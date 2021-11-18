Weekend Event Guide: Cranksgiving, Bike Loud with Karin Power, Rad movie, and more!

Hi everyone!

This weekend brings an interesting combination of events. Saturday’s Cranksgiving will invite participants to tour south Portland looking for clues for a good cause. It will coincide with a Bike Loud ride that will give folks a chance to talk with State Representative Karin Power and ask her about her new e-bike!

A friendly reminder that Sunday will be the last chance to participate or attend a race of the Cross Crusade series until next year! And last but not least, The Clinton St Theater will screen the 1986 BMX classic RAD on the occasion of its 35th anniversary.

All this and more available on our event calendar. Enjoy!

Friday, November 19th

Friday Night Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

“Be respectful. Be safe. If it’s not a hell yes it’s a no thank you. Be responsible. Stay behind the ride leader. Cork cars and look out for each other. Ride will have some stops.” More info here.

Saturday, November 20th

Cranksgiving, Ca$hgiving edition – 12:00 pm at Willamette Park (S)

“Join us for a super fun Cranksgiving, ca$hgiving edition. Instead of scrambling into grocery stores and stressing everyone out, we’ll challenge you to ride bikes around to find clues outdoors. We’ve already got a nice prize pile started and may also add a silent auction to the fun. Teams or individuals, you decide. Prizes for best costume, fastest, slowest etc.” More info here.

Bike Loud PDX SE/E Chapter Ride/Meet – 1:00 pm at Sellwood Community House (SE)

“Ride with Representative Karin Power. Mostly flat, 10 miles max. This is a great opportunity to meet and talk with a state representative who really cares about people-centered mobility.” More info here.



Light Brigade: Inner City Shenanigans 2 – 7:30 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

“Time for another Light Brigade ride around ol PDX. This ride will be the reverse of our other Inner City Shenanigans Ride during Pedalpalooza – we’ll head into Inner SE and wrap up somewhere in Downtown Portland. We’ll hit up some cool back alleys and other fun spots.” More info here.

Sunday, November 21st

Cyclocross Crusade: Race #6, Barton Park – 8:30 am at Barton Park (Boring, OR)

Sixth and last race of this year’s Cyclocross Crusade series. OBRA membership is required for all riders. Online Registration is available for a single day as well as for the whole series. More info here.



RAD 35th Anniversary Encore Screening – 7:00 pm at The Clinton St Theater (SE)

“The RAD film was originally released in 1986 and helped bring BMX to the mainstream. This year marks RAD’s 35th Anniversary and in celebration, we’ve restored the film and re-released it in theaters nationwide for the first time since ’86. We’d love to ensure the PDX bike and BMX community is aware of the upcoming encore event screening, as RAD kicked-off decades of BMX popularity and you are of course major contributors to the current scene. It’s going to be a truly RAD night!” More info here.

