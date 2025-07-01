Dirty Freehub’s inclusive gravel cycling campaign empowers riders with disabilities

Riding the Yonna Valley Meadows all access route. (Photo: Dirty Freehub)

This article was written by Linda English, executive director of Dirty Freehub.

Dirty Freehub, a Bend-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting gravel cycling adventures, is launching a new statewide campaign to empower and inspire people with visible and non-visible disabilities to explore Oregon by gravel bike. With support from the Travel Oregon Competitive Grant Program and funding matched by donations from cyclists, Dirty Freehub will spotlight 6-8 influencers with disabilities who have embraced gravel cycling and are using Dirty Freehub’s resources to confidently navigate their rides.

The campaign addresses a critical need in the disability and cycling communities. “Gravel cycling offers freedom, connection, and adventure — and everyone deserves access to that,” says founder and Executive Director, Linda English (aka “Gravel Girl”). “We’ve built Ride Guides that help riders of all levels — and now we’re using that same platform to show people living with Parkinson’s, MS, diabetes, cancer, autism, PTSD, and more that they can find joy, community, and confidence on the gravel bike.”

Screenshot from printed version of All Access Ride Guide.

Each influencer’s story — whether living with heart disease or depression — will be shared across media channels, including the influencers’ own networks, relevant disability-focused organizations (like the Parkinson’s Association of Oregon), Dirty Freehub’s social platforms, and targeted Google AdWords. Through short videos, podcasts, blogs, and photography, these stories will show how Dirty Freehub’s Ride Guides — which include terrain descriptions, videos, environmental history, safety tips, and downloadable maps — help riders choose routes that meet their needs.

The campaign also highlights Dirty Freehub’s All Access Ride Guides, which are bike routes specially designed for adaptive and less experienced riders. These routes are easier, shorter, and less remote — perfect for individuals navigating health limitations. The campaign also includes two printed guidebooks, All Access Gravel Rides: Western Oregon and Eastern Oregon, funded previously by Travel Oregon.

“Confidence is the key,” says English. “Our Ride Guides provide the information people need to try something new, overcome fear, and enjoy the beauty of rural Oregon.”

Dirty Freehub’s work already reaches a wide audience, with over 20,000 social followers, 500 website visitors daily, and 14,000 miles of curated routes. Their platform teaches cyclists about local history, environmental science, trail safety, and community values — including how to respectfully engage with rural towns and spend locally. The result? Stronger local economies and more connected communities.

This campaign expands that impact. By directly inviting more diverse riders into the gravel cycling experience, Dirty Freehub is not only making the outdoors more inclusive, but also increasing overnight tourism in small towns like Baker City, Paisley, and Jordan Valley — places where every cyclist’s visit makes a difference.

