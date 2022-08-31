Bike-Thru: North Lombard Ave Bike Lanes (Video)

by

Yes I realize I’ve already covered the new bike lanes on Lombard; but I feel like this video gives you another important perspective on what they are like.

Have you ridden them yet? Are the new lanes enough for you to make this part of your personal bike network? Or will you stick to the sidewalk?

Be the first to see our videos by subscribing to the BikePortland YouTube channel (help us reach 1,000 subs!).

pigs
pigs
1 hour ago

How does such new looking pavement be covered in so much gravel already?

0
Reply
David Hampsten
David Hampsten
6 minutes ago

Oh how I wish NCDOT was even half as progressive as ODOT – bicycling in this state would be so much better and safer! Yeah, sure, you need barrier-protected lanes on Lombard (same as outer Powell), but most of the rest of the “state” highway system nationwide is total s**t in comparison to even this modest improvement. I mean, just reducing traffic capacity from double lanes to one lane each way is already a huge safety improvement, so the crossing at Delaware is clearly much easier and safer with or without green zebras. Think of the painted 6-foot bike as phase 1; phase 2 in 2030 will have a wider buffer, and a protected barrier on phase 3 in 2035.

0
Reply

