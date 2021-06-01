Bike Thru: NW/SW Broadway between Hoyt and Oak

Posted by on June 1st, 2021 at 1:00 pm

Welcome to a new thing we call Bike Thru (yes I’m aware I spelled it “Through” in the video). The idea is to share Portland’s cycling infrastructure via video with narration to share a bit more information about the facility.

The first one I’ve tried is on the new(ish) bike lanes on Broadway between Hoyt and Oak. We first shared photos and impressions of these lanes in late November 2020. Now that (most of) the leaves have been swept up the curb ramp work is done, I figured it was time to take a second look.

To refresh, this $1.9 million project was part of PBOT’s effort to improve biking and transit service in the central city.

Check out the video and let me know what you think. If this format works, we can do more of them for infrastructure all over the city.

Do you ride here? If so, we’d love to hear what you think of these bike lanes. Are they working for you? How does that merge section feel?

Jack S.
Guest
Jack S.

Love this format for explaining the new bike infrastructure. Much easier to understand than photos.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks Jack! Is there any other piece of infrastructure you think would make a good candidate for one of these? I’ll probably do the new striping on Hawthorne/Madison next.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Wow! Nice facility, a bit like those in DC and Chicago.

Depressing city though, not the Broadway I used to bike daily from Sullivan’s Gulch to the Portlandia Building – more graffiti, more boarded up windows. And the tents are after my time. Same homeless. Reminds me of Pittsburgh in the 80s.

I found the subtitles very distracting from the video feed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for the feedback David. This was my first attempt at using subtitles and forcing them as a default… mostly for folks that have autoplay on and maybe listen without sound on. Also for folks that can read but don’t hear so well (or at all of course) But I hear you about the distraction!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 seconds ago
Social Engineer
Guest
Social Engineer

I liked the format but felt it was missing some crucial details. The Hoyt intersection was a big source of right-hook crashes heading southbound and that was eliminated with a diverter installed for Hoyt westbound. PBOT also worked with TriMet to reroute Line 17 off Broadway to the transit mall to eliminate most bus-bike conflicts here. Also, the new signal at Flanders was passed without even a mention. It’s a separate project but it finally allows safe crossings for bikes and peds on Flanders as part of the greenway.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Glad you liked the format. I realize a lot was missing. This was my first try. I’ll figure out how to incorporate more info in the next one. Or I could just make the whole thing a few minutes longer. I was trying to be brief but yes it could have had a lot more detail. Thanks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago
