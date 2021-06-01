Bike Thru: NW/SW Broadway between Hoyt and Oak

Welcome to a new thing we call Bike Thru (yes I’m aware I spelled it “Through” in the video). The idea is to share Portland’s cycling infrastructure via video with narration to share a bit more information about the facility.

The first one I’ve tried is on the new(ish) bike lanes on Broadway between Hoyt and Oak. We first shared photos and impressions of these lanes in late November 2020. Now that (most of) the leaves have been swept up the curb ramp work is done, I figured it was time to take a second look.



Advertisement

To refresh, this $1.9 million project was part of PBOT’s effort to improve biking and transit service in the central city.

Check out the video and let me know what you think. If this format works, we can do more of them for infrastructure all over the city.

Do you ride here? If so, we’d love to hear what you think of these bike lanes. Are they working for you? How does that merge section feel?

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.

— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.











Front Page, Infrastructure

better broadway, Bike Thru, broadway