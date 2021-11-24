Discover hidden gems on the Springwater Corridor (Video)

Our latest video (by Amit Zinman) shares the sights and sounds of the recent Hidden Gems of the Springwater Corridor ride.

Veteran ride leader Tom Howe began in Sellwood and shared several cool stops on the way to Leach Botanical Garden in east Portland. We learned some train and trolly trivia, pondered the history of Johnson Creek, and took time to see beyond the obvious edges of the Springwater path.

Enjoy the video!

PATRICK
Guest
PATRICK

We need a MAP! There is SO much I’ve been missing!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Pedaling in PDX
Guest
Pedaling in PDX

Agreed, does the ride leader, Tom, have a ride with GPS route perhaps?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Plug for Deep Creek Park. The Springwater doesn’t have to end in Boring. For those adventurous few who enjoy a hikabike, not even in Barton!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Is the goat farm still on the Springwater, near Powell Butte?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

You mean sheep?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago
