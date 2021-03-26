Support BikePortland - Journalism that Matters

Why this early stage of CRC 2.0 matters, from a former Metro councilor

Posted by on March 26th, 2021 at 10:12 am

Last Friday we shared an update on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program. That’s the focus-group friendly name of the effort by Washington and Oregon DOTs to widen five miles of I-5 between north Portland and Vancouver. In many ways it’s a repeat of the failed Columbia River Crossing project, hence CRC 2.0.

As our post last Friday revealed, some political leaders around the table are getting nervous because the new project already feels too much like the old project.

At the new project’s Executive Steering Group meeting March 17th, one of the most outspoken critics of CRC 1.0 made an unexpected appearance. It was Robert Liberty. Liberty served two terms on Metro Council before he resigned in 2011. He’s now a consultant.

Robert Liberty in 2013.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

10 years after he left elected office, Liberty used the public comment period to share a warning with his former colleagues as they consider the project’s all-important “Purpose and Need” statement (a key part of the NEPA process that sets the table for future design alternative possibilities):

Good afternoon steering committee members. I’m Robert Liberty, a private citizen residing in Portland.

The Purpose and Need statement is the single most important step of your process because it defines your objectives and your geography. It will very sharply narrow the range of alternatives to consider and therefore lock you into endorsing the same solution as produced by the prior I-5 widening project, the so-called Columbia River Crossing.

It privileges the shaving of two minutes off the Friday evening commute times for people living in Ridgefield or Battle Ground as the region’s highest priority worth hundreds of millions worth of study and billions of dollars in construction costs, making it clear that other people’s congestion is not worth the same consideration. That is far from equitable.

It doesn’t recognize that congestion pricing should be the analytic foundation for this and all other regional freeway projects. It ignores the land-use causes of congestion on I-5, including the legacy of class-based, racially exclusionary residential zoning still being practiced today. It’s based on assumptions about earthquake vulnerability and priorities that are called into question by ODOT’s own 2009 research. It does not allow for this project’s objectives to be compared with other regional projects in the region that would deliver more benefits for more people at a lower cost.

Finally, the replacement of the interstate bridges is only a small part in terms of cost and length of the total project. It does not augur well for meaningful public engagement when the project’s title does not honestly convey the scope and purpose of the project.

Thank you for the opportunity to testify.

IBR Program staff say the Purpose and Need document will be finalized at Executive Steering Group’s May 19th meeting. You can see the current draft of the document here (PDF).

Hear, hear. The priorities of the metro region can be served by tolling, enhanced active transportation and enhanced transit service across the river. Ensuring that these elements are prioritized above all other interests should be the one and only purpose of Portland, Metro, and the State of Oregon’s involvement in the CRC project.

Our elected officials should make it clear that Oregon doesn’t want or need a wider I5 bridge with increased SOV capacity, and that we will not participate in the process if that is the sole outcome.

5 hours ago
dan
Guest
dan

What a shame he left the Metro Council, we need people like him in our transportation planning administration

5 hours ago
Kittens
Subscriber
Kittens

Seeing how ODOT is involved, all paths ultimately lead to the route of least resistance; a bloated freeway bridge and miles of big dumb freeway built to dreams from 40 years ago. Designed by engineers with efficacy their master. I have zero faith anything will change this time around no matter how many comments or founding statements made to the contrary. ODOT is a retrograde pile of garbage. Everything they touch becomes over-budget, ugly and slow. A real embarrassment for what was one of finest state hwy departments in the country.

Why don’t the states create a bridge “authority” to design, manage and maintain the project with the goal being to move the most people across the Columbia? Give them limit on Co2, a due date and let them run. That might incentivize a wholistic approach with consideration for funding and timeliness of delivery. Also would probably lead to fixing the RR bridge, adding a couple of arterial bridges and possibly replacing the I-5 one.

5 hours ago
 
Guest
 

I don’t see why we can’t just demolish the old northbound bridge that really does need to go, turn the not-quite-as-old southbound bridge into a bike/pedestrian/bus-only bridge, and build the new bridges next to it. I’d have to imagine the local agencies would be more inclined to take just the southbound bridge without having to take the old northbound bridge too, if that’s why it’s not on the table.

4 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

The most important thing this project can do is divert SOV traffic from going through the center of Portland. The harm from commuters driving down I-5 vastly outweigh the benefits. We can do this in various ways:

1) Cheapest is simple policy change. Congestion pricing can limit the number of people commuting through downtown. 2) Rerouting freight/traffic around N Portland via a freight/HSR bridge on Hayden Island, and across a new bridge North of the St. Johns. This could also include a potential tunnel through the W Hills to connect with Hwy 26. 3) Removing I5 downtown, rerouting it via the Hwy 30 ROW, and redesigning the current I5 as a local-only, at-grade, multimodal boulevard.

The biggest thing we can learn from the CRC is: Do no harm. This project should make our transportation system more robust, safer and more sustainable, not simply allow more mega-commuters to travel through the city.

1 hour ago
Andrew N
Guest
Andrew N

I respectfully suggest that the first three comments be designated “comments of the month” 🙂

How unfortunate it is that our line in the sand is a poorly-managed and ossified city government, exemplified by PBOT. All those books and academic papers from the early 2000’s touting Portland’s visionary “edge” seem pretty quaint now, don’t they? The same agencies that once regaled us with promises of “10-minute neighborhoods” (which is how I was personally duped into wasting a fair amount of time in the past as a volunteer advocate) are now, in a distinctly illiberal manner, pushing massive freeway projects –or at least acquiescing before them– as we stumble blindly into an unknown and frankly frightening future. And let’s not forget that they’re simultaneously telling us that bike lanes on a major commercial street like Hawthorne are a no-go rather than a no-brainer… I was just listening to an NPR story the other day about cities like Oakland, Seattle, and Louisville working to make their pandemic-related pedestrian-friendly infrastructural changes permanent and I doubt that it’s front-page news to anyone that Portland never entered the conversation.

1 hour ago
