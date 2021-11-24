Hi I’m Taylor, BikePortland’s new reporter

Posted by on November 24th, 2021 at 12:15 pm

Hi! My name is Taylor Griggs and I’m excited to introduce myself as BikePortland’s new staff writer. I can’t wait to jump into reporting on everything bike-related in Portland, and also dig into topics like car culture, equitable transportation, climate and pretty much anything related to how we use streets and how mobility impacts our lives.

I grew up near Denver, where I spent a lot of time riding my bike around my neighborhood and the surrounding bike trails. And when I moved to Eugene to go to school (University of Oregon), I fully embraced Oregon’s bike culture, riding my purple road bike everywhere.

To me, biking has provided so many freedoms: it’s freeing to know you can get places without having to sit in mind-numbing traffic or worry about where you’re going to park when you get there. Being a cyclist has allowed me to develop rich relationships with the surrounding environment, and I want everyone to be able to experience the kind of relationship you can have with a place when you’re not always watching it go by from the driver’s seat of a car.

I have worked as a reporter throughout Oregon and realized my passion for transportation reporting after I started doing research for a seemingly mundan Eugene Weekly story about parking that was far more engrossing than I could’ve ever anticipated.

Since then, it has become my mission to bring attention to how things that may seem as dull as parking are actually extremely relevant to the well-being of our planet and everybody who lives on it.

Some of my other favorite stories I’ve worked on have been about things like dam infrastructure and wild salmon and the youth movement to push for climate action. I’ve also written for Street Roots about housing and homelessness, an issue that I think is really important to include with all discussions of infrastructure. It is possible to build a city where we all can thrive!

When I’m not poring over every last detail of a new infrastructure policy or riding my bike around town, I like to travel (preferably by train), ski and find new places to eat.

I am excited to bring my passions for the environment and equitable city planning to BikePortland and hopefully help expand people’s notions of what a great city — that cares about its people more than its cars — could be.

I am super grateful for the strong community of passionate BikePortland readers and I look forward to getting to know you all! If you have tips or story ideas, feel free to get in touch.

Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)
Subscriber
Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)

Hooray! Welcome to BikePortland. I’m so excited for BikePortland to grow and am looking forward to reading your work.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Amit Zinman
Guest
Amit Zinman

Welcome to the team, Taylor!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Welcome aboard and thanks for providing additional content for this valuable site.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Catie Gould (Contributor)
Guest
Catie

Great to have you! Thanks for letting us learn a little more about you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Aloha Taylor!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
curly
Subscriber
curly

Congratulations! Looking forward to your perception of active transportation trends and how you’ll fit with this great site.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Lucy W
Guest
Lucy W

Welcome, Taylor! I can’t wait to read what you write!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

Look forward to reading your stories!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
