforts or find new advocacy projects based on the skillset and interests of attendees. Bike Loud has many volunteers who are also professionals in transportation, so we have resources to tap into. Come just for the ride to meet amazing advocates. Or come just for the meeting. More info here.
