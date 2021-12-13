TriMet wins $289 million grant from US Dept of Transportation

Big news for the Portland’s region’s main transit provider. The U.S. Department of Transportation just announced that TriMet has won a $289.1 million grant through the American Rescue Plan act.

“These funds are intended to help TriMet with preventive maintenance and capital expenses as the transit agency and the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” sais Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is a press release Monday.

Here’s more from the release:

Transit has played a crucial role throughout the pandemic, bringing essential workers to jobs and helping the American people get to vaccine appointments and increasingly travel where they need to go as our nation opens back up. “Public transportation has been a lifeline for communities and the American people throughout this pandemic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help protect transit employees from layoffs, keep transit service running, and ensure people can get where they need to go.”

Advertisement

“As our nation’s transit systems recover from COVID-19, the American Rescue Plan funds ensure that they continue to provide service to the many Americans who depend on transit to get to essential jobs, healthcare and vaccine appointments,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez.

The funding is part of more than $30 billion for public transportation as part of the ARP signed into law by President Biden back in March. Even better news for TriMet — who just announced brutal service cuts due to a driver shortage last week? The grant comes with no local match requirement.

Those service reductions were due to go into effect January 9th. We are not clear if this grant will stave off that step or not. Stay tuned for updates as we learn more.

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, Jonathan hopes you’ll become a supporter.

Front Page

