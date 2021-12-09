Weekend Event Guide: MMR, Stark St mileposts, Overlook adventures, and more!

Hi everyone!

As days get colder and darker, we have fewer bicycle-related events to share. But this doesn’t mean there aren’t fun options to choose from! Take a look at some of them below, and don’t forget there are always more ideas on our event calendar.

Friday, December 10th

Midnight Mystery Ride – 11:00 pm

Follow the mystery leader to a fun midnight mystery destination. The start location will be announced by the organizers on the same day of the event. “At midnight we ride!” More info here.

Saturday, December 11th

Monthly Overlook Neighborhood Ride – 10:00 am at Foxy Coffee (N)

This beginner-friendly, family-friendly ride stays under a few miles within Overlook neighborhood. It is a great way to converse about transportation-related issues and solutions as well as the future of getting around in Overlook. This will also be a great opportunity to meet and just chat with neighbors. More info here.

WeBike December Ride – 1:00 pm at Sellwood Community House (SE)

This event is for trans people of all genders, gender non-conforming folx, 2 spirit, femmes, and women. Come spend the afternoon biking with friendly folks from Sellwood to Milwaukie and back! More info here.

Stark St. Mileposts – 11:00 am (SE)

“Sometime in the middle 19th century, stone mile markers were placed along the length of what became SE Stark St. From the Willamette to the Sandy River, these milestones helped travellers navigate what was once a wild area. Over the years these markers were largely forgotten, yet miraculously over half still remain! We’ll take a leisurely bike tour to see the markers that still remain from MP2 to MP7.” Registration is required to get the exact start location, which is in the vicinity of inner SE. More info here.

Sunday, December 12th

Ride the Greenways – 1:15 pm at SE 30th & Lincoln (SE)

A family-friend ride that will connect you to inner southeast advocates from Inner Southeast Action who are pushing to make neighborhood streets safer for all. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

