Weekend Event Guide: Holidays lights and rain-or-shine rides!

Hi everyone!

This coming cold weekend will certainly have rain as its main protagonist. However, holiday lights all over the city will provide some contrast, and there’s also the chance to meet up with friends old and new to get the most out of these darker winter days. Enjoy the weekend!

Friday, December 17th

Vancouver Holiday Lights Ride – 6:00 pm at Expo Center MAX station (N)

Bike travel to Vancouver, WA riding on streets that are decorated to the hilt, and by the 100-foot community Christmas tree in Esther Short Park adorned with over 16,000 lights! On the way back the ride circles through the new section of the Vancouver Waterfront. More info here.

Saturday, December 18th

PSU Farmers Market Ride: Rain or Shine Edition – 10:00 am at SE Clinton St & SE 41st Ave

An all-ages/all-abilities ride from SE PDX to the PSU Farmers Market to help support local farmers, bakers and makers of all kinds. This is a great opportunity to meet and develop community in a relaxed, informal setting. A post-ride adventure that is only loosely planned beforehand often follows. More info here.



Sunday, December 19th

RCB led Beginners Ride – 10:30 am at Rivercity Bikes (SE)

This rain or shine ride is geared for folks looking for a chill 10-15 mile route that should take around 60-90 minutes. Please bring your bike, wear something bright, have lights, wear a helmet, and don’t forget a smile! More info here.

Vancouver Holiday Lights Ride – 5:30 pm at 1524 N Terry St

Join the folks of the Portland Bicycling Club as they’ll stroll around North Portland neighborhoods to three special houses. Make sure you have bike lights. More info here.

