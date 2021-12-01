Don’t miss PSU’s ‘Wintermission’ this Thursday on carfree SW Montgomery

It’s been over two years since the block of Southwest Montgomery Street between Broadway and 6th became a carfree space. Now that it’s solidified and no longer temporary, the Portland State University students who made it happen want to settle in and get cozy.

Tomorrow (Thursday, 12/2) from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, students from the Public Space class will host the first-ever “Wintermission” event on the street. Student Caroline Crisp reached out to BikePortland and said, “We know that channeling public space during wintertime can be a challenge. But PSU students are up for it!” Crisp would love to see a big turnout and they’ll have free hot soup, beverages, s’mores, and more for whoever shows up. There will even be fire pits — yes, actual fire! — in the street.



And because Crisp and their fellow students know activation is key to successful public space, they’ve also lined up local vendors and entertainment. A jazz trio starts at 3:00, at 4:30 PSU’s Taiko Ensemble will perform live, and a stand-up comedian is slotted for 5:00 to 6:00. You can get some holiday shopping done thanks to local vendors like Purrfect For you, BProud, Ooh! What’s This?, and Prism Moves.

While you’re hanging out, don’t forget to look down and appreciate the awesome new mural painted on the street a few months ago.

Wintermission is sponsored by the PSU Creative Placemaking pilot program and funding comes from the College of Urban and Public Affairs Dean’s Office, the President’s Fall Activation Fund, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Healthy Business plaza program.

Grab your friends, a blanket, and swing by if you can! Here’s the official website for more details. And don’t forget to help shape the future of this carfree space by sharing your thoughts via this short online survey.

