S’mores in the street! A carfree SW Montgomery St photo gallery

Thursday’s inaugural “Wintermission” event on a carfree block of SW Montgomery on the Portland State University campus looked to be a huge success.

Portland advocate, man-about-town and Places for Everyone founder Tim Davis stopped by and snapped photos of the action. There was a badminton court, fire pits and free marshmallows to roast, live music, food vendors, and plenty of friendly faces to talk to and hang out with.



Advertisement

As Portland moves forward in our quest to create more carfree spaces like this downtown — which happens to be one of City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s top priorities — it will be crucial to make sure the spaces are activated. It’s not enough to simply prohibit driving on a street: Great carfree spaces, like any public space, need attention and quality programming to reach their full potential.

The students and PSU staff who helped make Wintermission happen have much bigger plans and they want to hear your ideas about carfree space. Make sure to take their quick survey to share your thoughts.

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, Jonathan hopes you’ll become a supporter.

Front Page

carfree, Portland State University, sw montgomery, Wintermission