Weekend Event Guide: MMR, WeBike, Film Camera Club, and more!

Hi everybody!

It is cold. It is cloudy. It is rainy. It is windy. We get it. Dress accordingly and say yes to going outside on your bike! Here’s our selection of the best rides and events…

Friday, November 12th

Bike Loud West Policy Ride – 1:00 pm at Director Park (SW)

“Join Gabe Graff, Central City Capital Program Manager at Portland Bureau of Transportation, to review Central City In Motion CCIM projects that will impact people who bike downtown.” More info here.

Midnight Mystery Ride – 11:00 pm

Every month, follow the mystery leader to a fun mystery destination. The start location will be posted on the same day of the event. “At midnight we ride!” More info here.



Saturday, November 13th

Monthly Overlook Neighborhood Ride – 10:00 am at Foxy Coffee (N)

“It’s beginner-friendly, family-friendly, and stays under a few miles within the neighborhood. These rides will be a great way to converse about transportation-related issues and solutions as well as the future of getting around in Overlook. This will also be a great opportunity to meet and just chat with neighbors. We will depart around 10:10 and be back around 11am for coffee and discussion.” More info here.

WeBike November Ride – 12:00 pm at Nossa Familia Coffee Seven Corners (SE)

This event is for trans people of all genders, gender non-conforming folx, 2 spirit, femmes, and women. WeBike is The Street Trust’s program to inspire them to incorporate a bike into their lives and use biking as a way to meet their transportation needs and personal goals. We aim to dismantle the barriers of cycling through rides, knowledge-sharing events, meet and greets, and mentorship. More info here.



Sunday, November 14th

Cyclocross Crusade Race #5 – 8:30 am at Portland International Raceway (N)

Fifth race of the Cyclocross Crusade series. OBRA membership is required for all riders. Online Registration is available for a single day as well as for the whole series. More info here.



Family Friendly SE Greenway Ride – 1:15 pm at SE 34th & SE Lincoln

“Join us for a slow paced ride on two southeast greenways. All are welcome! My wish is for this to be a weekly ride and for others to host group rides on city streets. Come join us!” More info here.

Bikes and Film Cameras Club: Night Photography Ride – 5:30 pm. (Registration required to get the venue)

“Do you love shooting on film? 35mm, medium format, instant, you name it. This ride is to celebrate this once thought dead format. This after-dark ride’s concentration is night/low-light photography. We’ll hit up three to five spots where we can take photos. Limited to 24 participants. Register for free.” More info here.

And that’s not all! Find even more bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

@arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.











Features, Front Page, Rides/Events, Weekend Event Guide

