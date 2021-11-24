Discover hidden gems on the Springwater Corridor (Video)

Our latest video (by Amit Zinman) shares the sights and sounds of the recent Hidden Gems of the Springwater Corridor ride.

Veteran ride leader Tom Howe began in Sellwood and shared several cool stops on the way to Leach Botanical Garden in east Portland. We learned some train and trolly trivia, pondered the history of Johnson Creek, and took time to see beyond the obvious edges of the Springwater path.

Enjoy the video!

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter or via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com or phone at 503-706-8804 (texts ok).

