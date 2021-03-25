TriMet opens new bus stations on SE Division with shared bike lane design

The result of three and-a-half years of design, planning, and hand-wringing at TriMet is finally on the ground and ready for use. The agency announced today that they’ve opened a new type of bus station as part of their Division Transit Project.

The $175 million project — which aims to bring faster, more reliable bus service between downtown Portland and Gresham — won’t fully open until fall of 2022. But two of TriMet’s “shared bicycle and pedestrian” station types have been opened early.

We’ve covered TriMet’s design process for years as they looked for the best solution to manage the demands of bus operators, bus passengers, bicycle riders — and most importantly, the project’s budget.



(The new station at SE Division and 130th. Photos by TriMet)

This design is one of four that will be used across the project’s 80+ station locations. It’s also the most common with 19 stations getting this treatment. The other station type that incorporates a bike lane (known as the “Island” design) is more expensive and puts the bicycle lane behind the station. It will be used at only three locations (east and westbound 82nd, and 122nd eastbound).

You can try the new station design starting Sunday April 4th at SE Division and 130th (eastbound) and 135th (westbound).



TriMet’s chief concern with the design has been how to mitigate the potential for collisions between bicycle and bus users. They’ve put out an educational video (above) and expect lots of signs and messages as these roll out. Really there’s nothing special about them. Just don’t be a jerk. If a bus is at the station, slow way down and wait for people to get on and off. You know, like normal compassionate human beings do in similar situations every day.

If you’re a fan of Copenhagen, you’ll appreciate that this type of bus station is used frequently there. I observed several of them during a trip there in 2013 and they worked well.



Learn more at TriMet.org

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

