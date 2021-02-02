Support BikePortland

Support builds for bike lanes on Hawthorne as community awaits key report from PBOT

Posted by on February 2nd, 2021 at 11:06 am

Healthier Hawthorne has taken over the windows of Starbucks at SE 37th.
(Photo: Zach Katz/Healthier Hawthorne)

A grassroots campaign to build support for protected bike lanes on Southeast Hawthorne Blvd has reached a fever pitch ahead of an expected release of a design recommendation by the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

The vision.
(Rendering by Healthier Hawthorne)

It’s been just over a year since we first shared how PBOT’s Hawthorne Pave and Paint project was a golden opportunity to reconfigure and restripe lanes on this key commercial corridor in one of the most bike-centric parts of the city. SE Hawthorne between 24th and 50th has a history of crashes and is designed solely for people in cars, trucks and buses. Only the bravest bike there and it’s an act of faith to cross on foot. There are lanes for parking cars, but there’s zero dedicated space for bicycling.

Sensing the opportunity, activists organized under the Healthier Hawthorne umbrella to urge PBOT to create space for cycling. Much to their chagrin, PBOT released a report in September that did not support bike lanes. Their surprising analysis said a configuration with bike lanes would necessitate other changes that would lead to a 8-16 minute transit delay and would be harmful to climate change and racial equity goals.

But it soon became clear PBOT’s analysis was misleading: The source of transit delay was a single intersection (Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard), and PBOT staff acknowledged they didn’t evaluate a design (where bike riders would mix with other users) that would alleviate the delay and allow for bike lanes.

A month after releasing their initial evaluation, PBOT agreed to take a second look. PBOT expected to release the new recommendation in November. Then it was December.

Asked for an update today, PBOT Communications Director John Brady said, “We are still evaluating the design options, and we hope to release our recommendations soon.”

Meanwhile, Zach Katz of Healthier Hawthorne has been working overtime to push protected bike lanes. He’s engaged city council staffers on the issue, posted about why PBOT’s evaluation report is misleading and has led a charge with volunteers to build support. They’ve created a video (above) with interviews from Hawthorne business owners in full support of protected bike lanes. A petition for the cause — boosted by coverage from KATU-TV — has garnered over 1,600 signatures. Flyers have been posted up and down Hawthorne, and the Starbucks at SE 37th has been plastered with quotes from neighbors and business owners.

Flyer spotted on Hawthorne.
(Photo: Hami Rahmani)

PBOT has heard the message.

But they’ve also heard different messages and consternation in City Hall is likely building as release of the evaluation nears. If PBOT doesn’t recommend a protected bike lane option, they’ll go against many of their own adopted planning goals and disappoint thousands of people who want them (including dozens of business owners). If they do recommend bike lanes, they might kick up the ire of other voices like neighborhood groups and others who sometimes fear change — especially when it’s coupled with a loss of auto parking and space for driving.

In October, the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association came out against the bike lanes. Their letter detailed fears of losing “valuable parking spaces” which they claimed would “hamper visitor willingness to shop” and would “impact livability” if visitors parked on side streets.

For her part, PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty will likely stay mum on the topic until the report comes out.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps doesn’t have a say in PBOT policy, but he’s made it clear he supports progressive transportation reforms. His Senior Policy Advisor Matt Glazewski shared in an interview yesterday that he thinks now is the time for bike lanes on Hawthorne. “We are supportive of option 3b [parking-protected bike lanes],” he said. “I think people are discounting that now [during Covid] is a good time to make those kind of changes.” He sees the bike lanes not only to serve cycling demand, but as a way to create valuable space for humans and business functions. “Providing that extra buffer from traffic gives people space to step off the curb safely and partnering with the Healthy Streets program gives space to outdoor dining and shopping.”

Stay tuned.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

There is much excitement and anxiety building. Thanks to the work of folks like Zach Katz and others (including some on the BAC and Bike Loud PDX) – who have questioned PBOT’s assumptions made in their analyses – we are likely close to seeing a revitalization of Hawthorne. If PBOT decides to go against the will of so many folks in favor of a few entrenched voices that advocate for continued ‘car culture’ there ought to be a reevaluation of who is running that bureau. We need courageous leadership NOW.

Let’s make Hawthorne the example upon which we model (very near) future changes to Belmont, Division, Powell, Sandy…

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

Awesome work Zach!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Zach K
Guest
Zach K

Thanks Eawriste! Let’s win this thing.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Thank you for all your work! Your post that Jonathan mentions above is really worth reading, for anyone who wants the (stupid) reasoning behind PBOT’s original claim:

https://www.healthierhawthorne.com/blog/equity-and-climate-why-pbots-alternatives-evaluation-report-is-misleading

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I like this development.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
I'll Show Up
Guest
I'll Show Up

Love the video and show of support. Equally, or more so, I love seeing all of the BIPOC business owners along Hawthorne!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
was carless
Guest
was carless

How about they build a parking garage for cars, and let the streets be used for people.

They could start by knocking down the Bagdad Theater for a nice 3-story parking garage. That should make everyone happy!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
mh
Subscriber
mh

I love

    the repeated cuts to oversized motor vehicles putting out visible (and audible) exhaust. I wish an interviewee would have explicitly said they don’t care about loss of auto parking. Several suggested it, but no short, pithy statement. I’m impressed by Zach’s tenacity and the very well done video.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

I take it this isn’t the moment to pressure PBOT directly or this post or Healthier Hawthorne would advocate for it?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 minutes ago
Zach K
Guest
Zach K

Hey Ivan, the best way to show your support right now is to sign the petition to show Commissioner Hardesty how many people—not just the “bike community” but the WHOLE community—want a safer street: https://www.change.org/hawthornebike

And of course, sharing the petition with everyone you know & on social media would help tremendously.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
