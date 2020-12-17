Splendid Cycles Big Sale

Portland advocacy group wants to boost Bike Bill spending minimum to 5%

Posted by on December 17th, 2020 at 10:53 am

This path along I-405 at SW Mill and 18th was the first to be built with Bike Bill funding in 1971.
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

When Oregon’s legislative session begins on January 19th, the Portland-based nonprofit Street Trust will embark on an effort to make the first major update the Bike Bill since it became law in 1971.

Draft bill. Click for PDF.

The draft bill will go even further than we reported on Tuesday in boosting the amount of money the state, cities and counties would be required to spend on bikeways and walkways. The Bike Bill’s most powerful language is the minimum expenditure clause, which states that all major road projects paid for by the state highway fund must allocate a minimum of 1% to “footpaths and bicycle trails.”

According to a copy of the draft bill (LC 2604, for “Legislative Council” a nonpartisan office in Salem that provides legal and publication services for legislators), the Street Trust will push to expand the 1% to 5%. They initially had the number at 3%, but Street Trust Co-director Greg Sutliff said yesterday they decided to make a “last-minute” change.

That change was recommended by former Street Trust board member and current Portland State University graduate student Hau Hagedorn. Hagedorn’s Bike Bill research (as part of her Masters of Public Administration capstone) was used as the basis of these reforms. According to her data, 1% of the state highway fund averaged about $7 million per year between 2014 and 2016 and ODOT spent about $7.7 million (slightly over the 1% minimum). A jump to 5% would boost that annual amount to $35 million.

“We got to the end of session and we needed a number, so someone just threw a number out. It was almost kind of random in a way.”
— Michael Ronkin, former ODOT manager recalling a story from Bike Bill creator Don Stathos

Over the past 30 years, Hagedorn used ODOT’s own internal analysis to determine the agency spent an average of about 1.1% of state highway fund dollars on bicycling and walking. She initially recommended 3% which would match how much ODOT spends on biking and walking from federal sources (which make up about 23% of ODOT’s total budget).

Here are the other changes to ORS 366.514 proposed in the draft bill:

– Would add “resurfaced” to the list of construction types that trigger the law. The law currently says the bike bill only comes into play when a highway, road, or street is “constructed, reconstructed, or relocated.” Paving projects often raise debates as to whether or not they rise to the level of “reconstructed”. Adding “resurfaced” is an attempt to expand and clarify the law.

– There are several exemptions in the law. One of them is that bikeways and walkways do not have to be funded if they, “would be excessively disproportionate to the need or probable use.” The Street Trust’s proposal would clarify that definition to, “would exceed twenty percent of the cost of the project.”

– In the section of the law that allows ODOT, cities and counties to choose what types of users are allowed on “footpaths and bicycle trails,” the draft bill would expand the list of allowed uses from “pedestrians” “nonmotorized vehicles” and “motorized wheelchairs” to include “electric assisted bicycles and motor assisted scooters”.

– In a bid for more oversight and transparency of how the law is implemented, the draft bill adds a new section that calls on ODOT to submit an annual report to the Governor that includes any requested exemptions to the law, the total expenditures made, and any “Information necessary to determine if the department is in compliance with the requirements of this section.”

– The bill would amend the definition of “bicycle trail” in the bill by adding, “‘Bicycle trail'” does not include the highway shoulder, as defined in ORS 801.480.” This is in response to Portland State University graduate student Hau Hagedorn’s research that found ODOT has used highway shoulder bikeways to fulfill bike bill requirements.

– The bill update would also expand the power of the Oregon Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, a body created by the legislature in 1973. The Street Trust wants to expand the committee from eight to 11. The current law also limits the committee’s oversight role to, “advise the department [ODOT] regarding the regulation of bicycle traffic and the establishment of bicycle lanes and paths.” The new language would add more advisory responsibilities including: “… improving the processes and procedures used in implementing ORS 366.514 [Bike Bill],” “improvements to the department’s bicycle infrastructure design guidance,” “improvements to the department’s pedestrian infrastructure design guidance,” and “provide recommendations to the Oregon Transportation Commission on bicycle and pedestrian transportation projects, as provided by ORS 367.093 [an ODOT grant program that funds biking and walking projects].”

With the session about a month away, the Street Trust will have their work cut out for them to make such a substantive revision to this important law. While the session will move fast and present many challenges, in some ways The Street Trust has time on their side: 50 years is plenty of time to wait for an update.

And no lawmakers can argue that the 1% meant much to begin with — financially or technically-speaking. Michael Ronkin, a 22-year ODOT employee and former Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Manger, shared with me in an interview this week that the figure was nothing more than a whim. He relayed a conversation with Don Stathos, the late father of the Bike Bill, who once told him, “We got to the end of session and we needed a number, so someone just threw a number out. It was almost kind of random in a way.”

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

“The bill would amend the definition of “bicycle trail” in the bill by adding, “‘Bicycle trail’” does not include the highway shoulder, as defined in ORS 801.480.” This is in response to Portland State University graduate student Hau Hagedorn’s research that found ODOT has used highway shoulder bikeways to fulfill bike bill requirements.”

Thank you so much Hau and Street trust! We appreciate your work. Please amend to “bike infrastructure must include physical barrier, or grade separation.” Otherwise ODOT will be producing unridable, narrow, paint-only designs as we see on 30B. Time to donate folks.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

This bill strikes me a great way to provoke anticyclist sentiment and knee jerk opposition to anything regarding bikes. It outright makes no sense except in certain situations. Not allowing the highway shoulder to count is ridiculous, and if these paths are actually built, expect hopeless maintenance and practically no use.

One of my former bicycle commutes involved riding between Monmouth and Salem for 5 years. Just so happens, there’s a separated path from Monmouth to Rickreal, and there’s another from 51 and 22 into Salem.

I tried the paths a couple times, but they were such garbage — super bumpy from root incursions, blackberries all over, and junkies as you got closer to Salem that I never took them and rode 99 and 22 (or 51 and 22 depending on my mood). The path along 99 got really light usage among recreational people in perfect weather, but was basically unused. The path along 22 was desolate except for junkies. I would have much preferred a shoulder along 99 or 51 as neither had them in those sections and traffic was fast.

This bill will go down in flames and will only perpetuate the view that cycling support is the domain of a tiny number of Portlanders who have no connection with reality.

Figuring out where infrastructure would be helpful and how to pay for it is worthwhile. How to throw tons of money at something that’s really mostly about optics is not.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Comment of the week!

It makes sense in some locations for independent paths, but in others, as explained by Kyle, a highway shoulder is the only reasonable solution. Insist on independent paths and the result will be NO accommodation for bicycles or pedestrians.

I’ve ridden in Europe, the Oregon Coast bike route, and across the country. I’ve seen good and bad facilities. There is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Not sure if you two are reading this right. I think what they’re saying is that ODOT can’t do a big expensive highway project and point to the shoulders of the highway as a reasonable exemption from setting aside funds for bikeways and walkways (something they’ve done in the past). The amendment wants them to still set aside the money even if the highway project has rideable shoulders. The bill is saying shoulders are not sufficient enough for cycling to quality as “bike bill” expenditures. The new bill language is NOT calling for any mandates to build paths of any kind.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

This is an excellent example of the vehicular cycling ideology of the last 50 years that plagues Portland and has stagnated our modal share for a decade. 1) The belief that physically separated infrastructure is a radical idea 2) Belief that physical separation is unnecessary for safety (we just need to get over it) 3) Belief that bike paths must be smooth like highways 4) Belief that no one really uses them except during nice weather 5) Belief that funding separated infrastructure is just about optics

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

This is such a breath of fresh air. An actual, substantive change to a major law. I’m so grateful for Hau’s work and for Street Trust going for this.

One quick thought: If we’re opening up the Bike Bill, it’d be a good time to change that outdated “bicycle trail and footpath” language to “bikeways and walkways”. And to give credit where it’s due, ODOT themselves says they’re outdated and recommends this change https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Programs/TDD%20Documents/Interpretation-of-ORS-366.514.pdf

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chopwatch
Guest
Chopwatch

The conditions along that path is DEPLORABLE. There’s often shattered glass on the path and right now, they have a shoebox sized spent junkie syringe disposal bins.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Fully endorse.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes ago
